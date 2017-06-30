Al Merreikh take second place and Sudanese bragging rights

Al Merreikh boosted their chances of reaching the CAF Champions League quarter-finals with a Sudan derby win over Al Hilal Omdurman.

Both sides came into the contest on four points, behind Group A leaders Etoile du Sahel, but in contrasting form - with Al Hilal having drawn each of their four preceding games.

Al Hilal lead the way in the Sudanese Premier League, but it was Al Merreikh who secured a 2-1 win on Friday thanks to a brace from Mohamed Rahman.

In Group B, top two USM Alger and Al Ahli Tripoli could not confirm progression as they drew 1-1, leaving the door open for Zamalek, ahead of their fixture with CAPS United on Sunday.