Ogbonna hopes to kick on after penning West Ham deal

Angelo Ogbonna is keen to make up for lost time at West Ham after penning a fresh five-year deal at London Stadium.

Italy defender Ogbonna missed a huge chunk of last season due to a knee injury, but returned for the final day of the campaign as Slaven Bilic's men secured an 11th-place finish after flirting with the relegation zone for stretches of the campaign.

The Hammers have already secured the long-term future of Michail Antonio and signed Pablo Zabaleta from Manchester City and Ogbonna hopes it can signal the start of something big in east London.

"I'm really grateful for this new deal," Ogbonna told the Hammers' official website.

"Our position last year was quite high and we are looking forward to improving next season.

"My target is that I can't wait to get back playing. I think we have a long season ahead and for me my target is to be better than last season. We finished in 11th position but very close to eighth position and we know we can do better than what we did last year.

"I am excited to show my quality on the pitch and the support is always amazing, even when I had my injury. We have got lots of experience in the team at the moment, which is very good."