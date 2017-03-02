Podolski to leave Galatasaray for Vissel Kobe

Lukas Podolski is to leave Galatasaray for a new challenge in Japan with Vissel Kobe at the end of the season.

The former Germany forward will swap the Turkish Super Lig for the J.League after an initial fee of €2.6million, which could rise to €2.8m, was agreed between the teams.

Podolski, who has represented the likes of Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Inter during his career, was linked with a move during the January transfer window, but a move did not materialise.

However, Podolski - who has 129 caps for his country - will now make the switch at the end of the current campaign.

"I can confirm that at the end of this season I will join Vissel Kobe from the J-League in Japan," Podolski wrote on his official Instagram account.

"It is not a decision against Galatasaray, it is a decision I made for a new challenge, and I will explain more when the time is right.

"But right now my only focus is helping Galatasaray and our fantastic fans!"

The 31-year-old joined Galatasaray from Arsenal in 2015 and won the Turkish Cup and the Supercup in his first season in Istanbul.