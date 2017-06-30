Fredy Guarin extends Shanghai Shenhua deal

Fredy Guarin has signed a new contract with Shanghai Shenhua to keep him at the club until 2019.

The Chinese Super League side confirmed the renewal on Friday, the midfielder's 31st birthday.

As well as his birthday and contract renewal, Guarin celebrated scoring a double in an emphatic 8-1 home battering of Liaoning Kaixin, taking his 2017 season total to six from 11 league games.

"Guarin has proven indispensable to Shenhua thanks to his ability to excel in either attack or defence," read Shenhua's statement.

"We hope he will continue to make positive contributions to the team, bringing more happiness for our fans."

Guarin joined Shenhua from Inter in January 2016 with the deal worth a reported €11million plus add-ons.

The Colombia international had spent the previous four years with Inter, who he joined from Porto in 2012.

Shenhua finished fourth in last season's CSL and sit seventh just before the halfway stage of this season.