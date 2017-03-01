Real Madrid have set a new Spanish record by scoring in a 45th consecutive match across all competitions.
Isco slotted home from Mateo Kovacic's throughball to give Madrid an eighth-minute lead against Las Palmas in LaLiga on Wednesday – surpassing a mark established by fierce rivals Barcelona in 1944.
Zinedine Zidane's were pegged back by Tana two minutes later as they chased a win to regain top spot from Barca.
Madrid had equalled the record in last Sunday's thrilling 3-2 victory at Villarreal.
Manchester City were the last team to prevent Madrid from scoring in April last year, as Cristiano Ronaldo pulled out injured before kick-off and the Premier League side held out for a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of a Champions League semi-final.
However, Zidane's men won the return 1-0 and went on to lift the trophy.
45 - Real Madrid have scored in their last 45 games in all competitions, the best run of a La Liga side ever. Inmaculate. pic.twitter.com/XYiRhKmOYm— OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 1, 2017
|Guardiola praises ´best ever´ Aguero performance
|Bayern could face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal semi-finals
|Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 3: Ronaldo rescues point in Santiago Bernabeu thriller
|Guardiola understands Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona
|Bartomeu promises ´super coach´ to succeed Luis Enrique
|Sampaoli? Koeman? Eusebio? The contenders to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona
|Manchester City 5 Huddersfield Town 1: First-half blitz seals last-eight spot after Bravo blunder
|Rakitic: Barcelona squad shocked by Luis Enrique decision
|Lazio 2 Roma 0: Inzaghi´s side end four-year hoodoo with Coppa win
|Real Madrid set new record scoring streak
|Bayern Munich 3 Schalke 0: Lewandowski at the double in DFB-Pokal cruise
|Luis Enrique´s Barcelona resignation statement in full
|Sevilla need great sporting structure - Monchi future looms over Sampaoli´s
|Luis Enrique to stand down as Barcelona boss
|Barcelona 6 Sporting Gijon 1: Home comforts back in style for Catalans
|Costa form is Conte´s greatest achievement – Wilson
|Irwin backs Shaw to bounce back at Manchester United
|Hiddink won´t rule out interest in Leicester job
|Niort 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Subs Pastore and Cavani save holders
|Simeone fears hell from Mel
|Ibrahimovic has silenced doubters – Jones
|It can be lonely – Cannavaro still adjusting ahead of new CSL season
|Tottenham likely to finish above Arsenal, says Wilson
|Jonas extends Benfica deal to 2019
|Lukaku won´t be drawn into golden-boot battle with Kane
|Matthaus backtracks on Gotze criticism
|Valencia to sign Zaza on permanent deal
|AFC Champions League Review: Teixeira at the double for Jiangsu, Guangzhou battle to draw
|Jese does not regret Mourinho criticism
|I won the league, you haven´t - Danny Simpson, Jamie Carragher in Twitter spat
|Hamann questions Klopp´s tactical nous
|Germany in the running to host Euro 2024
|Moses pens contract extension at Chelsea
|Mascherano returns to Barcelona squad as Arda misses out
|Terry admits Manchester City bid gave him leverage to negotiate better Chelsea deal
|Conte: Azpilicueta among best in world
|Arsenal let Ozil down - Bierhoff
|Liverpool post record revenue, make loss of £19.8m
|Hummels unhappy with fans´ lack of respect
|Deschamps not holding Benzema grudge
|Dybala warns Napoli can still hurt Juventus
|Pachuca 4 Deportivo Saprissa 0 (4-0 agg): Hosts cruise into semis
|Keown: I wish Ibrahimovic joined Arsenal
|Guti: I hope Barcelona eliminate PSG
|Istanbul shows Gerrard can be ´great manager´ – Cisse
|Jese: I´d have been Madrid regular without injury
|I have no idea – Klopp unsure over Sturridge future
|Happy with Caballero and Bravo - Guardiola paints bleak picture for Hart future at Manchester City
|Allegri wants more intensity from Juventus despite Coppa win
|Napoli director slams ´shameful´ penalty decisions in Coppa defeat
|Higuain salutes Allegri´s words of wisdom
|Championship Review: Newcastle back on top after Brighton drama, Villa ease drop fears
|Juventus 3 Napoli 1: Higuain on target in Coppa comeback win over former club
|No Costa, Rooney, Falcao or Aubameyang but Tianjin bring in Moraes
|Frankfurt´s Russ back after cancer recovery
|Oscar and Hulk star for Shanghai SIPG as ACL goes goal crazy
|Villarreal question Real Madrid´s behaviour in apology over refereeing row
