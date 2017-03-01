Related

Article

Real Madrid set new record scoring streak

1 March 2017 22:43

Real Madrid have set a new Spanish record by scoring in a 45th consecutive match across all competitions.

Isco slotted home from Mateo Kovacic's throughball to give Madrid an eighth-minute lead against Las Palmas in LaLiga on Wednesday – surpassing a mark established by fierce rivals Barcelona in 1944.

Zinedine Zidane's were pegged back by Tana two minutes later as they chased a win to regain top spot from Barca.  

Madrid had equalled the record in last Sunday's thrilling 3-2 victory at Villarreal.

Manchester City were the last team to prevent Madrid from scoring in April last year, as Cristiano Ronaldo pulled out injured before kick-off and the Premier League side held out for a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of a Champions League semi-final. 

However, Zidane's men won the return 1-0 and went on to lift the trophy.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 1 March

23:45 Guardiola praises ´best ever´ Aguero performance
23:44 Bayern could face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal semi-finals
23:36 Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 3: Ronaldo rescues point in Santiago Bernabeu thriller
23:32 Guardiola understands Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona
23:31 Bartomeu promises ´super coach´ to succeed Luis Enrique
23:25 Sampaoli? Koeman? Eusebio? The contenders to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona
22:46 Manchester City 5 Huddersfield Town 1: First-half blitz seals last-eight spot after Bravo blunder
22:45 Rakitic: Barcelona squad shocked by Luis Enrique decision
22:44 Lazio 2 Roma 0: Inzaghi´s side end four-year hoodoo with Coppa win
22:43 Real Madrid set new record scoring streak
22:41 Bayern Munich 3 Schalke 0: Lewandowski at the double in DFB-Pokal cruise
22:32 Luis Enrique´s Barcelona resignation statement in full
22:21 Sevilla need great sporting structure - Monchi future looms over Sampaoli´s
22:01 Luis Enrique to stand down as Barcelona boss
21:25 Barcelona 6 Sporting Gijon 1: Home comforts back in style for Catalans
20:54 Costa form is Conte´s greatest achievement – Wilson
20:51 Irwin backs Shaw to bounce back at Manchester United
20:38 Hiddink won´t rule out interest in Leicester job
20:32 Niort 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Subs Pastore and Cavani save holders
19:21 Simeone fears hell from Mel
18:51 Ibrahimovic has silenced doubters – Jones
18:28 It can be lonely – Cannavaro still adjusting ahead of new CSL season
17:52 Tottenham likely to finish above Arsenal, says Wilson
17:50 Jonas extends Benfica deal to 2019
17:35 Lukaku won´t be drawn into golden-boot battle with Kane
17:35 Matthaus backtracks on Gotze criticism
17:23 Valencia to sign Zaza on permanent deal
17:03 AFC Champions League Review: Teixeira at the double for Jiangsu, Guangzhou battle to draw
16:26 Jese does not regret Mourinho criticism
15:50 I won the league, you haven´t - Danny Simpson, Jamie Carragher in Twitter spat
15:12 Hamann questions Klopp´s tactical nous
14:12 Germany in the running to host Euro 2024
14:10 Moses pens contract extension at Chelsea
13:06 Mascherano returns to Barcelona squad as Arda misses out
12:35 Terry admits Manchester City bid gave him leverage to negotiate better Chelsea deal
11:55 Conte: Azpilicueta among best in world
11:34 Arsenal let Ozil down - Bierhoff
11:12 Liverpool post record revenue, make loss of £19.8m
10:28 Hummels unhappy with fans´ lack of respect
09:45 Deschamps not holding Benzema grudge
08:47 Dybala warns Napoli can still hurt Juventus
06:25 Pachuca 4 Deportivo Saprissa 0 (4-0 agg): Hosts cruise into semis
05:29 Keown: I wish Ibrahimovic joined Arsenal
04:26 Guti: I hope Barcelona eliminate PSG
01:36 Istanbul shows Gerrard can be ´great manager´ – Cisse
01:02 Jese: I´d have been Madrid regular without injury
00:26 I have no idea – Klopp unsure over Sturridge future
00:25 Happy with Caballero and Bravo - Guardiola paints bleak picture for Hart future at Manchester City
00:06 Allegri wants more intensity from Juventus despite Coppa win

