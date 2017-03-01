Article

Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 3: Ronaldo rescues point in Santiago Bernabeu thriller

1 March 2017 23:36

Ten-man Real Madrid rescued a 3-3 draw at home to Las Palmas on Wednesday thanks to a late double from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Goals from Tana, Jonathan Viera and Kevin-Prince Boateng overturned an early opener from Isco and looked set to give the visitors a shock three points, especially after Gareth Bale's red card early in the second half.

But Ronaldo struck twice in three minutes in the closing stages to salvage a point for Zinedine Zidane's side that could yet prove important in the LaLiga title race, though it was not enough to take them back above Barcelona, who earlier thrashed Sporting Gijon 6-1.

Isco, rewarded with a start for his performance off the bench in the 3-2 win at Villarreal, opened the scoring after eight minutes, but a fine solo goal from Tana drew the visitors level almost immediately.

Las Palmas displayed composure on the ball that belied the form they have shown in a run of four consecutive defeats and Bale's frustrations got the better of him early in the second half as he picked up two bookings for fouling Viera before pushing him to ground.

Viera compounded Madrid's anger when he made it 2-1 from the penalty spot and Boateng netted his seventh goal of the season before the hour mark following a Keylor Navas error.

Ronaldo proved the salvation with a late penalty and a thumping header, but although Madrid can consider the result a point gained, both Barca and Sevilla have nonetheless been handed a major boost.

Alvaro Morata had the ball in the net with just 30 seconds played, only to see the offside flag raised, but Isco exploited the visitors' uncertain defence to put Madrid ahead after eight minutes.

Mateo Kovacic threaded a fine throughball into Isco's path, with Dani Castellano failing to step up in time, allowing the midfielder to slot beyond Javi Varas from 12 yards.

Las Palmas needed only two minutes to level the scores, though, as Tana left Sergio Ramos for dead with a brilliant turn before charging into the box from the right and blasting high past Navas.

The visitors looked impressive on the ball without causing further undue problems for Navas, and it was Madrid who came closest to a third goal, with Ramos heading straight at Varas from close range.

A sense of dissatisfaction was beginning to build around the Santiago Bernabeu as Madrid struggled to create attacking inroads, but Bale made matters considerably harder for his side with two quick-fire yellow cards just two minutes into the second half, with a petulant kick and subsequent shove of Viera earning the Wales star an early bath.

It went from bad to worse before the hour mark, with Ramos penalised for blocking David Simon's shot with his arms after winning a tackle in the area, allowing Viera to make it 2-1 from 12 yards despite Navas getting a leg to the spot-kick.

Navas' annoyance was clear, but he was culpable for Las Palmas' third just three minutes later. Viera sent a simple long pass over Marcelo and into Boateng's path, and when Madrid's goalkeeper rushed off his line and failed to connect with the ball, Boateng had an easy finish.

Zidane's side sought an instant response and Ramos clattered the crossbar following Isco's free-kick, but Navas was called upon to twice thwart Jese Rodriguez from making it 4-1 on his Bernabeu return.

Ronaldo picked up a booking for simulation and had a goal-bound shot cleared off the line, but he handed Madrid a lifeline when he fired a penalty into the top-right corner after Castellano was penalised for handball.

And Ronaldo completed the scoring in a remarkable game in the 89th minute, powering James Rodriguez's corner through the grasp of Varas to secure a share of the spoils, leaving Madrid a point behind Barca with a game in hand.

 

Key Opta Facts:

- Real Madrid conceded three goals in a game at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time under Zinedine Zidane (all competitions).
- Cristiano Ronaldo has scored more than 25 goals in each of his eight seasons for Madrid (all competitions).
- Madrid has scored in their last 45 games in all competitions, the best run of a LaLiga side ever.
- Jonathan Viera is the only player to have scored and assisted in a LaLiga game against Madrid this season.

- Gareth Bale was sent off for the first time for Madrid (all competitions).

Sponsored links

Thursday 2 March

00:49 PSG, Monaco kept apart in Coupe de France quarter-final draw
00:35 Luis Enrique´s highs and lows at Barcelona
00:23 Marcelo left fuming despite Ronaldo´s rescue act
00:22 PSG were dominant despite late show, insists Cavani
00:15 Lazio played perfect match – Inzaghi
00:14 ´Pique is telling the truth´ – Fernandez backs Barcelona star over Madrid claims
00:10 Ancelotti praises Bayern pressing in Pokal win
00:01 Marseille 3 Monaco 4 (aet): Lemar settles Coupe de France classic

