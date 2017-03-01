Allegri wants more intensity from Juventus despite Coppa win

Massimiliano Allegri believes there is still more to come from Juventus, with the coach demanding greater intensity from his side despite the Serie A leaders putting one foot in the Coppa Italia final with Tuesday's 3-1 first-leg defeat of Napoli.
The holders came from behind to take control of the tie, with a pair of controversial Paulo Dybala penalties and a Gonzalo Higuain goal against his old club putting Juve in a dominant position after they recovered from Jose Callejon's superbly crafted opener.
Juve are now in a strong position to win the league and cup double for the third year in a row, but Allegri felt his side were below-par in the first half, when they fell behind to Napoli for the first time at Juventus Stadium, while using a back three.
"In the first half more than having the wrong system, we made too many mistakes in our passing, but nonetheless had plenty of chances and allowed Napoli very little," Allegri told Rai Sport.
"The first half was bad on a technical level, the second was much better. I don't think we played badly with three at the back, we must made too many mistakes in our passing, but it went very well after the break.
"I have to compliment the entire squad, as they played a fine second half and managed to come back despite going a goal down.
"Napoli are always dangerous and we finished the game on a high, so this bodes well for the future. I think we can improve a great deal in terms of intensity.
"I particularly wish to compliment Miralem Pjanic, someone who has really improved."
Napoli were left to lament arguable penalty decisions made by referee Paulo Valeri, with goalkeeper Pepe Reina particularly frustrated by the official's calls, which included a spot-kick against him for bringing down Juan Cuadrado despite getting a touch on the ball.
"We had a good first half, made Juve split apart and did our work," Reina told Rai Sport. "With the second-half incidents, everything changed. The result changed because of the referee's decisions. That is all.
"What am I supposed to do, disappear? If a player gets the ball, he gets the ball, end of story. Are players not supposed to touch the ball anymore? In my view, I moved the ball, so he either had to jump or get out of the way. In my view, people aren't talking enough about the penalty on [Raul] Albiol.
"That incident was definitely more of a penalty than the Cuadrado one. We must certainly learn and improve and play a better second half, but I am absolutely furious. It's not fair. The final result was changed by the refereeing decisions. That is all you can say."
|Napoli director slams ´shameful´ penalty decisions in Coppa defeat
|Higuain salutes Allegri´s words of wisdom
|Championship Review: Newcastle back on top after Brighton drama, Villa ease drop fears
|Juventus 3 Napoli 1: Higuain on target in Coppa comeback win over former club
|No Costa, Rooney, Falcao or Aubameyang but Tianjin bring in Moraes
|Frankfurt´s Russ back after cancer recovery
|Oscar and Hulk star for Shanghai SIPG as ACL goes goal crazy
|Villarreal question Real Madrid´s behaviour in apology over refereeing row
|Spalletti wants team full of Nainggolans
|Dortmund´s DFB-Pokal quarter-final postponed by snow
|Germany World Cup winner Grosskreutz set to leave hospital after attack
|Scissor-kick, no slicing – Ramos nets brilliant volley in Real Madrid training
|Villarreal boss Escriba relaxed over refereeing woes in Madrid loss
|Everton star Lukaku wants the biggest trophies
|Jese struggling with expectation ahead of Santiago Bernabeu return, says Setien
|Ranieri´s legacy safe despite Leicester sacking - Guardiola
|Alli must learn to deal with provocation, warns Tottenham legend Mabbutt
|Leicester go the extra mile after Ranieri departure
