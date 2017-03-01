I won the league, you haven´t - Danny Simpson, Jamie Carragher in Twitter spat

Leicester City defender Danny Simpson provoked a war of words with Jamie Carragher on social media after questioning the Liverpool great's decision to wear an Everton kit.

Boyhood Toffees fan Carragher donned the training outfit of the Reds' local rivals as part of a media opportunity involving Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

And that decision prompted a critical Twitter post from Simpson.

The Foxes full-back, who started his career at Liverpool's fierce foes Manchester United, suggested Red Devils fan favourite Gary Neville - Carragher's fellow broadcaster - would be unlikely to agree to a similar stunt.

Just gonna put it out there. No offence but I don't think I would ever see @GNev2 training in a Man City Training shirt pic.twitter.com/fgjOOLqKdl — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) March 1, 2017

Carragher, though, was quick to reference Leicester's significantly improved performance immediately after the sacking of manager Claudio Ranieri, while also making reference to rumours that senior members of the squad spoke to the club's Thai owners in a bid to orchestrate the removal of the Italian, who guided the team to a fairy tale title last season, only to be dismissed on Thursday.

Simpson, though, could point to the fact he has lifted the Premier League trophy, unlike Carragher.

More offensive than you lot running around on Monday?!!! https://t.co/Paefz3fqOd — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 1, 2017

@Carra23 I respect your opinion, and as a defender I look up to you and what you've achieved. However i won the league you haven't — Danny Simpson (@dannysimpson) March 1, 2017

Thought you had more? You part of those joke players at Man U who claimed titles after 5 games a season?!!

Quiet on Seville Daniel. https://t.co/UWu1hZwIiA — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 1, 2017