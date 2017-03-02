Related

Article

Maguire backed for England call by Silva and Ranocchia

2 March 2017 17:12

Harry Maguire has been backed to turn a breakthrough season into England recognition by Hull City head coach Marco Silva and team-mate Andrea Ranocchia.

Maguire has played every minute of the Tigers' last 12 Premier League games, establishing himself in Silva's backline among Michael Dawson, Curtis Davies and Ranocchia.

The 23-year-old's no-nonsense style of defending contrasts with a tendency to roam through midfield for Hull, catching the eye with fine performances in recent wins over Manchester United and Liverpool.

"What I have seen in Harry in the last two months, I hope that he plays as soon as possible in the national team," Silva told a news conference.

"I see him having good skills for that, fantastic character and he is an important player for us at the moment. Maybe they don't listen the last years, but I am sure he will have a great career.

"I'm not surprised by him. It's different when you work with the players, when I feel the skill of players, and for me Maguire is a fantastic example.

"When I think of one centre-back who can play at that level I look to Maguire and I see so many things to play at that level."

Maguire's most recent defensive partner knows what it takes to play at international level and 21-time Italy centre-back Ranocchia also talked up the former Sheffield United man's talents.

"Maguire's a young guy but he's a big guy," said Ranocchia. "He's someone that trains really hard and he has already got the right kind of attitude for someone so young, so I expect him to make progress not just at Hull but for his country as well.

"He's so young that if he keeps going on this path, he's got the physical qualities and the technical qualities to do that, yes."

Sponsored links

Thursday 2 March

18:41 Romagnoli set to make AC Milan comeback
17:50 Ljungberg made promise before Arsenal exit, reveals Wenger
17:39 Calhanoglu open to Leverkusen exit, says agent
17:32 Wenger warns Arsenal players: Don´t dream about catching Chelsea
17:14 WATCH: Minnows Avranches celebrate wildly after drawing PSG in Coupe de France
17:12 Maguire backed for England call by Silva and Ranocchia
17:06 United legends to turn out for Carrick testimonial
16:59 Icardi claims Inter not giving up on Champions League qualification
15:56 Eusebio distances himself from Barcelona links
15:52 Mignolet: No excuses for Liverpool
15:07 Sule confident he will succeed at Bayern
14:45 Bilic warns Chelsea: Title race not over yet
14:43 Luis Enrique could leave Barcelona with better league record than Guardiola – Opta stats
14:07 Aubameyang admits comments have made life ´difficult´
13:46 Aguero to hold showdown talks with Manchester City in June
13:13 Celtic great Gemmell dies aged 73
13:11 Podolski to leave Galatasaray for Vissel Kobe
12:13 Ozil reveals Mourinho bust-up: He called me a crybaby and a coward
11:59 Ozil shunned Barcelona for Madrid due to Pep cold shoulder
11:30 WATCH: Neymar schools Pique in training
11:14 Wenger remains hopeful Cazorla´s season is not over
10:32 Wenger prefers Arsenal stay over Barcelona job
09:55 Dybala´s Juventus renewal put on hold
09:33 Afellay signs Stoke renewal until 2019
09:24 Ironman Luis Enrique runs out of stamina for Barcelona´s endless maelstrom
08:55 De Boer: Depay cannot afford to look like a clown - Aubameyang can
06:43 Argentine club Defensa y Justicia robbed at gunpoint
06:34 CONCACAF Champions League Review: Tigres UANL, Dallas into semis
04:15 It´s a marathon, not a sprint - Zidane positive after Madrid lose top spot to Barca
03:43 Impossible for Frank de Boer to succeed at Inter, says brother
02:37 Valencia: Manchester United can win treble
02:29 We won´t tweet about decisions – Ramos aims dig at Pique
02:13 Lopetegui: I understand Luis Enrique´s decision to leave Barca
01:54 I don´t think it was a red – Bale sorry for sending off
01:22 Zidane: Bale apologised to Real Madrid after red card
01:18 Navas accepts blame for latest error
00:49 PSG, Monaco kept apart in Coupe de France quarter-final draw
00:35 Luis Enrique´s highs and lows at Barcelona
00:23 Marcelo left fuming despite Ronaldo´s rescue act
00:22 PSG were dominant despite late show, insists Cavani
00:15 Lazio played perfect match – Inzaghi
00:14 ´Pique is telling the truth´ – Fernandez backs Barcelona star over Madrid claims
00:10 Ancelotti praises Bayern pressing in Pokal win
00:01 Marseille 3 Monaco 4 (aet): Lemar settles Coupe de France classic

