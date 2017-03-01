Lazio 2 Roma 0: Inzaghi´s side end four-year hoodoo with Coppa win

Lazio claimed their first win over Roma in four years and put one foot in the Coppa Italia final with a 2-0 victory at the Stadio Olimpico.
Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic struck after 29 minutes of a tightly contested derby and Ciro Immobile scored his fourth goal in five games to ensure Lazio upset the odds by beating Serie A's second-placed team.
Roma went into the game in fine form, having won 11 of their previous 13 games, and with local bragging rights firmly in their hands after seven games against Lazio without defeat.
The result was a repeat of the Coppa Italia final in 2012-13 – Lazio's most recent victory over their arch-rivals – and Simone Inzaghi's side worked hard to keep Roma's star striker Edin Dzeko at bay.
Roma lacked the fluency that has taken them to within seven points of Serie A leaders Juventus in recent weeks, but there is little danger of coach Luciano Spalletti writing off the second leg of the semi-final as the club seek a first trophy since winning the Coppa crown in 2008.
As early as the second minute, Dzeko volleyed over the crossbar as Roma settled quickly into their stride.
It took Lazio 20 minutes to muster a meaningful attack and Milinkovic-Savic's headed attempt drew a good save from Alisson, but the designated hosts struggled to retain enough possession in midfield to apply any sustained pressure early on.
When Inzaghi's men did get the ball to target man Immobile, the Italy international unleashed a fierce drive that Alisson could only parry, and the attempt seemed to embolden Lazio.
Moments later they were ahead, when Felipe Anderson's run took him all the way to the by-line and he cut the ball back to Milinkovic-Savic, who slid in and lifted a finish high into the net.
10 - Felipe Anderson has delivered 10 assists so far in all comps: a joint-record among Serie A players this term. Precious. #LazioRoma
— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 1, 2017
Dzeko headed over the crossbar as Roma quickly sought to level matters, but the first half ended with Lazio deservedly ahead having grown in confidence throughout the game.
Anderson and Immobile were more involved in the second half and they linked up well to create a chance for Marco Parolo, whose thunderous 20-yard shot whistled just wide of Alisson's goal.
The game swung from end to end and Mohamed Salah lashed a shot over the target from an angle after he was put through by Radja Nainggolan, before Immobile had a well-taken goal ruled out for offside.
Inzaghi's side continued to probe for a second goal and Immobile was tantalisingly close to reaching Jordan Lukaku's cross after he was released down the wing by Milinkovic-Savic.
With 12 minutes left on the clock, substitute Keita beat Kostas Manolas for pace and his cross evaded Antonio Rudiger before Immobile made no mistake from close range, putting Lazio firmly in the driving seat.
The late introduction of Roma veteran Francesco Totti, eyeing one last shot at silverware, had little effect and Spalletti's charges have it all to do in the second leg.
|Guardiola praises ´best ever´ Aguero performance
|Bayern could face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal semi-finals
|Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 3: Ronaldo rescues point in Santiago Bernabeu thriller
|Guardiola understands Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona
|Bartomeu promises ´super coach´ to succeed Luis Enrique
|Sampaoli? Koeman? Eusebio? The contenders to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona
|Manchester City 5 Huddersfield Town 1: First-half blitz seals last-eight spot after Bravo blunder
|Rakitic: Barcelona squad shocked by Luis Enrique decision
|Lazio 2 Roma 0: Inzaghi´s side end four-year hoodoo with Coppa win
|Real Madrid set new record scoring streak
|Bayern Munich 3 Schalke 0: Lewandowski at the double in DFB-Pokal cruise
|Luis Enrique´s Barcelona resignation statement in full
|Sevilla need great sporting structure - Monchi future looms over Sampaoli´s
|Luis Enrique to stand down as Barcelona boss
|Barcelona 6 Sporting Gijon 1: Home comforts back in style for Catalans
|Costa form is Conte´s greatest achievement – Wilson
|Irwin backs Shaw to bounce back at Manchester United
|Hiddink won´t rule out interest in Leicester job
|Niort 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Subs Pastore and Cavani save holders
|Simeone fears hell from Mel
|Ibrahimovic has silenced doubters – Jones
|It can be lonely – Cannavaro still adjusting ahead of new CSL season
|Tottenham likely to finish above Arsenal, says Wilson
|Jonas extends Benfica deal to 2019
|Lukaku won´t be drawn into golden-boot battle with Kane
|Matthaus backtracks on Gotze criticism
|Valencia to sign Zaza on permanent deal
|AFC Champions League Review: Teixeira at the double for Jiangsu, Guangzhou battle to draw
|Jese does not regret Mourinho criticism
|I won the league, you haven´t - Danny Simpson, Jamie Carragher in Twitter spat
|Hamann questions Klopp´s tactical nous
|Germany in the running to host Euro 2024
|Moses pens contract extension at Chelsea
|Mascherano returns to Barcelona squad as Arda misses out
|Terry admits Manchester City bid gave him leverage to negotiate better Chelsea deal
|Conte: Azpilicueta among best in world
|Arsenal let Ozil down - Bierhoff
|Liverpool post record revenue, make loss of £19.8m
|Hummels unhappy with fans´ lack of respect
|Deschamps not holding Benzema grudge
