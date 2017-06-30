The seven Chelsea players sold for more than £20m Nathan Ake

Nathan Ake has completed his lucrative £20 million move to Bournemouth from Chelsea.

The 22-year-old defender made only 17 appearances for the Blues in the five years he was part of the senior setup, and spent the first half of last season on loan at the Cherries.

Ake has already played twice for Netherlands, and could be in line for a place in the World Cup squad next year if the Dutch get there.

Signed for a fee in the region of £230,000 at the age of 16, Ake represents another player who Chelsea have made a huge profit on.

Indeed, only seven players have been sold for a higher fee from the Blues. Here, we look at their most lucrative sales.



OSCAR TO SHANGHAI SIPG - £60M

Signed for just under £20 million back in July 2012, Oscar played over 200 times for Chelsea before landing a big-money move to China in December 2016.



DAVID LUIZ TO PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN - £50M

The defender cost the Blues €25 million (£21.3 million) from Benfica in 2011, before being shipped out to PSG for a whopping £50 million three years later. He was then bought back by Chelsea last August for £34 million.



JUAN MATA TO MANCHESTER UNITED - £37.1M

Chelsea paid Valencia £23.5 million for the services of Juan Mata in August 2011 and, along with Luiz, he helped Chelsea win the Champions League, before Jose Mourinho sold him to Manchester United for £37.1 million in 2014.



ROMELU LUKAKU TO EVERTON - £28M

Lukaku was signed for £10 million in 2011 but spent seasons out on loan at West Brom and Everton, with the Toffees eventually paying £28 million to Chelsea to acquire him permanently.



RAMIRES TO JIANGSU SUNING - £25M

The man who always seemed to pop up with important goals, particularly in that Champions League triumph, Chelsea bought Ramires for €22 million (£18.2 million) in 2010 before selling him to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning six years on.



ARJEN ROBBEN TO REAL MADRID - £24M

It took a £12 million fee for Chelsea to bring PSV winger Robben to Stamford Bridge in 2004, who won every domestic prize at the club until Real Madrid bought him for double the price in 2007.



ANDRE SCHURRLE TO WOLFSBURG - £22M

The Germany winger was signed by Chelsea for £18 million in 2013, but Schurrle struggled to hold down a first-team spot in his second season and made the move back to his homeland.