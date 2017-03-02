Ironman Luis Enrique runs out of stamina for Barcelona´s endless maelstrom

Luis Enrique has averaged a win every eight days as head coach of Barcelona. In that time he has won LaLiga and the Copa del Rey twice, a Champions League, the Club World Cup, the Supercopa de Espana, and the UEFA Super Cup.
Victory over Sporting Gijon on Wednesday took the Catalans back to the top of the league, so why would Luis Enrique pick this moment to announce his departure from the club?
Why would he countenance giving up such a gilded role at all?
From the outside, managing Barcelona is the dream job that nobody could give up, but both Luis Enrique and Pep Guardiola have done just that within five years of each other.
The endless haul of trophies and accolades, adulation from a global fanbase, the massaged ego that comes with the biggest job in the game - none of it has been enough to override the exhaustion brought on by standing in the epicentre of a ceaseless maelstrom of politicking, the need to win at all costs and the nervousness brought on by one slip of the tongue being scrutinised for weeks.
What @LuisEnrique21 said when he announced he would not continue next season #FCBlive https://t.co/Am1dT4sBqy— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 1, 2017
A keen marathon runner and ironman competitor, Luis Enrique is clearly a man comfortable in his own company and this is something you can never quite be as Barcelona boss.
An Asturian, who played for Real Madrid and Barcelona, Luis Enrique is an unlikely candidate to take sides in Spain's partisan media war between the Clasico rivals and he has shown strain in the face of needing to feed into the evergreen spats between the two clubs.
Just this week, previewing the game against Sporting, his boyhood club, Luis Enrique was asked to comment on a refereeing decision that had been made two days earlier in a game that did not involve the team he coaches.
Of course, it was Real Madrid. Los Blancos had been awarded a contentious penalty against Villarreal.
Gerard Pique, entrenched in Catalonia, La Masia and 'Mes Que Un Club' naturally felt compelled to cry foul.
For Luis Enrique, there was no interest in contributing to a row that burns on even when the fires of the football season are embers in mid-summer.
He snapped: "I have nothing to say about the referees. I have already spoken this season and the previous ones. You already know my opinion and I will not change it. The rest I am no longer interested."
Not just with the media has Luis Enrique struggled. His first season was even more fraught than the one that has prompted his departure amid a row with none other than Lionel Messi, the most bedazzling of the jewels in the Camp Nou crown.
More than Tito Vilanova and Tata Martino before him, Luis Enrique had ideas of changing the suffocating, high-pressing, tiki-taka that Guardiola had ingrained in Barca's players.
The hustle and bustle of Luis Suarez's direct running gave the former Celta Vigo boss his perfect line-leader, but the Uruguayan's biting ban left Luis Enrique shorn of the vital cog in his tactical switch. When Suarez did return to the team, naturally he was short of practice and lacked cohesion in Barca's attack.
A defeat at Real Sociedad in January 2015 appeared to spell the end for Luis Enrique. Having failed to take advantage of Real Madrid's defeat in the round of fixtures, with Messi benched and Suarez failing to score for the ninth time in 12 Barca outings, the Asturian was a cert to go by the end of the season, if he made it.
But you need grit to run marathons, never mind complete ironman triathlons.
Gran mañana!!!! pic.twitter.com/OY0p1VcXqz— LUISENRIQUE (@LUISENRIQUE21) November 29, 2015
Suarez came to life, scoring 22 times in his next 31 games. Luis Enrique matched Guardiola with a sequence of 11 straight wins. Madrid were beaten 2-1 to snatch control of the title race. Messi flummoxed Pep's Bayern to secure a place in the Champions League final, and then scored an individual goal of astonishing brilliance - even by his own brain-bending standards - to win the Copa del Rey. Sociedad were beaten on the final day of the season to secure LaLiga and then Juventus were outgunned in Berlin and Luis Enrique had taken a season to win it all.
It surprised many that he did not leave then, having shoved words of brand infringement, alienating his stars and many other heinous crimes back where they had come from.
Real Madrid's brief incompetence under Rafael Benitez allowed Luis Enrique an easier ride in LaLiga last term, a renewed fight to keep up with Zinedine Zidane's bullish Blancos has seen him under strain again.
Guardiola said he was "drained" after four years as boss, Luis Enrique spoke of the need to "rest".
There will be many who covet the glitzy introduction, relish the chance to work with Suarez, Messi, Neymar and the gamut of stars on offer, want to test their mettle needing to win - and win big - in every game.
But once again it has proven, it is a job that chews you up and spits you out, wracked with scars that take time to heal.