|Dybala warns Napoli can still hurt Juventus
|Pachuca 4 Deportivo Saprissa 0 (4-0 agg): Hosts cruise into semis
|Keown: I wish Ibrahimovic joined Arsenal
|Guti: I hope Barcelona eliminate PSG
|Istanbul shows Gerrard can be ´great manager´ – Cisse
|Jese: I´d have been Madrid regular without injury
|I have no idea – Klopp unsure over Sturridge future
|Happy with Caballero and Bravo - Guardiola paints bleak picture for Hart future at Manchester City
|Allegri wants more intensity from Juventus despite Coppa win
|Napoli director slams ´shameful´ penalty decisions in Coppa defeat
|Higuain salutes Allegri´s words of wisdom
|Championship Review: Newcastle back on top after Brighton drama, Villa ease drop fears
|Juventus 3 Napoli 1: Higuain on target in Coppa comeback win over former club
|No Costa, Rooney, Falcao or Aubameyang but Tianjin bring in Moraes
|Frankfurt´s Russ back after cancer recovery
|Oscar and Hulk star for Shanghai SIPG as ACL goes goal crazy
|Villarreal question Real Madrid´s behaviour in apology over refereeing row
|Spalletti wants team full of Nainggolans
|Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal quarter-final postponed by snow
|Germany World Cup winner Grosskreutz set to leave hospital after attack
|Scissor-kick, no slicing – Ramos nets brilliant volley in Real Madrid training
|Villarreal boss Escriba relaxed over refereeing woes in Madrid loss
|Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies
|Jese struggling with expectation ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return, says Setien
|Ranieri´s legacy safe despite Leicester sacking - Guardiola
|Alli must learn to deal with provocation, warns Tottenham legend Mabbutt
|Leicester go the extra mile after Ranieri departure
|AC Milan confirm shareholders´ meeting amid talk of more takeover delays
|Valcke launches CAS appeal against FIFA ban
|Guardiola gets Sheikh Mansour backing on Dubai trip
|Opportunity knocks for PSG outcast Krychowiak
|Naive to say Barcelona don´t depend on Messi - Luis Enrique
|Refereeing row exaggerated because Real Madrid are involved - Zidane
|Ribery ready but Sanches to miss Bayern´s clash with Schalke
|Pepe Mel takes over at Deportivo La Coruna
|Liverpool were not ready for Leicester fight, admits Wijnaldum
|Koeman hints at interest in signing Rooney
|Badstuber: Schalke want to ruin Bayern´s ambitions
|Hazard warns title rivals: Chelsea have the experience
|Van Dijk won´t be sold, insists Southampton chairman
|Tottenham striker Kane: I´m world class
|Trigger-happy Palermo president Zamparini resigns
|Donnarumma is better than me - Zoff
|Roar! United star Ibrahimovic says he´s a lion
|Moore to replace Ayre as Liverpool CEO
|Henderson doubtful for Liverpool´s crunch clash with Arsenal
|Leicester had fire in their bellies - Shakespeare pleased to ink first win
|Thank God we aren´t playing tomorrow - Klopp tears into woeful Liverpool
|Vardy hits back at Leicester critics after sinking Liverpool
|Leicester City 3 Liverpool 1: Vardy at the double in reminder of Ranieri´s glory
|Srivaddhanaprabha: Leicester players not behind Ranieri sacking
|Juventus without trio for Napoli semi-final
|AFC Champions League Review: Lokomotiv score after 19 seconds, Lekhwiya grab draw
|Kane could break Shearer´s record, says Spurs legend Mabbutt
|Manchester City miss leader Hart - Wilson questions Guardiola call
|Iniesta hoping for Luis Enrique stay at Barcelona
|Atletico´s Hernandez given community service after domestic violence charge
|Man of the moment Gabbiadini has ´no hard feelings´ towards Napoli
|Spanish? I struggled with Italian! – Allegri reacts to Barcelona rumours
|Gotze ruled out for unknown period with ´metabolic disorders´
|Rabiot would have to consider Real Madrid offer
|Isco and Morata deserve more minutes, concedes Zidane
|Imagine if they didn´t let Messi and Neymar in! - Aurier episode sparks UEFA chief´s Brexit concerns
|Ibrahimovic is ´running Manchester United dressing room´
|New Everton Lukaku contract ´99.99999999 per cent done´
|Ibrahimovic: Manchester United future does not depend on Champions League qualification
|Allegri expecting ´angry´ Napoli
|Ferguson disagreed with the world on Pogba´s value, says Raiola
|Wolfsburg hire Arsenal academy boss Jonker as head coach
|Raiola refuses to confirm Ibrahimovic will stay at Manchester United
|Donnarumma deserves to play in a great team - Agent
|Le Tissier: Man United would not have had Gabbiadini strike disallowed
|Riviere - We do not regret Balotelli signing
|Tianjin Quanjin tore up agreement to sign Falcao
|PSV keeper Zoet bemoans Feyenoord´s ´f***** up´ Hawk-Eye winner
|Ibra revels in trophy-winning exploits - but did he take a dig at Arsenal?
|Evra: We disrespected Marseille after Le Classique humiliation
|Marcelo: LaLiga in Real Madrid´s hands
|Garitano sacked by LaLiga strugglers Deportivo
|Klopp talks down player power
|Dembele worth £50m and good enough for Real Madrid – Gamboa
|´It´s very painful´ - Tadic heartbroken after final loss
|´I was really upset´ – Fabregas struggled with lack of playing time
|Cerezo: Torres renewal? We´re trying to bring Messi to Atletico
|´He had the aura and confidence´ – Neville compares Ibrahimovic to Cantona
|Neymar: Barca not thinking of Madrid or LaLiga rivals
|Everything´s a plot against him - Ramos laughs off Pique theory
|Wolfsburg part ways with Ismael
|Lingard loving every minute of Wembley scoring streak
|Pioli rues setback in Inter´s quest for Champions League
|Zidane cools fresh Bale injury worries after stunning Real Madrid comeback
|Pique fumes as Real Madrid benefit from controversial decision
|Emery warns PSG against complacency