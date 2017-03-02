Related

Article

Impossible for Frank de Boer to succeed at Inter, says brother

2 March 2017 03:43

Ronald de Boer said it was impossible for brother Frank to succeed at Inter as the Dutchman slammed the lack of patience and outside influence in Milan.

Frank de Boer's tenure at Inter lasted just 85 days after he was sacked by the Serie A club in November.

There was a clear plan and tactic from Frank after he replaced Roberto Mancini on a three-year deal just a fortnight out from the start of the 2016-17 campaign but the former Ajax boss struggled to win over the players as he oversaw seven defeats in his opening 14 matches.

Ronald said the four-time Eredivisie-winning coach needed more time to implement his philosophy at San Siro.

"You're the man who's going to change the club, the philosophy. They wanted a different idea about football, to be more attractive," Ronald told Sport360.

"But you can't start here and go there without ups and downs. Of course if you're used to different styles, it takes a while. Look at [Pep] Guardiola at Man City. He's had unbelievable success but still it's not easy for him, and he's got even better players than Frank at Inter.

"Inter is a good team but if you want to have a philosophy you have to have time. If the results aren't there, they get impatient and there seemed to be too many captains on one ship.

"There was so much influence from outside and he had a group of 29 players which is way too much. You can imagine playing 11 v 11 in training and you still have to tell one player to warm up and he's still on €2/3million, and he can’t even get in the second 11.

"He needed time to shape the system and implement his ideas so it was very hard for him, but I also think it was educational, he learned a lot. It wasn't to be but 85 days was terrible.

"Look at Alex Ferguson at Man United, he struggled for four years. If you believe he is the guy you have to give him a chance and they never gave him a chance. You don't have to feel sorry for him though. Life goes on and he's paid well, so next job."

Inter have since flourished, climbing up to sixth in Serie A and just two points adrift of the European places under Stefano Pioli.

Sponsored links

Thursday 2 March

04:15 It´s a marathon, not a sprint - Zidane positive after Madrid lose top spot to Barca
03:43 Impossible for Frank de Boer to succeed at Inter, says brother
02:37 Valencia: Manchester United can win treble
02:29 We won´t tweet about decisions – Ramos aims dig at Pique
02:13 Lopetegui: I understand Luis Enrique´s decision to leave Barca
01:54 I don´t think it was a red – Bale sorry for sending off
01:22 Zidane: Bale apologised to Real Madrid after red card
01:18 Navas accepts blame for latest error
00:49 PSG, Monaco kept apart in Coupe de France quarter-final draw
00:35 Luis Enrique´s highs and lows at Barcelona
00:23 Marcelo left fuming despite Ronaldo´s rescue act
00:22 PSG were dominant despite late show, insists Cavani
00:15 Lazio played perfect match – Inzaghi
00:14 ´Pique is telling the truth´ – Fernandez backs Barcelona star over Madrid claims
00:10 Ancelotti praises Bayern pressing in Pokal win
00:01 Marseille 3 Monaco 4 (aet): Lemar settles Coupe de France classic

