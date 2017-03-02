Krychowiak ´angry´ but won´t walk out on PSG

Grzegorz Krychowiak admits that he is frustrated by his situation at Paris Saint-Germain but sees no reason to force a move away from the club.

The Poland international thrived under Unai Emery at Sevilla and was signed for a reported €30million last July, shortly after Emery had taken charge at Parc des Princes.

The 27-year-old has only made six starts in Ligue 1 this season and trained with the reserves in order to boost his fitness levels before being handed a start in Wednesday's 2-0 Coupe de France win over Niort.

Although he concedes that he is facing a notable challenge in his career, Krychowiak says it would "not make any sense" to leave after spending only a little over six months back in France.

"I'm in a difficult situation. But a lot of good players have experienced this before me," the former Reims man told Sport.pl.

"It's not what I had expected, but it's a test, and I have to overcome it. I'm going to work and wait to seize my chance.

"I try to stay optimistic. I've got no choice but to continue to work hard.

"It's the first time in my career that I've had difficulty in earning a place in the team. It makes me angry, but when I ask myself about the situation at PSG, it's on the pitch that I'll find the answers. It's up to me to show I can do better.

"I've never thought about leaving. What interests me is the present. Leaving after six months would not make any sense."