Related

Article

Deschamps not holding Benzema grudge

1 March 2017 09:45

France coach Didier Deschamps says he does not hold a grudge against Karim Benzema and has claimed the Real Madrid striker could return to the national team.

Benzema has been in international exile since being placed under formal investigation by French police in November 2015 over an alleged blackmail plot involving fellow France international Mathieu Valbuena and missed out on Euro 2016, with the striker subsequently suggesting Deschamps bowed to racially motivated pressures in leaving him out of his squad.

French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet recently stressed Deschamps is free to select the 29-year-old, and the coach has now hinted a comeback could be on the cards.

"What happened is in the past now. I do not feel any resentment toward him," Deschamps told Le Parisien.

"Other players have made inappropriate statements toward me and that never stopped me from calling them up. An invitation to the national team is not a declaration of love. 

"If I think it is good for the team to recall Karim, then I will recall him. I only make my decisions based on sporting reasons. I always ask myself if a decision is in the team's best interest.

"Karim is still one of the best attackers France have. Nothing is impossible. Lassana Diarra did not play for France for five years and then returned. Nobody knows what will happen in the future."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 1 March

09:45 Deschamps not holding Benzema grudge
08:47 Dybala warns Napoli can still hurt Juventus
06:25 Pachuca 4 Deportivo Saprissa 0 (4-0 agg): Hosts cruise into semis
05:29 Keown: I wish Ibrahimovic joined Arsenal
04:26 Guti: I hope Barcelona eliminate PSG
01:36 Istanbul shows Gerrard can be ´great manager´ – Cisse
01:02 Jese: I´d have been Madrid regular without injury
00:26 I have no idea – Klopp unsure over Sturridge future
00:25 Happy with Caballero and Bravo - Guardiola paints bleak picture for Hart future at Manchester City
00:06 Allegri wants more intensity from Juventus despite Coppa win

Tuesday 28 February

23:56 Napoli director slams ´shameful´ penalty decisions in Coppa defeat
23:30 Higuain salutes Allegri´s words of wisdom
23:24 Championship Review: Newcastle back on top after Brighton drama, Villa ease drop fears
22:38 Juventus 3 Napoli 1: Higuain on target in Coppa comeback win over former club
22:21 No Costa, Rooney, Falcao or Aubameyang but Tianjin bring in Moraes
21:25 Frankfurt´s Russ back after cancer recovery
21:16 Oscar and Hulk star for Shanghai SIPG as ACL goes goal crazy
21:03 Villarreal question Real Madrid´s behaviour in apology over refereeing row
20:39 Spalletti wants team full of Nainggolans
20:13 Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal quarter-final postponed by snow
20:04 Germany World Cup winner Grosskreutz set to leave hospital after attack
19:08 Scissor-kick, no slicing – Ramos nets brilliant volley in Real Madrid training
18:27 Villarreal boss Escriba relaxed over refereeing woes in Madrid loss
17:30 Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies
17:14 Jese struggling with expectation ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return, says Setien
16:38 Ranieri´s legacy safe despite Leicester sacking - Guardiola
16:35 Alli must learn to deal with provocation, warns Tottenham legend Mabbutt
16:24 Leicester go the extra mile after Ranieri departure
16:00 AC Milan confirm shareholders´ meeting amid talk of more takeover delays
15:30 Valcke launches CAS appeal against FIFA ban
15:29 Guardiola gets Sheikh Mansour backing on Dubai trip
15:19 Opportunity knocks for PSG outcast Krychowiak
14:38 Naive to say Barcelona don´t depend on Messi - Luis Enrique
14:29 Refereeing row exaggerated because Real Madrid are involved - Zidane
13:58 Ribery ready but Sanches to miss Bayern´s clash with Schalke
13:02 Pepe Mel takes over at Deportivo La Coruna
12:36 Liverpool were not ready for Leicester fight, admits Wijnaldum
11:16 Koeman hints at interest in signing Rooney
10:40 Badstuber: Schalke want to ruin Bayern´s ambitions
09:09 Hazard warns title rivals: Chelsea have the experience
08:27 Van Dijk won´t be sold, insists Southampton chairman
07:47 Tottenham striker Kane: I´m world class
04:57 Trigger-happy Palermo president Zamparini resigns
04:56 Donnarumma is better than me - Zoff
02:54 Roar! United star Ibrahimovic says he´s a lion
02:27 Moore to replace Ayre as Liverpool CEO
01:08 Henderson doubtful for Liverpool´s crunch clash with Arsenal
00:47 Leicester had fire in their bellies - Shakespeare pleased to ink first win
00:13 Thank God we aren´t playing tomorrow - Klopp tears into woeful Liverpool

