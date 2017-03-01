Related

Valencia to sign Zaza on permanent deal

1 March 2017 17:23

Simone Zaza is set to join Valencia from Juventus on a four-year deal for a reported €16million fee.

Valencia's sporting director Jose Ramon Alesanco confirmed on Wednesday the club's intent to sign the striker on a permanent deal.

The Italy international joined on a loan deal until the end of the season in January, having struggled to settle during a spell in the Premier League with West Ham.

The deal includes an option to buy the player outright from the Serie A champions and Alesanco has claimed that an agreement to activate the clause has already been reached.

"No matter what, he is a part of Valencia," said Alesanco, who was appointed as Jesus Garcia Pitarch's successor this week.

"After this half a season, he'll have four more years [at Valencia] and we have to get the best performance out of him.

"We hope he scores lots of goals and makes us happy in every match."

Alesanco hopes to secure a similar deal for Fabian Orellana, who joined from Celta Vigo on loan on January 31.

"We can consider him a Valencia player already," he said.

Orellana and Zaza both scored in the surprise 2-1 win over LaLiga leaders Real Madrid last Wednesday.