|Spalletti wants team full of Nainggolans
|Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal quarter-final postponed by snow
|Germany World Cup winner Grosskreutz set to leave hospital after attack
|Scissor-kick, no slicing – Ramos nets brilliant volley in Real Madrid training
|Villarreal boss Escriba relaxed over refereeing woes in Madrid loss
|Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies
|Jese struggling with expectation ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return, says Setien
|Ranieri´s legacy safe despite Leicester sacking - Guardiola
|Alli must learn to deal with provocation, warns Tottenham legend Mabbutt
|Leicester go the extra mile after Ranieri departure
|AC Milan confirm shareholders´ meeting amid talk of more takeover delays
|Valcke launches CAS appeal against FIFA ban
|Guardiola gets Sheikh Mansour backing on Dubai trip
|Opportunity knocks for PSG outcast Krychowiak
|Naive to say Barcelona don´t depend on Messi - Luis Enrique
|Refereeing row exaggerated because Real Madrid are involved - Zidane
|Ribery ready but Sanches to miss Bayern´s clash with Schalke
|Pepe Mel takes over at Deportivo La Coruna
|Liverpool were not ready for Leicester fight, admits Wijnaldum
|Koeman hints at interest in signing Rooney
|Badstuber: Schalke want to ruin Bayern´s ambitions
|Hazard warns title rivals: Chelsea have the experience
|Van Dijk won´t be sold, insists Southampton chairman
|Tottenham striker Kane: I´m world class
|Trigger-happy Palermo president Zamparini resigns
|Donnarumma is better than me - Zoff
|Roar! United star Ibrahimovic says he´s a lion
|Moore to replace Ayre as Liverpool CEO
|Henderson doubtful for Liverpool´s crunch clash with Arsenal
|Leicester had fire in their bellies - Shakespeare pleased to ink first win
|Thank God we aren´t playing tomorrow - Klopp tears into woeful Liverpool
|Vardy hits back at Leicester critics after sinking Liverpool
|Leicester City 3 Liverpool 1: Vardy at the double in reminder of Ranieri´s glory
|Srivaddhanaprabha: Leicester players not behind Ranieri sacking
|Juventus without trio for Napoli semi-final
|AFC Champions League Review: Lokomotiv score after 19 seconds, Lekhwiya grab draw
|Kane could break Shearer´s record, says Spurs legend Mabbutt
|Manchester City miss leader Hart - Wilson questions Guardiola call
|Iniesta hoping for Luis Enrique stay at Barcelona
|Atletico´s Hernandez given community service after domestic violence charge
|Man of the moment Gabbiadini has ´no hard feelings´ towards Napoli
|Spanish? I struggled with Italian! – Allegri reacts to Barcelona rumours
|Gotze ruled out for unknown period with ´metabolic disorders´
|Rabiot would have to consider Real Madrid offer
|Isco and Morata deserve more minutes, concedes Zidane
|Imagine if they didn´t let Messi and Neymar in! - Aurier episode sparks UEFA chief´s Brexit concerns
|Ibrahimovic is ´running Manchester United dressing room´
|New Everton Lukaku contract ´99.99999999 per cent done´
|Ibrahimovic: Manchester United future does not depend on Champions League qualification
|Allegri expecting ´angry´ Napoli
|Ferguson disagreed with the world on Pogba´s value, says Raiola
|Wolfsburg hire Arsenal academy boss Jonker as head coach
|Raiola refuses to confirm Ibrahimovic will stay at Manchester United
|Donnarumma deserves to play in a great team - Agent
|Le Tissier: Man United would not have had Gabbiadini strike disallowed
|Riviere - We do not regret Balotelli signing
|Tianjin Quanjin tore up agreement to sign Falcao
|PSV keeper Zoet bemoans Feyenoord´s ´f***** up´ Hawk-Eye winner
|Ibra revels in trophy-winning exploits - but did he take a dig at Arsenal?
|Evra: We disrespected Marseille after Le Classique humiliation
|Marcelo: LaLiga in Real Madrid´s hands
|Garitano sacked by LaLiga strugglers Deportivo
|Klopp talks down player power
|Dembele worth £50m and good enough for Real Madrid – Gamboa
|´It´s very painful´ - Tadic heartbroken after final loss
|´I was really upset´ – Fabregas struggled with lack of playing time
|Cerezo: Torres renewal? We´re trying to bring Messi to Atletico
|´He had the aura and confidence´ – Neville compares Ibrahimovic to Cantona
|Neymar: Barca not thinking of Madrid or LaLiga rivals
|Everything´s a plot against him - Ramos laughs off Pique theory
|Wolfsburg part ways with Ismael
|Lingard loving every minute of Wembley scoring streak
|Pioli rues setback in Inter´s quest for Champions League
|Zidane cools fresh Bale injury worries after stunning Real Madrid comeback
|Pique fumes as Real Madrid benefit from controversial decision
|Emery warns PSG against complacency