Ancelotti praises Bayern pressing in Pokal win

Carlo Ancelotti believes Bayern Munich's fast start and good use of pressing contributed to his side blowing Schalke away with a 3-0 victory in Wednesday's DFB-Pokal quarter-final.

Bayern put the tie out of Schalke's reach in the first half-hour, with Robert Lewandowski opening the scoring with a cute chipped finish from Franck Ribery's pass in the third minute at the Allianz Arena.

Thiago Alcantara headed home Lewandowski's cross to double Bayern's lead and the Polish striker hit his 30th goal of the season as Ribery again cut Schalke's defence apart, while the visitors' misery was completed when Holger Badstuber was sent off for two bookings against his parent club.

"We were really good from the start and have played with high pressing," Ancelotti said after his side booked a last-four meeting against either Borussia Dortmund or Sportfreunde Lotte.

"We put pressure on the Schalke defence and the game was well controlled."

Although Lewandowski's brace will earn the Poland international headlines once more, Ribery impressed Ancelotti with the winger starring on his latest return from injury.

"Franck Ribery played very well, he was involved in every goal," Ancelotti said. "I'm really happy for him."

Schalke coach Markus Weinzierl bemoaned his side's inability to compete with Bayern, with the visitors mustering a single shot on target in the game.

"We did not manage to put up a fight here," Weinzierl said. "After 30 minutes we were 3-0 down.

"Of course, this was a blow, after which we presented completely differently. In Munich there is nothing given. As we have defended, you cannot stand against Bayern. In short, this was a very bitter evening."

Lewandowski felt the speed at which Bayern played was a decisive factor in their comfortable win as they move towards a 19th Pokal title.

"We played very well in the first few minutes and scored three goals," the prolific striker said. "Schalke could do nothing.

"In the second half, we just played. We know we have to play every three days. Our pace was not so high."