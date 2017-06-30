Bravo ´would love´ to have Sanchez at Man City

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has called on Chile team-mate Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal and join him at the Etihad Stadium.

City are in pole position to sign Sanchez, who has reportedly grown anxious for a move amid the Gunners' inability to make an impression on the Premier League or in Europe, with Bayern Munich seemingly pulling out of the race this week.

Sanchez said this week that his future "is clear" while on Confederations Cup duty, but would not elaborate on whether that meant staying in north London or not.

But Bravo hopes he has decided to leave and believes Pep Guardiola's team would be the perfect place for him to finally leave a title-challenging mark on the English game.

Con el Capitan América Gran amigo y compañero A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Jun 29, 2017 at 3:55am PDT

"I've said on numerous occasions, he's one of the best players in the world," Bravo told Sky Sports.

"He plays at an incredible level for the national team and an incredible level at his club. He has a great future ahead of him.

"He's always reaching new heights with the national team.

"It's great to see him growing as a player. Of course, I would love to have him as a team-mate. But it's not a matter just for the two of us. It's something the clubs have to go through."

Sanchez and Bravo will hope to secure international glory together when Chile take on Germany in Sunday's Confederations Cup final.