Monday 27 February

23:39 Vardy hits back at Leicester critics after sinking Liverpool
22:57 Leicester City 3 Liverpool 1: Vardy at the double in reminder of Ranieri´s glory
21:17 Srivaddhanaprabha: Leicester players not behind Ranieri sacking
21:06 Juventus without trio for Napoli semi-final
20:54 AFC Champions League Review: Lokomotiv score after 19 seconds, Lekhwiya grab draw
19:34 Kane could break Shearer´s record, says Spurs legend Mabbutt
19:28 Manchester City miss leader Hart - Wilson questions Guardiola call
18:35 Iniesta hoping for Luis Enrique stay at Barcelona
18:17 Atletico´s Hernandez given community service after domestic violence charge
17:44 Man of the moment Gabbiadini has ´no hard feelings´ towards Napoli
16:55 Spanish? I struggled with Italian! – Allegri reacts to Barcelona rumours
16:20 Gotze ruled out for unknown period with ´metabolic disorders´
16:17 Rabiot would have to consider Real Madrid offer
16:07 Isco and Morata deserve more minutes, concedes Zidane
15:26 Imagine if they didn´t let Messi and Neymar in! - Aurier episode sparks UEFA chief´s Brexit concerns
14:55 Ibrahimovic is ´running Manchester United dressing room´
14:30 New Everton Lukaku contract ´99.99999999 per cent done´
14:28 Ibrahimovic: Manchester United future does not depend on Champions League qualification
14:03 Allegri expecting ´angry´ Napoli
13:57 Ferguson disagreed with the world on Pogba´s value, says Raiola
13:38 Wolfsburg hire Arsenal academy boss Jonker as head coach
13:33 Raiola refuses to confirm Ibrahimovic will stay at Manchester United
13:24 Donnarumma deserves to play in a great team - Agent
13:17 Le Tissier: Man United would not have had Gabbiadini strike disallowed
12:07 Riviere - We do not regret Balotelli signing
11:44 Tianjin Quanjin tore up agreement to sign Falcao
10:06 PSV keeper Zoet bemoans Feyenoord´s ´f***** up´ Hawk-Eye winner
09:10 Ibra revels in trophy-winning exploits - but did he take a dig at Arsenal?
06:31 Evra: We disrespected Marseille after Le Classique humiliation
05:33 Marcelo: LaLiga in Real Madrid´s hands
05:04 Garitano sacked by LaLiga strugglers Deportivo
04:12 Klopp talks down player power
04:11 Dembele worth £50m and good enough for Real Madrid – Gamboa
03:07 ´It´s very painful´ - Tadic heartbroken after final loss
02:56 ´I was really upset´ – Fabregas struggled with lack of playing time
02:32 Cerezo: Torres renewal? We´re trying to bring Messi to Atletico
02:19 ´He had the aura and confidence´ – Neville compares Ibrahimovic to Cantona
01:58 Neymar: Barca not thinking of Madrid or LaLiga rivals
01:31 Everything´s a plot against him - Ramos laughs off Pique theory
01:07 Wolfsburg part ways with Ismael
01:03 Lingard loving every minute of Wembley scoring streak
00:34 Pioli rues setback in Inter´s quest for Champions League
00:23 Zidane cools fresh Bale injury worries after stunning Real Madrid comeback
00:21 Pique fumes as Real Madrid benefit from controversial decision
00:05 Emery warns PSG against complacency

Facebook