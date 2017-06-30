Chelsea cleared of €32m Salah bill

Chelsea have been cleared of having to pay Fiorentina up to €32million over the Serie A club's anger at being unable to sign Mohamed Salah in 2015.

Fiorentina had taken their case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), who have ruled in the Premier League champions' favour.

Salah was loaned to La Viola by Chelsea in February 2015, with a view to an additional year, however he never returned to Fiorentina, despite their attempts to extend the deal.

The Egypt star instead joined Roma, where he shone in Serie A before joining Liverpool in an estimated £40million deal this month.

Fiorentina had claimed that Salah refusing to report for pre-season training ahead of 2015-16 was in breach of contract and had sought damages from Chelsea.

FIFA dismissed Fiorentina's claims and now CAS have done likewise, bringing the matter to a close.