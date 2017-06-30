Pogba: I forgot about world-record fee after a week

Manchester United star Paul Pogba insisted he had forgotten about his world-record transfer fee after a week, before getting constant reminders.

Pogba returned to Old Trafford last year after United paid a record initial fee of €105million to sign him from Juventus.

The price tag was often brought up as Pogba's performances were questioned during 2016-17, even as United went on to win three trophies.

But the 24-year-old France international said he quickly moved on from the fee – only to be reminded repeatedly.

"After one week, I forgot. It's people that reminded me," Pogba told Esquire magazine.

"Because at the end of the day, when you die, the most expensive and the less expensive, they go in the same grave. So I don't even think about it."

Pogba scored nine goals in 51 appearances for United, who won the Europa League, EFL Cup and Community Shield.