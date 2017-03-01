Luis Enrique to stand down as Barcelona boss

Luis Enrique has announced he will step down as Barcelona head coach at the end of this season.
The 46-year-old's contract expires in June and he will not renew, citing the need for rest.
He was thought to have previously come close to stepping away from the club at the end of a tumultuous first season in charge at Camp Nou, when he won a treble of LaLiga, Copa del Rey and Champions League titles.
Luis Enrique confirmed the news in the wake of Barca's 6-1 win over Sporting Gijon on Wednesday, which, temporarily at least, took them above Real Madrid at the top of the table.
BREAKING NEWS: @LUISENRIQUE21 announces he will not continue as Barça manager next season. #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/pqYOnWxUy9— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 1, 2017
"I would like to thank the club for all the trust I have received. These have been three unforgettable years," he said at a post-match news conference.
Luis Enrique has constantly refused to commit his future to Camp Nou this term, and his decision to step away due to the pressures faced as Barca boss strikes a resemblance to Pep Guardiola, who - like the incumbent - enjoyed stunning success after previously coaching the B team.
Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli has been linked with taking charge of the Catalan giants, while Athletic Bilbao's Ernesto Valverde and Eusebio Sacristan of Real Sociedad - another Barcelona B alumnus - are reported to be in the running.
Having won league and cup doubles in each of his seasons in charge - a feat that could be repeated this term - as well as the Club World Cup, it seems scarcely believable Luis Enrique's future was in doubt long before his post-game announcement.
But the intense media scrutiny, which is often met with short shrift from the Asturian, and this season's failing in Europe are likely factors.
A damaging 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie left Barca's hopes of another continental crown in tatters, but they remain in a close fight with Madrid and outsiders Sevilla in their perennial battle for domestic dominance.
They will face Alaves in May's Copa del Rey final, in what is likely to be Luis Enrique's final game in charge - even if he is unwilling to give up on the prospect of an historic turnaround against PSG next week.
"I'm not forgetting there are still three incredible months to go," he added.
"I think we can turn [the tie] around and if the stars are in our favour we can go through. Maximum effort and nothing more.
"The moment to say goodbye as the club deserves will come."
|Guardiola praises ´best ever´ Aguero performance
|Bayern could face Dortmund in DFB-Pokal semi-finals
|Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 3: Ronaldo rescues point in Santiago Bernabeu thriller
|Guardiola understands Luis Enrique leaving Barcelona
|Bartomeu promises ´super coach´ to succeed Luis Enrique
|Sampaoli? Koeman? Eusebio? The contenders to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona
|Manchester City 5 Huddersfield Town 1: First-half blitz seals last-eight spot after Bravo blunder
|Rakitic: Barcelona squad shocked by Luis Enrique decision
|Lazio 2 Roma 0: Inzaghi´s side end four-year hoodoo with Coppa win
|Real Madrid set new record scoring streak
|Bayern Munich 3 Schalke 0: Lewandowski at the double in DFB-Pokal cruise
|Luis Enrique´s Barcelona resignation statement in full
|Sevilla need great sporting structure - Monchi future looms over Sampaoli´s
|Luis Enrique to stand down as Barcelona boss
|Barcelona 6 Sporting Gijon 1: Home comforts back in style for Catalans
|Costa form is Conte´s greatest achievement – Wilson
|Irwin backs Shaw to bounce back at Manchester United
|Hiddink won´t rule out interest in Leicester job
|Niort 0 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Subs Pastore and Cavani save holders
|Simeone fears hell from Mel
|Ibrahimovic has silenced doubters – Jones
|It can be lonely – Cannavaro still adjusting ahead of new CSL season
|Tottenham likely to finish above Arsenal, says Wilson
|Jonas extends Benfica deal to 2019
|Lukaku won´t be drawn into golden-boot battle with Kane
|Matthaus backtracks on Gotze criticism
|Valencia to sign Zaza on permanent deal
|AFC Champions League Review: Teixeira at the double for Jiangsu, Guangzhou battle to draw
|Jese does not regret Mourinho criticism
|I won the league, you haven´t - Danny Simpson, Jamie Carragher in Twitter spat
|Hamann questions Klopp´s tactical nous
|Germany in the running to host Euro 2024
|Moses pens contract extension at Chelsea
|Mascherano returns to Barcelona squad as Arda misses out
|Terry admits Manchester City bid gave him leverage to negotiate better Chelsea deal
|Conte: Azpilicueta among best in world
|Arsenal let Ozil down - Bierhoff
|Liverpool post record revenue, make loss of £19.8m
|Hummels unhappy with fans´ lack of respect
|Deschamps not holding Benzema grudge
|Dybala warns Napoli can still hurt Juventus
|Pachuca 4 Deportivo Saprissa 0 (4-0 agg): Hosts cruise into semis
|Keown: I wish Ibrahimovic joined Arsenal
|Guti: I hope Barcelona eliminate PSG
|Istanbul shows Gerrard can be ´great manager´ – Cisse
|Jese: I´d have been Madrid regular without injury
