Romagnoli set to make AC Milan comeback

AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli has returned to first-team training as he closes in on a return.
The centre-back has missed almost a month of action with a thigh injury sustained in the victory at Bologna.
But Romagnoli is now in line to play in Saturday's home Serie A game against Chievo after Milan confirmed he had completed a full session with his team-mates.
Milan have still managed to pick up seven points from a possible nine in the 22-year-old's absence.
However, Ignazio Abate – who has started the last three games - missed training with an eye injury and will reportedly miss the game, with Mattia De Sciglio set to replace him.
Thursday training at Milanello as countdown to #MilanChievo continues. Read today's report https://t.co/uj4bJpydXK pic.twitter.com/3NR5YpigLa— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 2, 2017
