Luis Enrique´s highs and lows at Barcelona

Luis Enrique announced he will leave Barcelona at the end of this season, bringing down the curtain on three years as head coach.
The first two seasons yielded eight trophies and there could be more to follow - successes or failure to add to these highs and lows.
HIGHS
THE TREBLE
Completing a clean sweep of domestic league and cup, rounded off with Champions League glory, put Luis Enrique in rarefied company at the end of the 2014-15 season. He became the eighth coach after Jock Stein, Stefan Kovacs, Guus Hiddink, Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and Jupp Heynckes to accomplish the feat.
The manner in which his swashbuckling Barca emulated the history-making exploits of Guardiola's 2008-09 vintage was truly something to behold. Their former boss, then in charge of Bayern Munich, was unable to shackle Lionel Messi, whose quickfire double – capped with a second of impudent brilliance – set up a 3-0 first-leg win in the Champions League semi-final.
Bayern had humbled Barca 7-0 on aggregate at the same stage two seasons earlier but could not overturn the deficit in Bavaria, and the air of sweet revenge continued in LaLiga. Atletico Madrid clinched the title at Camp Nou in 2013-14, but Barca did likewise at the Vicente Calderon to regain their crown with a game to spare.
That meant the focus could turn towards a 3-1 Copa del Rey final win over Athletic Bilbao, complete with a Messi solo goal for the ages, and victory by the same scoreline to sink Juventus in Berlin for the club's fifth European title.
Luis Enrique: Eight trophies in the bag and a possible three more to come https://t.co/1GjHVc6pyx #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/mZaHkLVbHS— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 1, 2017
BRILLIANCE AT THE BERNABEU
Barcelona might have had the last laugh by leaving Real Madrid trophyless in 2014-15, but a resounding 3-1 loss to their bitter rivals in October of that season threatened to quash Luis Enrique's tenure in its infancy. Ultimately, Carlo Ancelotti was the man to make way at the Bernabeu and the unpopularity of successor Rafael Benitez would never recover from a battering at the hands of bitter rivals Barca.
Luis Suarez and Neymar put daylight between the teams and, before the Uruguay star added his second, club stalwart Andres Iniesta picked out the top corner for a sumptuous third – a strike that would be the image of Barcelona's complete mastery and dominance of the old enemy at that time.
CLUB WORLD CUP
Having swept all before them in Luis Enrique's first season, Barcelona continued to add to their trophy collection in 2015-16. LaLiga and the Copa del Rey would be retained after a mid-season trip to Japan, where Barca were crowned World Champions. Suarez was to the fore as the lethal spearhead of an irrepressible attack, scoring a hat-trick in a 3-0 win against the over-matched Guangzhou Evergrande before joining Messi on the scoresheet with a brace in a 3-0 final triumph over River Plate.
Some of @luisenrique21's best moments as Barça's coach. We are sure there will be many more. Força Barça! Força Lucho! pic.twitter.com/UtpRJewIt0— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 1, 2017
LOWS
ANOETA AGONY
The glories to come in 2014-15 were scarcely credible when Barcelona slumped to a 1-0 loss against David Moyes' Real Sociedad at a rain-lashed Anoeta. Messi began Barca's first LaLiga match of 2015 on the bench and he could not affect a second-half turnaround. Reports of a rift between head coach and star player dominated the agenda in the aftermath. A belief in some quarters that player power rather than coaching intuition turned the tide over the subsequently joyous months is one that has continued to unfairly dog Luis Enrique.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE AGONY
Barcelona failed to beat Atletico over six attempts in the season before Luis Enrique took charge - a trend he emphatically overturned with seven straight wins. The last of those came by a dicey 2-1 margin in the 2015-16 Champions League quarter-final first leg and Barca would pay for leaving the door ajar. Antoine Griezmann's brace capped a 2-0 win as Diego Simeone's side located their familiar discipline and intensity to fine effect. That defeat came in the midst of three consecutive LaLiga reverses, turning a procession to the title into an unexpected slog. Even though Barcelona held out to lift the double once more, their untouchable brilliance of 2015 has not returned.
ST VALENTINE'S DAY MASSACRE
There was little love sent in Barcelona's direction by a thrillingly rampant Paris Saint-Germain last month as Unai Emery's men dealt out a Champions League humiliation of epic proportions. Angel Di Maria scored a brilliant free-kick and an even better second, with Julian Draxler and the prolific Edinson Cavani also getting in on the act. It is no exaggeration to claim goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen was Barca's most effective player at the Parc des Princes. An inevitable and lengthy media inquest into the loss featured questions over Luis Enrique's tactical acumen and the coach was whistled during a dour 2-1 LaLiga win over Leganes next time out. It was a lot to hang over a coach with fewer than five months left on his contract and, although some unexpected tactical innovations saw off Atletico and Sporting Gijon, that chastening night in Paris will be remembered for pushing Luis Enrique decisively towards the exit door.
