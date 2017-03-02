Deportivo La Coruna 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann stunner overshadowed by Torres head injury

A worrying head injury suffered by Fernando Torres overshadowed Antoine Griezmann's brilliant equaliser as Atletico Madrid salvaged a 1-1 draw away to struggling Deportivo La Coruna in LaLiga on Thursday.
Deportivo's top scorer Florin Andone gave the hosts an early lead with his eighth league goal of the season after capitalising on blunders from Jan Oblak and Jose Gimenez.
Griezmann got Atletico back on level terms by netting a magnificent strike with 22 minutes remaining, before both sides came close to finding a winner in a tense finish.
Diego Simeone's men had to finish the match with 10 men, Torres appearing to be knocked out following a clash of heads with Alex Bergantinos in the closing minutes.
The striker left the field on a stretcher after a lengthy delay, with some players close to tears at the sight of the stricken forward lying prone on the turf.
The draw sees Atletico stay fourth and move one point ahead of Real Sociedad, their closest rivals for a Champions League qualification spot.
Depor's point halts a run of four consecutive league defeats and sees them open up a gap of one to the relegation zone, with new boss Pepe Mel overseeing a solid performance in his first match in charge.
The hosts took the lead in bizarre fashion after 13 minutes, with Oblak and Gimenez to blame when the goalkeeper took a poor goal-kick and his defender failed to control with a slack touch.
That allowed Andone to race clear and beat Oblak with a low strike into the bottom corner, the Romania international subsequently booked for his passionate celebrations with the home crowd.
Depor threatened again when Juanfran lashed a long-range drive over and they came even closer when Gael Kakuta failed to hit the target with a tame finish after being slipped through by Pedro Mosquera.
Atletico, who made three changes, tested home keeper German Lux for the first time just after the half-hour mark as Angel Correa's low strike was kept out, but that was it for the visitors in the first half.
Indeed, they went into the break having survived a penalty claim for handball against Diego Godin, before Oblak impressively kept out an acrobatic Mosquera volley.
Diego Simeone made a double change early in the second half, bringing on Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan for Koke and Correa.
When Griezmann could only send a free-kick straight into the wall from a promising position, Simeone then used his final change, bringing on Torres for Kevin Gameiro.
A quiet match burst into life in the closing stages, with Filipe Luis thinking he had levelled after collecting a pass from Gaitan and hitting the post with a stunning long-range drive.
But Atletico did draw level after Deportivo failed to properly clear, Griezmann exchanging passes with Carrasco before catching Lux off his line with a stunning, dipping 30-yard strike to net his 10th league goal of the season.
4 - Four of the ten @AntoGriezmann goals this season in Spanish La Liga have been from outside the box. Missile pic.twitter.com/F25uJ5I988— OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 2, 2017
Andone somehow failed to connect with Faycal Fajr's right-wing cross when he appeared destined to score from point-blank range at the other end.
Atletico, meanwhile, thought they had a winner as Torres collected Gaitan's pass and saw his powerful strike saved by a superb one-handed save from Lux.
Neither side found a winner in the seven minutes of added time after a long stoppage to treat Torres, who appeared to be knocked out before his head smashed against the turf following his clash with Bergantinos.
