Aguero to hold showdown talks with Manchester City in June

Sergio Aguero will hold talks with Manchester City in June in a bid to determine whether he has a future at the club.
The Argentina international scored twice in Wednesday's 5-1 FA Cup replay win over Huddersfield Town to take his tally to 22 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions this season.
Manager Pep Guardiola described Aguero's performance as the best he has seen him produce, but the 28-year-old's future remains uncertain, with the former Atletico Madrid striker having been dropped in favour of Gabriel Jesus prior to the Brazilian suffering a broken foot last month.
Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs to have been linked with a bid at the end of the season and, although he maintains he is not thinking about a move, Aguero says he has been given no assurances by City over his importance to Guardiola's plans.
Asked if he will be at the Etihad Stadium next season, he said: "That will be seen in June. My intention is to stay but it is a long way away.
"I have three months to give my best and as I always said in June, it will be seen. One thing is that the club officially says it [that they want me here] and another thing is to tell me."
6 - Sergio Aguero has been involved in six goals in his last two appearances at the Etihad (four goals, two assists). Talisman.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 1, 2017
When pressed on whether City have told him they want him to stay, he replied: "No, no. All I have to dedicate to is playing football.
"There are three months left, the only thing I think is to give the best in these three months and then you will see.
"My intention is to stay. The club can say what it wants but in June they will have to meet with me.
"I'm not thinking about Real Madrid or anywhere, I am focused on City. It is a breakthrough for the club to say that [about my performance] but I do not want to think about what will happen to my future. I hope that in June we can achieve some title which is the most important thing and then we will see.
"I'm not thinking about any Spanish teams or anything else, I'm only thinking about playing in these three months that I have left and helping the team. I'm not thinking about wanting to go or anything like that, I'm just thinking about winning all the games and obviously trying to win a title.
"As I've always said, and obviously my word isn't going to change, it's the club who has to decide what they are going to do with me but today more than ever I'm only thinking about the club and helping the team."