|PSG, Monaco kept apart in Coupe de France quarter-final draw
|Luis Enrique´s highs and lows at Barcelona
|Marcelo left fuming despite Ronaldo´s rescue act
|PSG were dominant despite late show, insists Cavani
|Lazio played perfect match – Inzaghi
|´Pique is telling the truth´ – Fernandez backs Barcelona star over Madrid claims
|Ancelotti praises Bayern pressing in Pokal win
|Marseille 3 Monaco 4 (aet): Lemar settles Coupe de France classic
|Guardiola praises ´best ever´ Aguero performance
|Bayern could face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal semi-finals
|Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 3: Ronaldo rescues point in Santiago Bernabeu thriller
|Guardiola understands Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona
|Bartomeu promises ´super coach´ to succeed Luis Enrique
|Sampaoli? Koeman? Eusebio? The contenders to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona
|Manchester City 5 Huddersfield Town 1: First-half blitz seals last-eight spot after Bravo blunder
|Rakitic: Barcelona squad shocked by Luis Enrique decision
|Lazio 2 Roma 0: Inzaghi´s side end four-year hoodoo with Coppa win
|Real Madrid set new record scoring streak
|Bayern Munich 3 Schalke 0: Lewandowski at the double in DFB-Pokal cruise
|Luis Enrique´s Barcelona resignation statement in full
|Sevilla need great sporting structure - Monchi future looms over Sampaoli´s
|Luis Enrique to stand down as Barcelona boss
|Barcelona 6 Sporting Gijon 1: Home comforts back in style for Catalans
|Costa form is Conte´s greatest achievement – Wilson
|Irwin backs Shaw to bounce back at Manchester United
|Hiddink won´t rule out interest in Leicester job
|Niort 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Subs Pastore and Cavani save holders
|Simeone fears hell from Mel
|Ibrahimovic has silenced doubters – Jones
|It can be lonely – Cannavaro still adjusting ahead of new CSL season
|Tottenham likely to finish above Arsenal, says Wilson
|Jonas extends Benfica deal to 2019
|Lukaku won´t be drawn into golden-boot battle with Kane
|Matthaus backtracks on Gotze criticism
|Valencia to sign Zaza on permanent deal
|AFC Champions League Review: Teixeira at the double for Jiangsu, Guangzhou battle to draw
|Jese does not regret Mourinho criticism
|I won the league, you haven´t - Danny Simpson, Jamie Carragher in Twitter spat
|Hamann questions Klopp´s tactical nous
|Germany in the running to host Euro 2024
|Moses pens contract extension at Chelsea
|Mascherano returns to Barcelona squad as Arda misses out
|Terry admits Manchester City bid gave him leverage to negotiate better Chelsea deal
|Conte: Azpilicueta among best in world
|Arsenal let Ozil down - Bierhoff
|Liverpool post record revenue, make loss of £19.8m
|Hummels unhappy with fans´ lack of respect
|Deschamps not holding Benzema grudge
|Dybala warns Napoli can still hurt Juventus
|Pachuca 4 Deportivo Saprissa 0 (4-0 agg): Hosts cruise into semis
|Keown: I wish Ibrahimovic joined Arsenal
|Guti: I hope Barcelona eliminate PSG
|Istanbul shows Gerrard can be ´great manager´ – Cisse
|Jese: I´d have been Madrid regular without injury
|I have no idea – Klopp unsure over Sturridge future
|Happy with Caballero and Bravo - Guardiola paints bleak picture for Hart future at Manchester City
|Allegri wants more intensity from Juventus despite Coppa win
|Napoli director slams ´shameful´ penalty decisions in Coppa defeat
|Higuain salutes Allegri´s words of wisdom
|Championship Review: Newcastle back on top after Brighton drama, Villa ease drop fears
|Juventus 3 Napoli 1: Higuain on target in Coppa comeback win over former club
|No Costa, Rooney, Falcao or Aubameyang but Tianjin bring in Moraes
|Frankfurt´s Russ back after cancer recovery
|Oscar and Hulk star for Shanghai SIPG as ACL goes goal crazy
|Villarreal question Real Madrid´s behaviour in apology over refereeing row
|Spalletti wants team full of Nainggolans
|Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal quarter-final postponed by snow
|Germany World Cup winner Grosskreutz set to leave hospital after attack
|Scissor-kick, no slicing – Ramos nets brilliant volley in Real Madrid training
|Villarreal boss Escriba relaxed over refereeing woes in Madrid loss
|Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies
|Jese struggling with expectation ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return, says Setien
|Ranieri´s legacy safe despite Leicester sacking - Guardiola
|Alli must learn to deal with provocation, warns Tottenham legend Mabbutt
|Leicester go the extra mile after Ranieri departure
|AC Milan confirm shareholders´ meeting amid talk of more takeover delays
|Valcke launches CAS appeal against FIFA ban
|Guardiola gets Sheikh Mansour backing on Dubai trip
|Opportunity knocks for PSG outcast Krychowiak
|Naive to say Barcelona don´t depend on Messi - Luis Enrique
|Refereeing row exaggerated because Real Madrid are involved - Zidane
|Ribery ready but Sanches to miss Bayern´s clash with Schalke
|Pepe Mel takes over at Deportivo La Coruna
|Liverpool were not ready for Leicester fight, admits Wijnaldum
|Koeman hints at interest in signing Rooney
|Badstuber: Schalke want to ruin Bayern´s ambitions
|Hazard warns title rivals: Chelsea have the experience
|Van Dijk won´t be sold, insists Southampton chairman
|Tottenham striker Kane: I´m world class
|Trigger-happy Palermo president Zamparini resigns
|Donnarumma is better than me - Zoff
|Roar! United star Ibrahimovic says he´s a lion
|Moore to replace Ayre as Liverpool CEO
|Henderson doubtful for Liverpool´s crunch clash with Arsenal
|Leicester had fire in their bellies - Shakespeare pleased to ink first win
|Thank God we aren´t playing tomorrow - Klopp tears into woeful Liverpool