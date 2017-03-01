Mascherano returns to Barcelona squad as Arda misses out

Javier Mascherano is set to make his Barcelona comeback in Wednesday's LaLiga encounter with Sporting Gijon after a three-week spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The Argentine last featured in the 1-1 Copa del Rey draw with Atletico Madrid on February 7 and has been out of action since then with an Achilles problem.

Mascherano has now been given the green light to return and has been included in Luis Enrique's 18-man squad for the game against Sporting Gijon.

Arda Turan, meanwhile, has also received the medical all-clear after a spell on the sidelines due to injury, but has not made the squad.

"Barca coach Luis Enrique announced his 18 man squad for the game against Sporting Gijon at Camp Nou on Wednesday morning," a statement on the club's website reads.

"The big news is the return of Javier Mascherano to the list after injury.

"Arda Turan has also been given the medical all clear but is not amongst the names given out by the Asturian coach for the game against his hometown club.

"Also missing are the injured Aleix Vidal and Jeremy Mathieu with Jordi Masip also left out."