|AC Milan confirm shareholders´ meeting amid talk of more takeover delays
|Valcke launches CAS appeal against FIFA ban
|Guardiola gets Sheikh Mansour backing on Dubai trip
|Opportunity knocks for PSG outcast Krychowiak
|Naive to say Barcelona don´t depend on Messi - Luis Enrique
|Refereeing row exaggerated because Real Madrid are involved - Zidane
|Ribery ready but Sanches to miss Bayern´s clash with Schalke
|Pepe Mel takes over at Deportivo La Coruna
|Liverpool were not ready for Leicester fight, admits Wijnaldum
|Koeman hints at interest in signing Rooney
|Badstuber: Schalke want to ruin Bayern´s ambitions
|Hazard warns title rivals: Chelsea have the experience
|Van Dijk won´t be sold, insists Southampton chairman
|Tottenham striker Kane: I´m world class
|Trigger-happy Palermo president Zamparini resigns
|Donnarumma is better than me - Zoff
|Roar! United star Ibrahimovic says he´s a lion
|Moore to replace Ayre as Liverpool CEO
|Henderson doubtful for Liverpool´s crunch clash with Arsenal
|Leicester had fire in their bellies - Shakespeare pleased to ink first win
|Thank God we aren´t playing tomorrow - Klopp tears into woeful Liverpool
|Vardy hits back at Leicester critics after sinking Liverpool
|Leicester City 3 Liverpool 1: Vardy at the double in reminder of Ranieri´s glory
|Srivaddhanaprabha: Leicester players not behind Ranieri sacking
|Juventus without trio for Napoli semi-final
|AFC Champions League Review: Lokomotiv score after 19 seconds, Lekhwiya grab draw
|Kane could break Shearer´s record, says Spurs legend Mabbutt
|Manchester City miss leader Hart - Wilson questions Guardiola call
|Iniesta hoping for Luis Enrique stay at Barcelona
|Atletico´s Hernandez given community service after domestic violence charge
|Man of the moment Gabbiadini has ´no hard feelings´ towards Napoli
|Spanish? I struggled with Italian! – Allegri reacts to Barcelona rumours
|Gotze ruled out for unknown period with ´metabolic disorders´
|Rabiot would have to consider Real Madrid offer
|Isco and Morata deserve more minutes, concedes Zidane
|Imagine if they didn´t let Messi and Neymar in! - Aurier episode sparks UEFA chief´s Brexit concerns
|Ibrahimovic is ´running Manchester United dressing room´
|New Everton Lukaku contract ´99.99999999 per cent done´
|Ibrahimovic: Manchester United future does not depend on Champions League qualification
|Allegri expecting ´angry´ Napoli
|Ferguson disagreed with the world on Pogba´s value, says Raiola
|Wolfsburg hire Arsenal academy boss Jonker as head coach
|Raiola refuses to confirm Ibrahimovic will stay at Manchester United
|Donnarumma deserves to play in a great team - Agent
|Le Tissier: Man United would not have had Gabbiadini strike disallowed
|Riviere - We do not regret Balotelli signing
|Tianjin Quanjin tore up agreement to sign Falcao
|PSV keeper Zoet bemoans Feyenoord´s ´f***** up´ Hawk-Eye winner
|Ibra revels in trophy-winning exploits - but did he take a dig at Arsenal?
|Evra: We disrespected Marseille after Le Classique humiliation
|Marcelo: LaLiga in Real Madrid´s hands
|Garitano sacked by LaLiga strugglers Deportivo
|Klopp talks down player power
|Dembele worth £50m and good enough for Real Madrid – Gamboa
|´It´s very painful´ - Tadic heartbroken after final loss
|´I was really upset´ – Fabregas struggled with lack of playing time
|Cerezo: Torres renewal? We´re trying to bring Messi to Atletico
|´He had the aura and confidence´ – Neville compares Ibrahimovic to Cantona
|Neymar: Barca not thinking of Madrid or LaLiga rivals
|Everything´s a plot against him - Ramos laughs off Pique theory
|Wolfsburg part ways with Ismael
|Lingard loving every minute of Wembley scoring streak
|Pioli rues setback in Inter´s quest for Champions League
|Zidane cools fresh Bale injury worries after stunning Real Madrid comeback
|Pique fumes as Real Madrid benefit from controversial decision
|Emery warns PSG against complacency