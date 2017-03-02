Afellay signs Stoke renewal until 2019

Ibrahim Afellay has signed a new contract with Stoke City that will keep him at the club until at least 2019.

The Netherlands international joined Premier League side Stoke from Barcelona in 2015 and has developed into an important first-team member under manager Mark Hughes.

Afellay has worked his way back into the team after making his comeback from a serious knee ligament injury that sidelined him for almost eight months late last year, and he is desperate to show what he can do in the months to come.

"I am very happy," the 30-year-old told the official Stoke website.

EXCLUSIVE: Ibrahim Afellay has signed a new contract, committing him to Stoke City until at least the summer of 2019

"From the first day I came to the club I felt at home and I am looking forward to the future and to doing good things with this club.

"I hope we can continue to progress and develop. Stoke City are a great club. The way the fans support us is special, they are always behind us, especially at away games, and the people at the club are like a family.

"The injury is all in the past now. I think I have showed that I am back in business and I am just looking forward now, working hard every day and trying to make the best of everything."

The attacking midfielder has made 46 appearances in all competitions for Stoke, scoring three goals.