Calhanoglu open to Leverkusen exit, says agent

Hakan Calhanoglu could leave Bayer Leverkusen this year if a suitable transfer bid is made, according to the midfielder's agent.

The 23-year-old is unable to play for the remainder of this season as a result of a FIFA ban that was upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport last month.

It was ruled that Calhanoglu had reneged on an agreement to sign for Trabzonspor from Karlsruhe in 2011, with FIFA opting to suspend him from football for four months.

It has been reported in Germany that the Turkey international has declined a further appeal and is willing to serve his punishment in order to be available for any potential suitors in the next transfer window.

His representative, Bektas Demirtas, says his future is firmly in the hands of Leverkusen but has not ruled out the prospect of a move.

"Hakan will be [under contract] at Leverkusen for three years," he told Kicker. "If an offer comes along that is fine for Bayer and which also fits with Hakan, we will do a transfer. But the final decision lies with the club."

Calhanoglu has been linked with Chelsea in recent weeks, while Barcelona have reportedly been monitoring the player's development over the last two years.