Wednesday 1 March

23:45 Guardiola praises ´best ever´ Aguero performance
23:44 Bayern could face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal semi-finals
23:36 Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 3: Ronaldo rescues point in Santiago Bernabeu thriller
23:32 Guardiola understands Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona
23:31 Bartomeu promises ´super coach´ to succeed Luis Enrique
23:25 Sampaoli? Koeman? Eusebio? The contenders to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona
22:46 Manchester City 5 Huddersfield Town 1: First-half blitz seals last-eight spot after Bravo blunder
22:45 Rakitic: Barcelona squad shocked by Luis Enrique decision
22:44 Lazio 2 Roma 0: Inzaghi´s side end four-year hoodoo with Coppa win
22:43 Real Madrid set new record scoring streak
22:41 Bayern Munich 3 Schalke 0: Lewandowski at the double in DFB-Pokal cruise
22:32 Luis Enrique´s Barcelona resignation statement in full
22:21 Sevilla need great sporting structure - Monchi future looms over Sampaoli´s
22:01 Luis Enrique to stand down as Barcelona boss
21:25 Barcelona 6 Sporting Gijon 1: Home comforts back in style for Catalans
20:54 Costa form is Conte´s greatest achievement – Wilson
20:51 Irwin backs Shaw to bounce back at Manchester United
20:38 Hiddink won´t rule out interest in Leicester job
20:32 Niort 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Subs Pastore and Cavani save holders
19:21 Simeone fears hell from Mel
18:51 Ibrahimovic has silenced doubters – Jones
18:28 It can be lonely – Cannavaro still adjusting ahead of new CSL season
17:52 Tottenham likely to finish above Arsenal, says Wilson
17:50 Jonas extends Benfica deal to 2019
17:35 Lukaku won´t be drawn into golden-boot battle with Kane
17:35 Matthaus backtracks on Gotze criticism
17:23 Valencia to sign Zaza on permanent deal
17:03 AFC Champions League Review: Teixeira at the double for Jiangsu, Guangzhou battle to draw
16:26 Jese does not regret Mourinho criticism
15:50 I won the league, you haven´t - Danny Simpson, Jamie Carragher in Twitter spat
15:12 Hamann questions Klopp´s tactical nous
14:12 Germany in the running to host Euro 2024
14:10 Moses pens contract extension at Chelsea
13:06 Mascherano returns to Barcelona squad as Arda misses out
12:35 Terry admits Manchester City bid gave him leverage to negotiate better Chelsea deal
11:55 Conte: Azpilicueta among best in world
11:34 Arsenal let Ozil down - Bierhoff
11:12 Liverpool post record revenue, make loss of £19.8m
10:28 Hummels unhappy with fans´ lack of respect
09:45 Deschamps not holding Benzema grudge
08:47 Dybala warns Napoli can still hurt Juventus
06:25 Pachuca 4 Deportivo Saprissa 0 (4-0 agg): Hosts cruise into semis
05:29 Keown: I wish Ibrahimovic joined Arsenal
04:26 Guti: I hope Barcelona eliminate PSG
01:36 Istanbul shows Gerrard can be ´great manager´ – Cisse
01:02 Jese: I´d have been Madrid regular without injury
00:26 I have no idea – Klopp unsure over Sturridge future
00:25 Happy with Caballero and Bravo - Guardiola paints bleak picture for Hart future at Manchester City
00:06 Allegri wants more intensity from Juventus despite Coppa win

Tuesday 28 February

23:56 Napoli director slams ´shameful´ penalty decisions in Coppa defeat
23:30 Higuain salutes Allegri´s words of wisdom
23:24 Championship Review: Newcastle back on top after Brighton drama, Villa ease drop fears
22:38 Juventus 3 Napoli 1: Higuain on target in Coppa comeback win over former club
22:21 No Costa, Rooney, Falcao or Aubameyang but Tianjin bring in Moraes
21:25 Frankfurt´s Russ back after cancer recovery
21:16 Oscar and Hulk star for Shanghai SIPG as ACL goes goal crazy
21:03 Villarreal question Real Madrid´s behaviour in apology over refereeing row
20:39 Spalletti wants team full of Nainggolans
20:13 Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal quarter-final postponed by snow
20:04 Germany World Cup winner Grosskreutz set to leave hospital after attack
19:08 Scissor-kick, no slicing – Ramos nets brilliant volley in Real Madrid training
18:27 Villarreal boss Escriba relaxed over refereeing woes in Madrid loss
17:30 Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies
17:14 Jese struggling with expectation ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return, says Setien
16:38 Ranieri´s legacy safe despite Leicester sacking - Guardiola
16:35 Alli must learn to deal with provocation, warns Tottenham legend Mabbutt
16:24 Leicester go the extra mile after Ranieri departure
16:00 AC Milan confirm shareholders´ meeting amid talk of more takeover delays
15:30 Valcke launches CAS appeal against FIFA ban
15:29 Guardiola gets Sheikh Mansour backing on Dubai trip
15:19 Opportunity knocks for PSG outcast Krychowiak
14:38 Naive to say Barcelona don´t depend on Messi - Luis Enrique
14:29 Refereeing row exaggerated because Real Madrid are involved - Zidane
13:58 Ribery ready but Sanches to miss Bayern´s clash with Schalke
13:02 Pepe Mel takes over at Deportivo La Coruna
12:36 Liverpool were not ready for Leicester fight, admits Wijnaldum
11:16 Koeman hints at interest in signing Rooney
10:40 Badstuber: Schalke want to ruin Bayern´s ambitions
09:09 Hazard warns title rivals: Chelsea have the experience
08:27 Van Dijk won´t be sold, insists Southampton chairman
07:47 Tottenham striker Kane: I´m world class
04:57 Trigger-happy Palermo president Zamparini resigns
04:56 Donnarumma is better than me - Zoff
02:54 Roar! United star Ibrahimovic says he´s a lion
02:27 Moore to replace Ayre as Liverpool CEO
01:08 Henderson doubtful for Liverpool´s crunch clash with Arsenal
00:47 Leicester had fire in their bellies - Shakespeare pleased to ink first win
00:13 Thank God we aren´t playing tomorrow - Klopp tears into woeful Liverpool

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
4 Atalanta 26 +16 51
5 Lazio 26 +16 50
6 Internazionale 26 +14 48
7 Milan 26 +8 47
8 Fiorentina 26 +7 41

Facebook