Tuesday 28 February

23:56 Napoli director slams ´shameful´ penalty decisions in Coppa defeat
23:30 Higuain salutes Allegri´s words of wisdom
23:24 Championship Review: Newcastle back on top after Brighton drama, Villa ease drop fears
22:38 Juventus 3 Napoli 1: Higuain on target in Coppa comeback win over former club
22:21 No Costa, Rooney, Falcao or Aubameyang but Tianjin bring in Moraes
21:25 Frankfurt´s Russ back after cancer recovery
21:16 Oscar and Hulk star for Shanghai SIPG as ACL goes goal crazy
21:03 Villarreal question Real Madrid´s behaviour in apology over refereeing row
20:39 Spalletti wants team full of Nainggolans
20:13 Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal quarter-final postponed by snow
20:04 Germany World Cup winner Grosskreutz set to leave hospital after attack
19:08 Scissor-kick, no slicing – Ramos nets brilliant volley in Real Madrid training
18:27 Villarreal boss Escriba relaxed over refereeing woes in Madrid loss
17:30 Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies
17:14 Jese struggling with expectation ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return, says Setien
16:38 Ranieri´s legacy safe despite Leicester sacking - Guardiola
16:35 Alli must learn to deal with provocation, warns Tottenham legend Mabbutt
16:24 Leicester go the extra mile after Ranieri departure
16:00 AC Milan confirm shareholders´ meeting amid talk of more takeover delays
15:30 Valcke launches CAS appeal against FIFA ban
15:29 Guardiola gets Sheikh Mansour backing on Dubai trip
15:19 Opportunity knocks for PSG outcast Krychowiak
14:38 Naive to say Barcelona don´t depend on Messi - Luis Enrique
14:29 Refereeing row exaggerated because Real Madrid are involved - Zidane
13:58 Ribery ready but Sanches to miss Bayern´s clash with Schalke
13:02 Pepe Mel takes over at Deportivo La Coruna
12:36 Liverpool were not ready for Leicester fight, admits Wijnaldum
11:16 Koeman hints at interest in signing Rooney
10:40 Badstuber: Schalke want to ruin Bayern´s ambitions
09:09 Hazard warns title rivals: Chelsea have the experience
08:27 Van Dijk won´t be sold, insists Southampton chairman
07:47 Tottenham striker Kane: I´m world class
04:57 Trigger-happy Palermo president Zamparini resigns
04:56 Donnarumma is better than me - Zoff
02:54 Roar! United star Ibrahimovic says he´s a lion
02:27 Moore to replace Ayre as Liverpool CEO
01:08 Henderson doubtful for Liverpool´s crunch clash with Arsenal
00:47 Leicester had fire in their bellies - Shakespeare pleased to ink first win
00:13 Thank God we aren´t playing tomorrow - Klopp tears into woeful Liverpool

Monday 27 February

23:39 Vardy hits back at Leicester critics after sinking Liverpool
22:57 Leicester City 3 Liverpool 1: Vardy at the double in reminder of Ranieri´s glory
21:17 Srivaddhanaprabha: Leicester players not behind Ranieri sacking
21:06 Juventus without trio for Napoli semi-final
20:54 AFC Champions League Review: Lokomotiv score after 19 seconds, Lekhwiya grab draw
19:34 Kane could break Shearer´s record, says Spurs legend Mabbutt
19:28 Manchester City miss leader Hart - Wilson questions Guardiola call
18:35 Iniesta hoping for Luis Enrique stay at Barcelona
18:17 Atletico´s Hernandez given community service after domestic violence charge
17:44 Man of the moment Gabbiadini has ´no hard feelings´ towards Napoli
16:55 Spanish? I struggled with Italian! – Allegri reacts to Barcelona rumours
16:20 Gotze ruled out for unknown period with ´metabolic disorders´
16:17 Rabiot would have to consider Real Madrid offer
16:07 Isco and Morata deserve more minutes, concedes Zidane
15:26 Imagine if they didn´t let Messi and Neymar in! - Aurier episode sparks UEFA chief´s Brexit concerns
14:55 Ibrahimovic is ´running Manchester United dressing room´
14:30 New Everton Lukaku contract ´99.99999999 per cent done´
14:28 Ibrahimovic: Manchester United future does not depend on Champions League qualification
14:03 Allegri expecting ´angry´ Napoli
13:57 Ferguson disagreed with the world on Pogba´s value, says Raiola
13:38 Wolfsburg hire Arsenal academy boss Jonker as head coach
13:33 Raiola refuses to confirm Ibrahimovic will stay at Manchester United
13:24 Donnarumma deserves to play in a great team - Agent
13:17 Le Tissier: Man United would not have had Gabbiadini strike disallowed
12:07 Riviere - We do not regret Balotelli signing
11:44 Tianjin Quanjin tore up agreement to sign Falcao
10:06 PSV keeper Zoet bemoans Feyenoord´s ´f***** up´ Hawk-Eye winner
09:10 Ibra revels in trophy-winning exploits - but did he take a dig at Arsenal?
06:31 Evra: We disrespected Marseille after Le Classique humiliation
05:33 Marcelo: LaLiga in Real Madrid´s hands
05:04 Garitano sacked by LaLiga strugglers Deportivo
04:12 Klopp talks down player power
04:11 Dembele worth £50m and good enough for Real Madrid – Gamboa
03:07 ´It´s very painful´ - Tadic heartbroken after final loss
02:56 ´I was really upset´ – Fabregas struggled with lack of playing time
02:32 Cerezo: Torres renewal? We´re trying to bring Messi to Atletico
02:19 ´He had the aura and confidence´ – Neville compares Ibrahimovic to Cantona
01:58 Neymar: Barca not thinking of Madrid or LaLiga rivals
01:31 Everything´s a plot against him - Ramos laughs off Pique theory
01:07 Wolfsburg part ways with Ismael
01:03 Lingard loving every minute of Wembley scoring streak
00:34 Pioli rues setback in Inter´s quest for Champions League
00:23 Zidane cools fresh Bale injury worries after stunning Real Madrid comeback
00:21 Pique fumes as Real Madrid benefit from controversial decision
00:05 Emery warns PSG against complacency

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 25 +50 57
2 Real Madrid 24 +38 56
3 Sevilla 24 +19 52
4 Atlético Madrid 24 +23 45
5 Real Sociedad 25 +5 45
6 Villarreal 25 +17 42
7 Eibar 25 +8 39
8 Athletic Club 24 +2 38
9 Espanyol 25 +2 36
10 Celta de Vigo 24 +0 35
11 Deportivo Alavés 25 -6 33
12 Las Palmas 25 -4 29
13 Valencia 25 -8 29
14 Real Betis 24 -13 27
15 Málaga 25 -10 26
16 Leganés 25 -20 21
17 Deportivo La C… 23 -13 19
18 Granada 25 -29 19
19 Sporting Gijón 25 -27 17
20 Osasuna 25 -34 10

Facebook