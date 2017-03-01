Pachuca reached the CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals after a 4-0 thrashing of Deportivo Saprissa in their last-eight second leg.
The tie was delicately poised after a 0-0 draw in Costa Rica, but Pachuca made the most of their home advantage on Tuesday.
Victor Guzman, Jonathan Urretaviscaya, Franco Jara and Hirving Lozano were on the scoresheet at the Estadio Hidalgo.
The result saw four-time winners Pachuca become the first team to advance to the semi-finals of this season's competition.
Poor marking led to the 29th-minute opener, Guzman left free at the back post to tuck away a Urretaviscaya free-kick.
Just two minutes later and the lead was doubled as that duo again played their parts, Urretaviscaya cutting inside from the right after a Guzman pass before finding the bottom corner with his finish.
GOAL Pachuca, Jonathan URRETAVISCAYA No. 10 | @Tuzos @SaprissaOficial #SCCL #SoyAficionado pic.twitter.com/TdnTdp40VC— CONCACAF (@CONCACAF) March 1, 2017
Jara headed in a Urretaviscaya cross in the 69th minute before Lozano, once linked to Manchester United, completed the win with a tap-in after dispossessing goalkeeper Danny Carvajal.
Making matters worse for Saprissa, Daniel Colindres picked up a needless second yellow card late on.
|Pachuca 4 Deportivo Saprissa 0 (4-0 agg): Hosts cruise into semis
|Keown: I wish Ibrahimovic joined Arsenal
|Guti: I hope Barcelona eliminate PSG
|Istanbul shows Gerrard can be ´great manager´ – Cisse
|Jese: I´d have been Madrid regular without injury
|I have no idea – Klopp unsure over Sturridge future
|Happy with Caballero and Bravo - Guardiola paints bleak picture for Hart future at Manchester City
|Allegri wants more intensity from Juventus despite Coppa win
|Napoli director slams ´shameful´ penalty decisions in Coppa defeat
|Higuain salutes Allegri´s words of wisdom
|Championship Review: Newcastle back on top after Brighton drama, Villa ease drop fears
|Juventus 3 Napoli 1: Higuain on target in Coppa comeback win over former club
|No Costa, Rooney, Falcao or Aubameyang but Tianjin bring in Moraes
|Frankfurt´s Russ back after cancer recovery
|Oscar and Hulk star for Shanghai SIPG as ACL goes goal crazy
|Villarreal question Real Madrid´s behaviour in apology over refereeing row
|Spalletti wants team full of Nainggolans
|Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal quarter-final postponed by snow
|Germany World Cup winner Grosskreutz set to leave hospital after attack
|Scissor-kick, no slicing – Ramos nets brilliant volley in Real Madrid training
|Villarreal boss Escriba relaxed over refereeing woes in Madrid loss
|Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies
|Jese struggling with expectation ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return, says Setien
|Ranieri´s legacy safe despite Leicester sacking - Guardiola
|Alli must learn to deal with provocation, warns Tottenham legend Mabbutt
|Leicester go the extra mile after Ranieri departure
|AC Milan confirm shareholders´ meeting amid talk of more takeover delays
|Valcke launches CAS appeal against FIFA ban
|Guardiola gets Sheikh Mansour backing on Dubai trip
|Opportunity knocks for PSG outcast Krychowiak
|Naive to say Barcelona don´t depend on Messi - Luis Enrique
|Refereeing row exaggerated because Real Madrid are involved - Zidane
|Ribery ready but Sanches to miss Bayern´s clash with Schalke
|Pepe Mel takes over at Deportivo La Coruna
|Liverpool were not ready for Leicester fight, admits Wijnaldum
|Koeman hints at interest in signing Rooney
|Badstuber: Schalke want to ruin Bayern´s ambitions
|Hazard warns title rivals: Chelsea have the experience
|Van Dijk won´t be sold, insists Southampton chairman
|Tottenham striker Kane: I´m world class
|Trigger-happy Palermo president Zamparini resigns
|Donnarumma is better than me - Zoff
|Roar! United star Ibrahimovic says he´s a lion
|Moore to replace Ayre as Liverpool CEO
|Henderson doubtful for Liverpool´s crunch clash with Arsenal
|Leicester had fire in their bellies - Shakespeare pleased to ink first win
|Thank God we aren´t playing tomorrow - Klopp tears into woeful Liverpool
|Vardy hits back at Leicester critics after sinking Liverpool
|Leicester City 3 Liverpool 1: Vardy at the double in reminder of Ranieri´s glory
|Srivaddhanaprabha: Leicester players not behind Ranieri sacking
|Juventus without trio for Napoli semi-final
|AFC Champions League Review: Lokomotiv score after 19 seconds, Lekhwiya grab draw
|Kane could break Shearer´s record, says Spurs legend Mabbutt
|Manchester City miss leader Hart - Wilson questions Guardiola call
|Iniesta hoping for Luis Enrique stay at Barcelona
|Atletico´s Hernandez given community service after domestic violence charge
|Man of the moment Gabbiadini has ´no hard feelings´ towards Napoli
|Spanish? I struggled with Italian! – Allegri reacts to Barcelona rumours
|Gotze ruled out for unknown period with ´metabolic disorders´
|Rabiot would have to consider Real Madrid offer
|Isco and Morata deserve more minutes, concedes Zidane
|Imagine if they didn´t let Messi and Neymar in! - Aurier episode sparks UEFA chief´s Brexit concerns
|Ibrahimovic is ´running Manchester United dressing room´
|New Everton Lukaku contract ´99.99999999 per cent done´
|Ibrahimovic: Manchester United future does not depend on Champions League qualification
|Allegri expecting ´angry´ Napoli
|Ferguson disagreed with the world on Pogba´s value, says Raiola
|Wolfsburg hire Arsenal academy boss Jonker as head coach
|Raiola refuses to confirm Ibrahimovic will stay at Manchester United
|Donnarumma deserves to play in a great team - Agent
|Le Tissier: Man United would not have had Gabbiadini strike disallowed
|Riviere - We do not regret Balotelli signing
|Tianjin Quanjin tore up agreement to sign Falcao
|PSV keeper Zoet bemoans Feyenoord´s ´f***** up´ Hawk-Eye winner
|Ibra revels in trophy-winning exploits - but did he take a dig at Arsenal?
|Evra: We disrespected Marseille after Le Classique humiliation
|Marcelo: LaLiga in Real Madrid´s hands
|Garitano sacked by LaLiga strugglers Deportivo
|Klopp talks down player power
|Dembele worth £50m and good enough for Real Madrid – Gamboa
|´It´s very painful´ - Tadic heartbroken after final loss
|´I was really upset´ – Fabregas struggled with lack of playing time
|Cerezo: Torres renewal? We´re trying to bring Messi to Atletico
|´He had the aura and confidence´ – Neville compares Ibrahimovic to Cantona
|Neymar: Barca not thinking of Madrid or LaLiga rivals
|Everything´s a plot against him - Ramos laughs off Pique theory
|Wolfsburg part ways with Ismael
|Lingard loving every minute of Wembley scoring streak
|Pioli rues setback in Inter´s quest for Champions League
|Zidane cools fresh Bale injury worries after stunning Real Madrid comeback
|Pique fumes as Real Madrid benefit from controversial decision
|Emery warns PSG against complacency