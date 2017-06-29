Portugal penalty flops are still heroes - Santos

Fernando Santos moved quickly to remind people of the Euro 2016 penalty heroics of Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Nani after Portugal were beaten in a Confederations Cup semi-final shoot-out by Chile on Wednesday.
All three players had their spot-kicks saved by Claudio Bravo in Kazan, as Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Alexis Sanchez fired Chile to victory after a goalless draw.
But Santos warned against vilifying the trio, who were among the scorers as Portugal beat Poland in a quarter-final shoot-out on their way to winning Euro 2016.
"The goalkeeper was fantastic but the three players who failed their penalties were heroes in the European Championship against Poland," said Santos.
"I always defend my players. It's my decision who takes them."
Cristiano Ronaldo took the first penalty in Marseille last year but did not step up to take one this time around, despite seeing his side fail with the opening two.
"That was the order we chose," added Santos. "These three players scored their goals in the Euros.
"There's no point thinking along those lines [that the order could have been changed after the first was saved]."
Assessing the match, Santos continued: "Chile don't give you a lot of space. We saw that with Germany; they were dominated by Chile [in a 1-1 draw] and were only able to get good plays when they moved to the wings. That's how they scored.
"That was our plan, to get rid of the pressure and pass the ball quickly. We were successful once or twice and we were better at that time.
"After that, there were times we weren't so successful. I saw the team was throwing long balls forward and, having two players up front, the probability of winning the ball was greater, but we weren't so strong in midfield. So I moved Andre Gomes behind Cristiano Ronaldo and I thought we could create crosses with two wingers and cause a problem.
"There was a moment that happened but then we went back to square one.
"We had to be more incisive. Chile won and we have to congratulate Chile."
|Chile penalty hero Bravo: I was injured!
|Bravo the shootout hero as Sanchez, Ronaldo scrap fails to inspire
|Portugal 0 Chile 0 (aet, 0-3 pens): Bravo the hero in shoot-out victory
|Portugal 0 Chile 0 (aet, 0-3 pens): Bravo the hero in shoot-out victory
|Confederations Cup Diary: Mexico´s preparation glitches, howling in Kazan
|Manchester United striker Rashford snapped with ´king´ Ronaldinho
|Boro flop Fischer completes Mainz move
|Karsdorp seals €19m Roma switch
|DFB calls for WADA to take independent control of football drugs testing
|Britton signs new Swansea deal
|Liverpool target Keita wants move to Barcelona, Madrid or City
|Man Utd and Liverpool target Sessegnon signs first professional Fulham deal
|Gomis set for Galatasaray switch
|Difficult to motivate goalkeepers in Neuer´s shadow - Kahn
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Kuranyi prepares Chile for Ronaldo and Bravo remembers how to be a
|Former Chelsea and England midfielder Parker retires
|Carles Alena agrees new Barcelona contract
|Germany cannot rest on laurels - Low cautious over gifted generation
|Martial rejects reports he will leave Man United
|Germany young but experienced - Osorio gets to heart of the matter
|We must teach fans about discrimination before World Cup, says Smertin
|Real Madrid ´meet regularly´ with Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois´ agent
|No solid ground to question Russia, Qatar World Cups – Samoura
|Scorpion kick goalkeeper Higuita joins Atletico Nacional
|FIFA´s Samoura wants to eradicate doping in football
|Modeste move to Tianjin Quanjian off amid Aubameyang speculation
|Bristol City seal club-record signing Famara Diedhiou
|Germany boss Low wants names in Russia World Cup doping row
|Hillsborough: The CPS charges
|Van Dijk and Cedric ´not for sale´, insist Southampton
|Saul Niguez has no intention of swapping Atleti for Barcelona
|David Duckenfield one of six to face Hillsborough charges
|You can practice penalties too much - Low wary over Germany shootout reputation
|Fabio Borini set for medical as AC Milan move nears
|Brazil great Ronaldo ´almost certain´ Cristiano will stay at Real Madrid
|Bony determined to prove his worth at Manchester City
|Neville shocked by Wayne Rooney decision delay
|Ceballos denies Real Madrid deal complete
|Garcia report vindicates bid´s integrity, says Qatar 2022 Committee
|Pele, Puskas and centurion Daei - who is left for Ronaldo to catch?
|He is not worth £60m - Liverpool´s potential Van Dijk fee concerns Nicol
|New Real Madrid deal for Zidane is Perez´s first job
|Perez praises James amid transfer talk
|Victory, Sydney to meet in A-League opening round
|Madrid, Man United yet to hold Morata talks – Perez
|Ronaldo is angry but will stay at Madrid, says Perez
|If we buy Mbappe, who comes out? – Perez
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo strikes a pose, Chile reminisce and mum´s the word
|I didn´t realise we´d won! - Germany U21 hero Pollersbeck
|Confederations Cup Diary: Transfer talk gets Santos laughing and why you should never lose a Mexico
|Better Call Saul - Atletico star hits hat-trick to send Spain into U21 Euro final
|Garcia Report: Barcelona and Madrid´s Qatar dealings not linked to World Cup vote
|Sevilla announce agreement for Banega return
|I don´t play for money - Alves says farewell to Juve as Man City move looms
|Lucas Lima denies Barcelona offer as he weighs up Santos renewal
|Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Qatar 2022 bid
|Pollersbeck the shoot-out hero as Germany beat England for U21 Euro final spot
|Maldini beaten in professional tennis debut
|Santos ´will go to the end of the world´ with Portugal stars
|Pirlo taught Vidal how to play - Borghi
|Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Russia 2018 bid
|What is the ´Garcia Report´ and why does it matter?
|Australian goalkeeper Vukovic earns Genk move
|Hernandez returns to Mexico training ahead of Germany showdown
|Sirigu leaves PSG to join Torino
|Guerreiro out, Silva major doubt for Portugal´s semi-final clash
|FIFA releases full ´Garcia Report´ into World Cup bidding process after Bild leak
|Leicester midfielder Mendy wants Bordeaux move
|Ronaldo, Morata and Mbappe futures discussed by Del Bosque
|Banega ´very close´ to Sevilla return, agent reveals
|Mexico about more than Hernandez, warns Mustafi
|Premier League is right for Real Madrid star Ronaldo, says Meireles
|Milan trying to close Biglia deal amid Premier League interest, agent claims
|Germany´s Can not scared of Ronaldo
|Chile are ready to counter Ronaldo – Pizzi
|Ginola advises Mbappe to stay at Monaco
|Calhanoglu waiting for ´final talks´ as AC Milan move nears
|Sanchez not distracted by transfer talk, says Chile coach Pizzi
|Allegri hails ´future Juventus leader´ Bonucci
|Has Morata´s wife dropped a hint of Man Utd move?
|Stats amazing - Can marvels at Liverpool newcomer Salah
|FIFA response expected after Bild reveal Qatar World Cup report ´leak´
|Shanghai Shenhua seek to tie down Guarin and Moreno
|Germany v Mexico: Werner´s eyes on the prize as El Tri aim to start on time
|Asensio praises Donnarumma amid Real Madrid links
|Giggs: Rooney could stay at Manchester United
|WATCH: McCollum guesses Atletico star Griezmann´s NBA impressions
|Suarez wants Arsenal´s Bellerin at Barcelona
|Montella hopeful Donnarumma will stay at Milan