Utrecht defender Ramon Leeuwin in hospital after being hit by scooter

Eredivisie club Utrecht have confirmed defender Ramon Leeuwin has been taken to hospital after an incident involving a scooter.

The 29-year-old was struck by the vehicle near the club's training ground, Sportcomplex Zoudenbalch, on Friday.

Leeuwin was taken to the University Medical Center Utrecht for treatment but no further details about his condition were provided.

A Utrecht statement said Leeuwin's team-mates and supporters of the club apprehended the rider of the scooter after they attempted to leave the scene of the incident.