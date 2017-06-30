My future is clear but I can´t tell you - Sanchez teases Arsenal over summer intentions

Alexis Sanchez has already decided if he will leave Arsenal this summer, but will not confirm his intentions until after the Confederations Cup.

Sanchez's Chile face Germany in the final on Sunday after beating Euro 2016 champions Portugal in a penalty shoot-out following a 0-0 draw on Wednesday.

With a year remaining on his Arsenal deal, Sanchez has been linked with Bayern Munich and Manchester City, although the Bundesliga champions appear to have cooled their interest due to his large price tag.

Sanchez appeared at a press conference on Friday alongside City's Claudio Bravo and was asked directly whether he would be joining the goalkeeper at the Etihad Stadium.

"Good question!" Sanchez said. "Right now I'm focused on the Confederations Cup.

"When this is finished I will see if I stay or go."

When pressed, Sanchez added: "Yes [my future] is clear, but I can't tell you."

Sanchez remains Chile's key player and talked up his country's chances of adding to their Copa America titles in 2015 and 2016 in Russia.

"My individualism can sometimes play against me, but I know I need my team-mates and they need me," he said.

"We are here to make history, we have beaten Spain, Argentina ... we can beat anyone."

Bayern president Uli Hoeness appeared to confirm media reports this week suggesting the club had ended their pursuit of Sanchez due to the 28-year-old's age and the amount of money it would take to sign him from Arsenal.

"You can't build a new team with €100million transfers for 29 and 30-year-olds. That isn't a policy," Hoeness told Kicker. "Either we go down this road with all these young players, all getting a chance to play, or we don't go down this road."

But Bayern and Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal has previously called for the club to sign his international colleague. "We'll see if Alexis is coming. I do not know yet," Vidal told Bild. "I know him very well. He is a spectacular player. And we would certainly improve with him."