|Wenger prefers Arsenal stay over Barcelona job
|Dybala´s Juventus renewal put on hold
|Afellay signs Stoke renewal until 2019
|Ironman Luis Enrique runs out of stamina for Barcelona´s endless maelstrom
|De Boer: Depay cannot afford to look like a clown - Aubameyang can
|Argentine club Defensa y Justicia robbed at gunpoint
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Tigres UANL, Dallas into semis
|It´s a marathon, not a sprint - Zidane positive after Madrid lose top spot to Barca
|Impossible for Frank de Boer to succeed at Inter, says brother
|Valencia: Manchester United can win treble
|We won´t tweet about decisions – Ramos aims dig at Pique
|Lopetegui: I understand Luis Enrique´s decision to leave Barca
|I don´t think it was a red – Bale sorry for sending off
|Zidane: Bale apologised to Real Madrid after red card
|Navas accepts blame for latest error
|PSG, Monaco kept apart in Coupe de France quarter-final draw
|Luis Enrique´s highs and lows at Barcelona
|Marcelo left fuming despite Ronaldo´s rescue act
|PSG were dominant despite late show, insists Cavani
|Lazio played perfect match – Inzaghi
|´Pique is telling the truth´ – Fernandez backs Barcelona star over Madrid claims
|Ancelotti praises Bayern pressing in Pokal win
|Marseille 3 Monaco 4 (aet): Lemar settles Coupe de France classic
|Guardiola praises ´best ever´ Aguero performance
|Bayern could face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal semi-finals
|Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 3: Ronaldo rescues point in Santiago Bernabeu thriller
|Guardiola understands Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona
|Bartomeu promises ´super coach´ to succeed Luis Enrique
|Sampaoli? Koeman? Eusebio? The contenders to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona
|Manchester City 5 Huddersfield Town 1: First-half blitz seals last-eight spot after Bravo blunder
|Rakitic: Barcelona squad shocked by Luis Enrique decision
|Lazio 2 Roma 0: Inzaghi´s side end four-year hoodoo with Coppa win
|Real Madrid set new record scoring streak
|Bayern Munich 3 Schalke 0: Lewandowski at the double in DFB-Pokal cruise
|Luis Enrique´s Barcelona resignation statement in full
|Sevilla need great sporting structure - Monchi future looms over Sampaoli´s
|Luis Enrique to stand down as Barcelona boss
|Barcelona 6 Sporting Gijon 1: Home comforts back in style for Catalans
|Costa form is Conte´s greatest achievement – Wilson
|Irwin backs Shaw to bounce back at Manchester United
|Hiddink won´t rule out interest in Leicester job
|Niort 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Subs Pastore and Cavani save holders
|Simeone fears hell from Mel
|Ibrahimovic has silenced doubters – Jones
|It can be lonely – Cannavaro still adjusting ahead of new CSL season
|Tottenham likely to finish above Arsenal, says Wilson
|Jonas extends Benfica deal to 2019
|Lukaku won´t be drawn into golden-boot battle with Kane
|Matthaus backtracks on Gotze criticism
|Valencia to sign Zaza on permanent deal
|AFC Champions League Review: Teixeira at the double for Jiangsu, Guangzhou battle to draw
|Jese does not regret Mourinho criticism
|I won the league, you haven´t - Danny Simpson, Jamie Carragher in Twitter spat
|Hamann questions Klopp´s tactical nous
|Germany in the running to host Euro 2024
|Moses pens contract extension at Chelsea
|Mascherano returns to Barcelona squad as Arda misses out
|Terry admits Manchester City bid gave him leverage to negotiate better Chelsea deal
|Conte: Azpilicueta among best in world
|Arsenal let Ozil down - Bierhoff
|Liverpool post record revenue, make loss of £19.8m
|Hummels unhappy with fans´ lack of respect
|Deschamps not holding Benzema grudge
|Dybala warns Napoli can still hurt Juventus
|Pachuca 4 Deportivo Saprissa 0 (4-0 agg): Hosts cruise into semis
|Keown: I wish Ibrahimovic joined Arsenal
|Guti: I hope Barcelona eliminate PSG
|Istanbul shows Gerrard can be ´great manager´ – Cisse
|Jese: I´d have been Madrid regular without injury
|I have no idea – Klopp unsure over Sturridge future
|Happy with Caballero and Bravo - Guardiola paints bleak picture for Hart future at Manchester City
|Allegri wants more intensity from Juventus despite Coppa win
|Napoli director slams ´shameful´ penalty decisions in Coppa defeat
|Higuain salutes Allegri´s words of wisdom
|Championship Review: Newcastle back on top after Brighton drama, Villa ease drop fears
|Juventus 3 Napoli 1: Higuain on target in Coppa comeback win over former club
|No Costa, Rooney, Falcao or Aubameyang but Tianjin bring in Moraes
|Frankfurt´s Russ back after cancer recovery
|Oscar and Hulk star for Shanghai SIPG as ACL goes goal crazy
|Villarreal question Real Madrid´s behaviour in apology over refereeing row
|Spalletti wants team full of Nainggolans
|Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal quarter-final postponed by snow
|Germany World Cup winner Grosskreutz set to leave hospital after attack
|Scissor-kick, no slicing – Ramos nets brilliant volley in Real Madrid training
|Villarreal boss Escriba relaxed over refereeing woes in Madrid loss
|Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies
|Jese struggling with expectation ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return, says Setien
|Ranieri´s legacy safe despite Leicester sacking - Guardiola
|Alli must learn to deal with provocation, warns Tottenham legend Mabbutt
|Leicester go the extra mile after Ranieri departure
|AC Milan confirm shareholders´ meeting amid talk of more takeover delays
|Valcke launches CAS appeal against FIFA ban
|Guardiola gets Sheikh Mansour backing on Dubai trip
|Opportunity knocks for PSG outcast Krychowiak
|Naive to say Barcelona don´t depend on Messi - Luis Enrique
|Refereeing row exaggerated because Real Madrid are involved - Zidane
|Ribery ready but Sanches to miss Bayern´s clash with Schalke
|Pepe Mel takes over at Deportivo La Coruna
|Liverpool were not ready for Leicester fight, admits Wijnaldum
|Koeman hints at interest in signing Rooney
|Badstuber: Schalke want to ruin Bayern´s ambitions
|Hazard warns title rivals: Chelsea have the experience
|Van Dijk won´t be sold, insists Southampton chairman
|Tottenham striker Kane: I´m world class
|Trigger-happy Palermo president Zamparini resigns
|Donnarumma is better than me - Zoff
|Roar! United star Ibrahimovic says he´s a lion
|Moore to replace Ayre as Liverpool CEO
|Henderson doubtful for Liverpool´s crunch clash with Arsenal
|Leicester had fire in their bellies - Shakespeare pleased to ink first win
|Thank God we aren´t playing tomorrow - Klopp tears into woeful Liverpool