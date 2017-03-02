Related

Article

Navas accepts blame for latest error

2 March 2017 01:18

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas took responsibility for his mistake against Las Palmas, but is eager to improve despite his uncertain future.

Cristiano Ronaldo rescued Madrid with a late brace, seeing the 10-man hosts play out a 3-3 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Navas, who has regularly been linked with a move away, was at fault for the visitors' third.

The Costa Rica international was beaten to a pass by Kevin-Prince Boateng, who placed a finish into an open goal.

"I am calm. I am aware I made a mistake," Navas said, via Marca.

"I think in the overall game I didn't play badly, but it is true that I made a mistake.

"I don't know if I'm going to be in Madrid and I will defend my position until the end, and I will continue to work so the fans can trust me again."

A red card to Gareth Bale shortly after half-time hurt Madrid, who quickly fell behind 3-1 before Ronaldo's heroics.

While they have a game in hand, Zinedine Zidane's side slipped behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona – who had earlier thrashed Sporting Gijon.

Navas said: "I just want to help the team because LaLiga is still very alive, many matches remain."

"There are always good times and bad times," he added.

"We are aware that things are not going good right now, but I'm sure good times will come."

Sponsored links

Thursday 2 March

02:37 Valencia: Manchester United can win treble
02:29 We won´t tweet about decisions – Ramos aims dig at Pique
02:13 Lopetegui: I understand Luis Enrique´s decision to leave Barca
01:54 I don´t think it was a red – Bale sorry for sending off
01:22 Zidane: Bale apologised to Real Madrid after red card
01:18 Navas accepts blame for latest error
00:49 PSG, Monaco kept apart in Coupe de France quarter-final draw
00:35 Luis Enrique´s highs and lows at Barcelona
00:23 Marcelo left fuming despite Ronaldo´s rescue act
00:22 PSG were dominant despite late show, insists Cavani
00:15 Lazio played perfect match – Inzaghi
00:14 ´Pique is telling the truth´ – Fernandez backs Barcelona star over Madrid claims
00:10 Ancelotti praises Bayern pressing in Pokal win
00:01 Marseille 3 Monaco 4 (aet): Lemar settles Coupe de France classic

Wednesday 1 March

23:45 Guardiola praises ´best ever´ Aguero performance
23:44 Bayern could face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal semi-finals
23:36 Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 3: Ronaldo rescues point in Santiago Bernabeu thriller
23:32 Guardiola understands Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona
23:31 Bartomeu promises ´super coach´ to succeed Luis Enrique
23:25 Sampaoli? Koeman? Eusebio? The contenders to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona
22:46 Manchester City 5 Huddersfield Town 1: First-half blitz seals last-eight spot after Bravo blunder
22:45 Rakitic: Barcelona squad shocked by Luis Enrique decision
22:44 Lazio 2 Roma 0: Inzaghi´s side end four-year hoodoo with Coppa win
22:43 Real Madrid set new record scoring streak
22:41 Bayern Munich 3 Schalke 0: Lewandowski at the double in DFB-Pokal cruise
22:32 Luis Enrique´s Barcelona resignation statement in full
22:21 Sevilla need great sporting structure - Monchi future looms over Sampaoli´s
22:01 Luis Enrique to stand down as Barcelona boss
21:25 Barcelona 6 Sporting Gijon 1: Home comforts back in style for Catalans
20:54 Costa form is Conte´s greatest achievement – Wilson
20:51 Irwin backs Shaw to bounce back at Manchester United
20:38 Hiddink won´t rule out interest in Leicester job
20:32 Niort 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Subs Pastore and Cavani save holders
19:21 Simeone fears hell from Mel
18:51 Ibrahimovic has silenced doubters – Jones
18:28 It can be lonely – Cannavaro still adjusting ahead of new CSL season
17:52 Tottenham likely to finish above Arsenal, says Wilson
17:50 Jonas extends Benfica deal to 2019
17:35 Lukaku won´t be drawn into golden-boot battle with Kane
17:35 Matthaus backtracks on Gotze criticism
17:23 Valencia to sign Zaza on permanent deal
17:03 AFC Champions League Review: Teixeira at the double for Jiangsu, Guangzhou battle to draw
16:26 Jese does not regret Mourinho criticism
15:50 I won the league, you haven´t - Danny Simpson, Jamie Carragher in Twitter spat
15:12 Hamann questions Klopp´s tactical nous
14:12 Germany in the running to host Euro 2024
14:10 Moses pens contract extension at Chelsea
13:06 Mascherano returns to Barcelona squad as Arda misses out
12:35 Terry admits Manchester City bid gave him leverage to negotiate better Chelsea deal
11:55 Conte: Azpilicueta among best in world
11:34 Arsenal let Ozil down - Bierhoff
11:12 Liverpool post record revenue, make loss of £19.8m
10:28 Hummels unhappy with fans´ lack of respect
09:45 Deschamps not holding Benzema grudge
08:47 Dybala warns Napoli can still hurt Juventus
06:25 Pachuca 4 Deportivo Saprissa 0 (4-0 agg): Hosts cruise into semis
05:29 Keown: I wish Ibrahimovic joined Arsenal
04:26 Guti: I hope Barcelona eliminate PSG
01:36 Istanbul shows Gerrard can be ´great manager´ – Cisse
01:02 Jese: I´d have been Madrid regular without injury
00:26 I have no idea – Klopp unsure over Sturridge future
00:25 Happy with Caballero and Bravo - Guardiola paints bleak picture for Hart future at Manchester City
00:06 Allegri wants more intensity from Juventus despite Coppa win