|Fernando Torres stable and conscious in hospital after head injury scare
|Deportivo La Coruna 1 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann stunner overshadowed by Torres head injury
|Lovren returns to Liverpool training ahead of Arsenal showdown
|Bayern result still affecting Arsenal, admits Wenger
|Krychowiak ´angry´ but won´t walk out on PSG
|Liverpool need a Roy Keane - Thompson demands big spending to replace spine
|Strootman demands action against Lazio fans after Rudiger chants
|Romagnoli set to make AC Milan comeback
|Ljungberg made promise before Arsenal exit, reveals Wenger
|Calhanoglu open to Leverkusen exit, says agent
|Wenger warns Arsenal players: Don´t dream about catching Chelsea
|WATCH: Minnows Avranches celebrate wildly after drawing PSG in Coupe de France
|Maguire backed for England call by Silva and Ranocchia
|United legends to turn out for Carrick testimonial
|Icardi claims Inter not giving up on Champions League qualification
|Eusebio distances himself from Barcelona links
|Mignolet: No excuses for Liverpool
|Sule confident he will succeed at Bayern
|Bilic warns Chelsea: Title race not over yet
|Luis Enrique could leave Barcelona with better league record than Guardiola – Opta stats
|Aubameyang admits comments have made life ´difficult´
|Aguero to hold showdown talks with Manchester City in June
|Celtic great Gemmell dies aged 73
|Podolski to leave Galatasaray for Vissel Kobe
|Ozil reveals Mourinho bust-up: He called me a crybaby and a coward
|Ozil shunned Barcelona for Madrid due to Pep cold shoulder
|WATCH: Neymar schools Pique in training
|Wenger remains hopeful Cazorla´s season is not over
|Wenger prefers Arsenal stay over Barcelona job
|Dybala´s Juventus renewal put on hold
|Afellay signs Stoke renewal until 2019
|Ironman Luis Enrique runs out of stamina for Barcelona´s endless maelstrom
|De Boer: Depay cannot afford to look like a clown - Aubameyang can
|Argentine club Defensa y Justicia robbed at gunpoint
|CONCACAF Champions League Review: Tigres UANL, Dallas into semis
|It´s a marathon, not a sprint - Zidane positive after Madrid lose top spot to Barca
|Impossible for Frank de Boer to succeed at Inter, says brother
|Valencia: Manchester United can win treble
|We won´t tweet about decisions – Ramos aims dig at Pique
|Lopetegui: I understand Luis Enrique´s decision to leave Barca
|I don´t think it was a red – Bale sorry for sending off
|Zidane: Bale apologised to Real Madrid after red card
|Navas accepts blame for latest error
|PSG, Monaco kept apart in Coupe de France quarter-final draw
|Luis Enrique´s highs and lows at Barcelona
|Marcelo left fuming despite Ronaldo´s rescue act
|PSG were dominant despite late show, insists Cavani
|Lazio played perfect match – Inzaghi
|´Pique is telling the truth´ – Fernandez backs Barcelona star over Madrid claims
|Ancelotti praises Bayern pressing in Pokal win
|Marseille 3 Monaco 4 (aet): Lemar settles Coupe de France classic
|Guardiola praises ´best ever´ Aguero performance
|Bayern could face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal semi-finals
|Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 3: Ronaldo rescues point in Santiago Bernabeu thriller
|Guardiola understands Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona
|Bartomeu promises ´super coach´ to succeed Luis Enrique
|Sampaoli? Koeman? Eusebio? The contenders to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona
|Manchester City 5 Huddersfield Town 1: First-half blitz seals last-eight spot after Bravo blunder
|Rakitic: Barcelona squad shocked by Luis Enrique decision
|Lazio 2 Roma 0: Inzaghi´s side end four-year hoodoo with Coppa win
|Real Madrid set new record scoring streak
|Bayern Munich 3 Schalke 0: Lewandowski at the double in DFB-Pokal cruise
|Luis Enrique´s Barcelona resignation statement in full
|Sevilla need great sporting structure - Monchi future looms over Sampaoli´s
|Luis Enrique to stand down as Barcelona boss
|Barcelona 6 Sporting Gijon 1: Home comforts back in style for Catalans
|Costa form is Conte´s greatest achievement – Wilson
|Irwin backs Shaw to bounce back at Manchester United
