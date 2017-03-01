Luis Enrique´s Barcelona resignation statement in full

Barcelona are on the lookout for a new head coach for next season after Luis Enrique confirmed he will not renew his contract at Camp Nou.
Here is the 46-year-old's statement, confirming the news, in full.
"It's a very difficult decision for me, one I've thought about a lot, but I think I need to be true to myself and fair to my way of thinking.
"In the pre-season I had a meeting with Albert Soler and Robert Fernandez where I mooted the possibility that I might not renew my contract.
"They told me there was no rush to take the decision. That moment has arrived. I'm announcing it.
"The reason is I live my work looking for solutions and it gives me little time to rest.
"I'll need a rest and that's the main reason. I'd like to thank the club for the confidence they've shown in me over my time.
"They gave me the chance to coach the B team, I did that, and these three years have been unforgettable.
"I thank the club for all the support and professionalism and I'm not forgetting there are still three incredible months to go.
"I think we can turn [the Champions League tie with Paris Saint-Germain] around and if the stars are in our favour we can go through. Maximum effort and nothing more. The moment to say goodbye as the club deserves will come."
