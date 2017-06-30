Wagner extends Huddersfield Town contract

David Wagner has signed a new two-year deal at Huddersfield Town as the club prepare to play in the Premier League for the first time.

The German led Town to promotion from the Championship via a shoot-out victory over Reading in May's play-offs and has committed his future to the Terriers.

Wagner and his assistant Christoph Buhler, who has also signed a new two-year contract, joined Huddersfield from Borussia Dortmund II in November 2015.

Despite the German duo winning promotion in their first full season at Huddersfield, Wagner had been linked with vacancies at Norwich City and Middlesbrough before the Championship clubs appointed Daniel Farke and Garry Monk respectively.

CONFIRMED: great news from #htafc this morning as David Wagner & Christoph Bühler sign new two-year contracts! https://t.co/gk52tt1Ulx (DTS) pic.twitter.com/jxSnbUoS2F — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) June 30, 2017

Wagner's only signing so far ahead of the club's first Premier League game, at Crystal Palace on August 12, is Porto's Laurent Depoitre, the one-cap Belgium international striker joining for a club-record fee.