Wednesday 1 March

23:45 Guardiola praises ´best ever´ Aguero performance
23:44 Bayern could face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal semi-finals
23:36 Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 3: Ronaldo rescues point in Santiago Bernabeu thriller
23:32 Guardiola understands Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona
23:31 Bartomeu promises ´super coach´ to succeed Luis Enrique
23:25 Sampaoli? Koeman? Eusebio? The contenders to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona
22:46 Manchester City 5 Huddersfield Town 1: First-half blitz seals last-eight spot after Bravo blunder
22:45 Rakitic: Barcelona squad shocked by Luis Enrique decision
22:44 Lazio 2 Roma 0: Inzaghi´s side end four-year hoodoo with Coppa win
22:43 Real Madrid set new record scoring streak
22:41 Bayern Munich 3 Schalke 0: Lewandowski at the double in DFB-Pokal cruise
22:32 Luis Enrique´s Barcelona resignation statement in full
22:21 Sevilla need great sporting structure - Monchi future looms over Sampaoli´s
22:01 Luis Enrique to stand down as Barcelona boss
21:25 Barcelona 6 Sporting Gijon 1: Home comforts back in style for Catalans
20:54 Costa form is Conte´s greatest achievement – Wilson
20:51 Irwin backs Shaw to bounce back at Manchester United
20:38 Hiddink won´t rule out interest in Leicester job
20:32 Niort 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Subs Pastore and Cavani save holders
19:21 Simeone fears hell from Mel
18:51 Ibrahimovic has silenced doubters – Jones
18:28 It can be lonely – Cannavaro still adjusting ahead of new CSL season
17:52 Tottenham likely to finish above Arsenal, says Wilson
17:50 Jonas extends Benfica deal to 2019
17:35 Lukaku won´t be drawn into golden-boot battle with Kane
17:35 Matthaus backtracks on Gotze criticism
17:23 Valencia to sign Zaza on permanent deal
17:03 AFC Champions League Review: Teixeira at the double for Jiangsu, Guangzhou battle to draw
16:26 Jese does not regret Mourinho criticism
15:50 I won the league, you haven´t - Danny Simpson, Jamie Carragher in Twitter spat
15:12 Hamann questions Klopp´s tactical nous
14:12 Germany in the running to host Euro 2024
14:10 Moses pens contract extension at Chelsea
13:06 Mascherano returns to Barcelona squad as Arda misses out
12:35 Terry admits Manchester City bid gave him leverage to negotiate better Chelsea deal
11:55 Conte: Azpilicueta among best in world
11:34 Arsenal let Ozil down - Bierhoff
11:12 Liverpool post record revenue, make loss of £19.8m
10:28 Hummels unhappy with fans´ lack of respect
09:45 Deschamps not holding Benzema grudge
08:47 Dybala warns Napoli can still hurt Juventus
06:25 Pachuca 4 Deportivo Saprissa 0 (4-0 agg): Hosts cruise into semis
05:29 Keown: I wish Ibrahimovic joined Arsenal
04:26 Guti: I hope Barcelona eliminate PSG
01:36 Istanbul shows Gerrard can be ´great manager´ – Cisse
01:02 Jese: I´d have been Madrid regular without injury
00:26 I have no idea – Klopp unsure over Sturridge future
00:25 Happy with Caballero and Bravo - Guardiola paints bleak picture for Hart future at Manchester City
00:06 Allegri wants more intensity from Juventus despite Coppa win

Tuesday 28 February

23:56 Napoli director slams ´shameful´ penalty decisions in Coppa defeat
23:30 Higuain salutes Allegri´s words of wisdom
23:24 Championship Review: Newcastle back on top after Brighton drama, Villa ease drop fears
22:38 Juventus 3 Napoli 1: Higuain on target in Coppa comeback win over former club
22:21 No Costa, Rooney, Falcao or Aubameyang but Tianjin bring in Moraes
21:25 Frankfurt´s Russ back after cancer recovery
21:16 Oscar and Hulk star for Shanghai SIPG as ACL goes goal crazy
21:03 Villarreal question Real Madrid´s behaviour in apology over refereeing row
20:39 Spalletti wants team full of Nainggolans
20:13 Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal quarter-final postponed by snow
20:04 Germany World Cup winner Grosskreutz set to leave hospital after attack
19:08 Scissor-kick, no slicing – Ramos nets brilliant volley in Real Madrid training
18:27 Villarreal boss Escriba relaxed over refereeing woes in Madrid loss
17:30 Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies
17:14 Jese struggling with expectation ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return, says Setien
16:38 Ranieri´s legacy safe despite Leicester sacking - Guardiola
16:35 Alli must learn to deal with provocation, warns Tottenham legend Mabbutt
16:24 Leicester go the extra mile after Ranieri departure
16:00 AC Milan confirm shareholders´ meeting amid talk of more takeover delays
15:30 Valcke launches CAS appeal against FIFA ban
15:29 Guardiola gets Sheikh Mansour backing on Dubai trip
15:19 Opportunity knocks for PSG outcast Krychowiak
14:38 Naive to say Barcelona don´t depend on Messi - Luis Enrique
14:29 Refereeing row exaggerated because Real Madrid are involved - Zidane
13:58 Ribery ready but Sanches to miss Bayern´s clash with Schalke
13:02 Pepe Mel takes over at Deportivo La Coruna
12:36 Liverpool were not ready for Leicester fight, admits Wijnaldum
11:16 Koeman hints at interest in signing Rooney
10:40 Badstuber: Schalke want to ruin Bayern´s ambitions
09:09 Hazard warns title rivals: Chelsea have the experience
08:27 Van Dijk won´t be sold, insists Southampton chairman
07:47 Tottenham striker Kane: I´m world class
04:57 Trigger-happy Palermo president Zamparini resigns
04:56 Donnarumma is better than me - Zoff
02:54 Roar! United star Ibrahimovic says he´s a lion
02:27 Moore to replace Ayre as Liverpool CEO
01:08 Henderson doubtful for Liverpool´s crunch clash with Arsenal
00:47 Leicester had fire in their bellies - Shakespeare pleased to ink first win
00:13 Thank God we aren´t playing tomorrow - Klopp tears into woeful Liverpool

Facebook