Wednesday 1 March

23:45 Guardiola praises ´best ever´ Aguero performance
23:44 Bayern could face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal semi-finals
23:36 Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 3: Ronaldo rescues point in Santiago Bernabeu thriller
23:32 Guardiola understands Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona
23:31 Bartomeu promises ´super coach´ to succeed Luis Enrique
23:25 Sampaoli? Koeman? Eusebio? The contenders to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona
22:46 Manchester City 5 Huddersfield Town 1: First-half blitz seals last-eight spot after Bravo blunder
22:45 Rakitic: Barcelona squad shocked by Luis Enrique decision
22:44 Lazio 2 Roma 0: Inzaghi´s side end four-year hoodoo with Coppa win
22:43 Real Madrid set new record scoring streak
22:41 Bayern Munich 3 Schalke 0: Lewandowski at the double in DFB-Pokal cruise
22:32 Luis Enrique´s Barcelona resignation statement in full
22:21 Sevilla need great sporting structure - Monchi future looms over Sampaoli´s
22:01 Luis Enrique to stand down as Barcelona boss
21:25 Barcelona 6 Sporting Gijon 1: Home comforts back in style for Catalans
20:54 Costa form is Conte´s greatest achievement – Wilson
20:51 Irwin backs Shaw to bounce back at Manchester United
20:38 Hiddink won´t rule out interest in Leicester job
20:32 Niort 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Subs Pastore and Cavani save holders
19:21 Simeone fears hell from Mel
18:51 Ibrahimovic has silenced doubters – Jones
18:28 It can be lonely – Cannavaro still adjusting ahead of new CSL season
17:52 Tottenham likely to finish above Arsenal, says Wilson
17:50 Jonas extends Benfica deal to 2019
17:35 Lukaku won´t be drawn into golden-boot battle with Kane
17:35 Matthaus backtracks on Gotze criticism
17:23 Valencia to sign Zaza on permanent deal
17:03 AFC Champions League Review: Teixeira at the double for Jiangsu, Guangzhou battle to draw
16:26 Jese does not regret Mourinho criticism
15:50 I won the league, you haven´t - Danny Simpson, Jamie Carragher in Twitter spat
15:12 Hamann questions Klopp´s tactical nous
14:12 Germany in the running to host Euro 2024
14:10 Moses pens contract extension at Chelsea
13:06 Mascherano returns to Barcelona squad as Arda misses out
12:35 Terry admits Manchester City bid gave him leverage to negotiate better Chelsea deal
11:55 Conte: Azpilicueta among best in world
11:34 Arsenal let Ozil down - Bierhoff
11:12 Liverpool post record revenue, make loss of £19.8m
10:28 Hummels unhappy with fans´ lack of respect
09:45 Deschamps not holding Benzema grudge
08:47 Dybala warns Napoli can still hurt Juventus
06:25 Pachuca 4 Deportivo Saprissa 0 (4-0 agg): Hosts cruise into semis
05:29 Keown: I wish Ibrahimovic joined Arsenal
04:26 Guti: I hope Barcelona eliminate PSG
01:36 Istanbul shows Gerrard can be ´great manager´ – Cisse
01:02 Jese: I´d have been Madrid regular without injury
00:26 I have no idea – Klopp unsure over Sturridge future
00:25 Happy with Caballero and Bravo - Guardiola paints bleak picture for Hart future at Manchester City
00:06 Allegri wants more intensity from Juventus despite Coppa win

Tuesday 28 February

23:56 Napoli director slams ´shameful´ penalty decisions in Coppa defeat
23:30 Higuain salutes Allegri´s words of wisdom
23:24 Championship Review: Newcastle back on top after Brighton drama, Villa ease drop fears
22:38 Juventus 3 Napoli 1: Higuain on target in Coppa comeback win over former club
22:21 No Costa, Rooney, Falcao or Aubameyang but Tianjin bring in Moraes
21:25 Frankfurt´s Russ back after cancer recovery
21:16 Oscar and Hulk star for Shanghai SIPG as ACL goes goal crazy
21:03 Villarreal question Real Madrid´s behaviour in apology over refereeing row
20:39 Spalletti wants team full of Nainggolans
20:13 Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal quarter-final postponed by snow
20:04 Germany World Cup winner Grosskreutz set to leave hospital after attack
19:08 Scissor-kick, no slicing – Ramos nets brilliant volley in Real Madrid training
18:27 Villarreal boss Escriba relaxed over refereeing woes in Madrid loss
17:30 Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies
17:14 Jese struggling with expectation ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return, says Setien
16:38 Ranieri´s legacy safe despite Leicester sacking - Guardiola
16:35 Alli must learn to deal with provocation, warns Tottenham legend Mabbutt
16:24 Leicester go the extra mile after Ranieri departure
16:00 AC Milan confirm shareholders´ meeting amid talk of more takeover delays
15:30 Valcke launches CAS appeal against FIFA ban
15:29 Guardiola gets Sheikh Mansour backing on Dubai trip
15:19 Opportunity knocks for PSG outcast Krychowiak
14:38 Naive to say Barcelona don´t depend on Messi - Luis Enrique
14:29 Refereeing row exaggerated because Real Madrid are involved - Zidane
13:58 Ribery ready but Sanches to miss Bayern´s clash with Schalke
13:02 Pepe Mel takes over at Deportivo La Coruna
12:36 Liverpool were not ready for Leicester fight, admits Wijnaldum
11:16 Koeman hints at interest in signing Rooney
10:40 Badstuber: Schalke want to ruin Bayern´s ambitions
09:09 Hazard warns title rivals: Chelsea have the experience
08:27 Van Dijk won´t be sold, insists Southampton chairman
07:47 Tottenham striker Kane: I´m world class
04:57 Trigger-happy Palermo president Zamparini resigns
04:56 Donnarumma is better than me - Zoff
02:54 Roar! United star Ibrahimovic says he´s a lion
02:27 Moore to replace Ayre as Liverpool CEO
01:08 Henderson doubtful for Liverpool´s crunch clash with Arsenal
00:47 Leicester had fire in their bellies - Shakespeare pleased to ink first win
00:13 Thank God we aren´t playing tomorrow - Klopp tears into woeful Liverpool

Facebook