|I have no idea – Klopp unsure over Sturridge future
|Happy with Caballero and Bravo - Guardiola paints bleak picture for Hart future at Manchester City
|Allegri wants more intensity from Juventus despite Coppa win
|Napoli director slams ´shameful´ penalty decisions in Coppa defeat
|Higuain salutes Allegri´s words of wisdom
|Championship Review: Newcastle back on top after Brighton drama, Villa ease drop fears
|Juventus 3 Napoli 1: Higuain on target in Coppa comeback win over former club
|No Costa, Rooney, Falcao or Aubameyang but Tianjin bring in Moraes
|Frankfurt´s Russ back after cancer recovery
|Oscar and Hulk star for Shanghai SIPG as ACL goes goal crazy
|Villarreal question Real Madrid´s behaviour in apology over refereeing row
|Spalletti wants team full of Nainggolans
|Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal quarter-final postponed by snow
|Germany World Cup winner Grosskreutz set to leave hospital after attack
|Scissor-kick, no slicing – Ramos nets brilliant volley in Real Madrid training
|Villarreal boss Escriba relaxed over refereeing woes in Madrid loss
|Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies
|Jese struggling with expectation ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return, says Setien
|Ranieri´s legacy safe despite Leicester sacking - Guardiola
|Alli must learn to deal with provocation, warns Tottenham legend Mabbutt
|Leicester go the extra mile after Ranieri departure
|AC Milan confirm shareholders´ meeting amid talk of more takeover delays
|Valcke launches CAS appeal against FIFA ban
|Guardiola gets Sheikh Mansour backing on Dubai trip
|Opportunity knocks for PSG outcast Krychowiak
|Naive to say Barcelona don´t depend on Messi - Luis Enrique
|Refereeing row exaggerated because Real Madrid are involved - Zidane
|Ribery ready but Sanches to miss Bayern´s clash with Schalke
|Pepe Mel takes over at Deportivo La Coruna
|Liverpool were not ready for Leicester fight, admits Wijnaldum
|Koeman hints at interest in signing Rooney
|Badstuber: Schalke want to ruin Bayern´s ambitions
|Hazard warns title rivals: Chelsea have the experience
|Van Dijk won´t be sold, insists Southampton chairman
|Tottenham striker Kane: I´m world class
|Trigger-happy Palermo president Zamparini resigns
|Donnarumma is better than me - Zoff
|Roar! United star Ibrahimovic says he´s a lion
|Moore to replace Ayre as Liverpool CEO
|Henderson doubtful for Liverpool´s crunch clash with Arsenal
|Leicester had fire in their bellies - Shakespeare pleased to ink first win
|Thank God we aren´t playing tomorrow - Klopp tears into woeful Liverpool
|Vardy hits back at Leicester critics after sinking Liverpool
|Leicester City 3 Liverpool 1: Vardy at the double in reminder of Ranieri´s glory
|Srivaddhanaprabha: Leicester players not behind Ranieri sacking
|Juventus without trio for Napoli semi-final
|AFC Champions League Review: Lokomotiv score after 19 seconds, Lekhwiya grab draw
|Kane could break Shearer´s record, says Spurs legend Mabbutt
|Manchester City miss leader Hart - Wilson questions Guardiola call
|Iniesta hoping for Luis Enrique stay at Barcelona
|Atletico´s Hernandez given community service after domestic violence charge
|Man of the moment Gabbiadini has ´no hard feelings´ towards Napoli
|Spanish? I struggled with Italian! – Allegri reacts to Barcelona rumours
|Gotze ruled out for unknown period with ´metabolic disorders´
|Rabiot would have to consider Real Madrid offer
|Isco and Morata deserve more minutes, concedes Zidane
|Imagine if they didn´t let Messi and Neymar in! - Aurier episode sparks UEFA chief´s Brexit concerns
|Ibrahimovic is ´running Manchester United dressing room´
|New Everton Lukaku contract ´99.99999999 per cent done´
|Ibrahimovic: Manchester United future does not depend on Champions League qualification
|Allegri expecting ´angry´ Napoli
|Ferguson disagreed with the world on Pogba´s value, says Raiola
|Wolfsburg hire Arsenal academy boss Jonker as head coach
|Raiola refuses to confirm Ibrahimovic will stay at Manchester United
|Donnarumma deserves to play in a great team - Agent
|Le Tissier: Man United would not have had Gabbiadini strike disallowed
|Riviere - We do not regret Balotelli signing
|Tianjin Quanjin tore up agreement to sign Falcao
|PSV keeper Zoet bemoans Feyenoord´s ´f***** up´ Hawk-Eye winner
|Ibra revels in trophy-winning exploits - but did he take a dig at Arsenal?
|Evra: We disrespected Marseille after Le Classique humiliation
|Marcelo: LaLiga in Real Madrid´s hands
|Garitano sacked by LaLiga strugglers Deportivo
|Klopp talks down player power
|Dembele worth £50m and good enough for Real Madrid – Gamboa
|´It´s very painful´ - Tadic heartbroken after final loss
|´I was really upset´ – Fabregas struggled with lack of playing time
|Cerezo: Torres renewal? We´re trying to bring Messi to Atletico
|´He had the aura and confidence´ – Neville compares Ibrahimovic to Cantona
|Neymar: Barca not thinking of Madrid or LaLiga rivals
|Everything´s a plot against him - Ramos laughs off Pique theory
|Wolfsburg part ways with Ismael
|Lingard loving every minute of Wembley scoring streak
|Pioli rues setback in Inter´s quest for Champions League
|Zidane cools fresh Bale injury worries after stunning Real Madrid comeback
|Pique fumes as Real Madrid benefit from controversial decision
|Emery warns PSG against complacency