Tuesday 28 February

23:56 Napoli director slams ´shameful´ penalty decisions in Coppa defeat
23:30 Higuain salutes Allegri´s words of wisdom
23:24 Championship Review: Newcastle back on top after Brighton drama, Villa ease drop fears
22:38 Juventus 3 Napoli 1: Higuain on target in Coppa comeback win over former club
22:21 No Costa, Rooney, Falcao or Aubameyang but Tianjin bring in Moraes
21:25 Frankfurt´s Russ back after cancer recovery
21:16 Oscar and Hulk star for Shanghai SIPG as ACL goes goal crazy
21:03 Villarreal question Real Madrid´s behaviour in apology over refereeing row
20:39 Spalletti wants team full of Nainggolans
20:13 Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal quarter-final postponed by snow
20:04 Germany World Cup winner Grosskreutz set to leave hospital after attack
19:08 Scissor-kick, no slicing – Ramos nets brilliant volley in Real Madrid training
18:27 Villarreal boss Escriba relaxed over refereeing woes in Madrid loss
17:30 Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies
17:14 Jese struggling with expectation ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return, says Setien
16:38 Ranieri´s legacy safe despite Leicester sacking - Guardiola
16:35 Alli must learn to deal with provocation, warns Tottenham legend Mabbutt
16:24 Leicester go the extra mile after Ranieri departure
16:00 AC Milan confirm shareholders´ meeting amid talk of more takeover delays
15:30 Valcke launches CAS appeal against FIFA ban
15:29 Guardiola gets Sheikh Mansour backing on Dubai trip
15:19 Opportunity knocks for PSG outcast Krychowiak
14:38 Naive to say Barcelona don´t depend on Messi - Luis Enrique
14:29 Refereeing row exaggerated because Real Madrid are involved - Zidane
13:58 Ribery ready but Sanches to miss Bayern´s clash with Schalke
13:02 Pepe Mel takes over at Deportivo La Coruna
12:36 Liverpool were not ready for Leicester fight, admits Wijnaldum
11:16 Koeman hints at interest in signing Rooney
10:40 Badstuber: Schalke want to ruin Bayern´s ambitions
09:09 Hazard warns title rivals: Chelsea have the experience
08:27 Van Dijk won´t be sold, insists Southampton chairman
07:47 Tottenham striker Kane: I´m world class
04:57 Trigger-happy Palermo president Zamparini resigns
04:56 Donnarumma is better than me - Zoff
02:54 Roar! United star Ibrahimovic says he´s a lion
02:27 Moore to replace Ayre as Liverpool CEO
01:08 Henderson doubtful for Liverpool´s crunch clash with Arsenal
00:47 Leicester had fire in their bellies - Shakespeare pleased to ink first win
00:13 Thank God we aren´t playing tomorrow - Klopp tears into woeful Liverpool

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 25 +50 57
2 Real Madrid 24 +38 56
3 Sevilla 24 +19 52
4 Atlético Madrid 24 +23 45
5 Real Sociedad 25 +5 45

Facebook