|Hiddink won´t rule out interest in Leicester job
|Niort 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Subs Pastore and Cavani save holders
|Simeone fears hell from Mel
|Ibrahimovic has silenced doubters – Jones
|It can be lonely – Cannavaro still adjusting ahead of new CSL season
|Tottenham likely to finish above Arsenal, says Wilson
|Jonas extends Benfica deal to 2019
|Lukaku won´t be drawn into golden-boot battle with Kane
|Matthaus backtracks on Gotze criticism
|Valencia to sign Zaza on permanent deal
|AFC Champions League Review: Teixeira at the double for Jiangsu, Guangzhou battle to draw
|Jese does not regret Mourinho criticism
|I won the league, you haven´t - Danny Simpson, Jamie Carragher in Twitter spat
|Hamann questions Klopp´s tactical nous
|Germany in the running to host Euro 2024
|Moses pens contract extension at Chelsea
|Mascherano returns to Barcelona squad as Arda misses out
|Terry admits Manchester City bid gave him leverage to negotiate better Chelsea deal
|Conte: Azpilicueta among best in world
|Arsenal let Ozil down - Bierhoff
|Liverpool post record revenue, make loss of £19.8m
|Hummels unhappy with fans´ lack of respect
|Deschamps not holding Benzema grudge
|Dybala warns Napoli can still hurt Juventus
|Pachuca 4 Deportivo Saprissa 0 (4-0 agg): Hosts cruise into semis
|Keown: I wish Ibrahimovic joined Arsenal
|Guti: I hope Barcelona eliminate PSG
|Istanbul shows Gerrard can be ´great manager´ – Cisse
|Jese: I´d have been Madrid regular without injury
|I have no idea – Klopp unsure over Sturridge future
|Happy with Caballero and Bravo - Guardiola paints bleak picture for Hart future at Manchester City
|Allegri wants more intensity from Juventus despite Coppa win
|Napoli director slams ´shameful´ penalty decisions in Coppa defeat
|Higuain salutes Allegri´s words of wisdom
|Championship Review: Newcastle back on top after Brighton drama, Villa ease drop fears
|Juventus 3 Napoli 1: Higuain on target in Coppa comeback win over former club
|No Costa, Rooney, Falcao or Aubameyang but Tianjin bring in Moraes
|Frankfurt´s Russ back after cancer recovery
|Oscar and Hulk star for Shanghai SIPG as ACL goes goal crazy
|Villarreal question Real Madrid´s behaviour in apology over refereeing row
|Spalletti wants team full of Nainggolans
|Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal quarter-final postponed by snow
|Germany World Cup winner Grosskreutz set to leave hospital after attack
|Scissor-kick, no slicing – Ramos nets brilliant volley in Real Madrid training
|Villarreal boss Escriba relaxed over refereeing woes in Madrid loss
|Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies
|Jese struggling with expectation ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return, says Setien
|Ranieri´s legacy safe despite Leicester sacking - Guardiola
|Alli must learn to deal with provocation, warns Tottenham legend Mabbutt
|Leicester go the extra mile after Ranieri departure
|AC Milan confirm shareholders´ meeting amid talk of more takeover delays
|Valcke launches CAS appeal against FIFA ban
|Guardiola gets Sheikh Mansour backing on Dubai trip
|Opportunity knocks for PSG outcast Krychowiak
|Naive to say Barcelona don´t depend on Messi - Luis Enrique
|Refereeing row exaggerated because Real Madrid are involved - Zidane
|Ribery ready but Sanches to miss Bayern´s clash with Schalke
|Pepe Mel takes over at Deportivo La Coruna
|Liverpool were not ready for Leicester fight, admits Wijnaldum
|Koeman hints at interest in signing Rooney
|Badstuber: Schalke want to ruin Bayern´s ambitions
|Hazard warns title rivals: Chelsea have the experience
|Van Dijk won´t be sold, insists Southampton chairman
|Tottenham striker Kane: I´m world class
|Trigger-happy Palermo president Zamparini resigns
|Donnarumma is better than me - Zoff
|Roar! United star Ibrahimovic says he´s a lion
|Moore to replace Ayre as Liverpool CEO
|Henderson doubtful for Liverpool´s crunch clash with Arsenal
|Leicester had fire in their bellies - Shakespeare pleased to ink first win
|Thank God we aren´t playing tomorrow - Klopp tears into woeful Liverpool