Masterful Goretzka evokes Ballack and Effenberg in downing Mexico

It would have done little to comfort Mexico's overrun and beleaguered defence during a shambolic opening to the 4-1 Confederations Cup semi-final defeat against Germany, but their tormentor-in-chief Leon Goretzka was probably just as stunned as they were.
The in-demand Schalke midfielder became the latest member of Germany's new and rapidly blooming generation to make a statement of intent at this tournament, after Julian Draxler's dazzling man-of-the-match display in the 3-2 win over Australia and Timo Werner's match-sealing brace that downed Cameroon.
The 22-year, who has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich and is also reportedly attracting admiring glances from Arsenal, was similarly on the scoresheet against the Socceroos to cap an accomplished showing, but told reporters not to expect consistently prolific returns.
"To perform at this level and to prove your mettle at this level takes more than one match. I'm certainly not the player who always scores two goals in a single match."
It should not take too many more performances of this nature for Goretzka to leave little doubt he is destined for stardom.
Great job, Leon! Two-goal #Goretzka takes his leave, with Emre #Can coming on for the final 23 minutes or so. #ConfedCup #GERMEX 3-0 pic.twitter.com/47PXOaK4Nl— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 29, 2017
Additionally, the way he clinically scored twice within the space of two minutes suggested those in attendance in Sochi were not simple watching a willing midfielder chancing his arm around the box.
Both runs, first to retrieve a return ball from Benjamin Henrichs before streaming on to Timo Werner's pass from the right, were immaculately timed, the finishes first-time and unerringly precise.
On Germany's second in the eighth minute, there was more than a touch of Frank Lampard about Goretzka's work - picking his moment to arrive in the area perfectly, having located an area of weakness the defenders in front of him had little chance of covering. Once he arrived there was little doubt where the ball would end up.
Alongside his technical ability and instinctive feel for the game, Goretzka is a mightily impressive physical specimen. He is a midfielder equally at home striding effortlessly across the open turf – Mexico offered a perplexing amount of this – and recycling possession in the tight spaces, as he did in the build-up to Werner scoring Germany's third before the hour.
— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 29, 2017
Germany celebrate their third goal in the #ConfedCup semi-final#GERMEX pic.twitter.com/btWQ26h3xm
In a bid to see off the niggling injuries that hindered his early career, Goretzka changed his diet last year on the advice of a nutritionist, omitting gluten, cow's milk, pork and nuts. Mexico duo Hector Herrera and Oswaldo Alanis might have been considering tapping up their opponent up for some recipe plans after he knocked the ball past them and stormed in between them to win a free-kick early in the second half.
For all Germany's excellent players over the past decade, they have not located a truly domineering central midfielder in the mould of Michael Ballack or Stefan Effenberg. Goretzka could continue the lineage.
Joachim Low, who revealed he offered advice to Goretzka before the tournament as he mulls his next move at club level, certainly has all the right ingredients to concoct a successful World Cup defence and the consistently impressive performances of this experimental squad means there will be plenty of head-scratching before he whittles down his final 23 for Russia 2018.
Goretzka, meanwhile, is ensuring his stock rises by the match as potential suitors examine his every move. He and Low have some very nice problems ahead of them.
|Masterful Goretzka evokes Ballack and Effenberg in downing Mexico
|Germany 4 Mexico 1: Low´s rampant rookies book Chile final showdown
|Sunderland confirm Grayson appointment
|Germany 4 Mexico 1: Low's rampant rookies book Chile final showdown
|Montpellier president Louis Nicollin dies
|Confederations Cup Diary: A lengthy supermarket trip, Sochi mimes and pouting Portuguese
|Schalke snap up defender Insua
|Cristiano Ronaldo shares snap of newborn twins
|Celta Vigo keen on Nolito return
|Hahn swaps Gladbach for Hamburg
|Llorente breaks arm in freak off-season accident
|Valbuena relishing Van Persie link up at Fenerbahce
|Private security, Aguero´s popstar partner and the Queen of Spain´s dress designer: Everything you n
|Ronaldo can´t get better than ´best in the world´ Real Madrid - Arbeloa
|Lyon sign Mendy but Ghezzal and Gonalons to depart
|Alves free to join Man City after Juventus release
|Defoe backs Sunderland revival in heartfelt farewell
|Galatasaray wrap up Gomis deal and confirm Belhanda talks
|Betis president denies Madrid Ceballos contact
|Arsenal riches make Sanchez swoop hard for Bayern - Kahn
|Ex-Man Utd star backs Mourinho to turn Old Trafford draws into wins
|England striker Defoe completes return to Bournemouth
|Priceless: Has Monaco star Kylian Mbappe sent a warning to Real Madrid and Arsenal?
|Sunderland turn to Grayson, as Short pledges to stay
|West Ham desperate to sign strikers to supplement injury-prone Carroll - Gold
|Bundesliga fixtures: Bayern´s one-two punch vs Dortmund & Leipzig and Champions League headache
|Bundesliga fixtures: Borussia Dortmund face tricky dates with Bayern Munich
|Unrepentant Warner says World Cup favours won´t stop
|Bundesliga fixtures: Champions Bayern Munich start against Leverkusen
|De Laurentiis expects Reina to stay
|Brilliant Balotelli and demolishing Brazil - Germany´s semi-finals under Low
|Bayern Munich out of Alexis Sanchez race: You cannot pay €100m for older players
|Shocking penalty shoot-out stat highlights Claudio Bravo´s Man City woe
|Brazilian striker given 15-game ban for spitting at opponent
|Griezmann vital to Atletico Madrid´s global ambitions – Garcia
|Kalac: Totti would find it difficult in A-League
|Mexico 1 Ghana 0: Hernandez sinks African visitors
|De Boer: I binge-watched Netflix after Inter sacking
|Mexico 1 Ghana 0: Hernandez sinks African visitors
|Ronaldo confirms birth of two children
|Saul won´t be leaving Atletico as Cerezo confirms talks with Ibrahimovic´s family
|The symbol of Sweden – Ibrahimovic offers sneak peek of statue
|Portugal penalty flops are still heroes - Santos
|Chapecoense to play Barcelona in Joan Gamper Trophy on August 7
|Chile triumph down to Bravo penalty preparations - Pizzi
|Chile penalty hero Bravo: I was injured!
|Bravo the shootout hero as Sanchez, Ronaldo scrap fails to inspire
|Portugal 0 Chile 0 (aet, 0-3 pens): Bravo the hero in shoot-out victory
|Portugal 0 Chile 0 (aet, 0-3 pens): Bravo the hero in shoot-out victory
|Confederations Cup Diary: Mexico´s preparation glitches, howling in Kazan
|Manchester United striker Rashford snapped with ´king´ Ronaldinho
|Boro flop Fischer completes Mainz move
|Karsdorp seals €19m Roma switch
|DFB calls for WADA to take independent control of football drugs testing
|Britton signs new Swansea deal
|Liverpool target Keita wants move to Barcelona, Madrid or City
|Man Utd and Liverpool target Sessegnon signs first professional Fulham deal
|Gomis set for Galatasaray switch
|Difficult to motivate goalkeepers in Neuer´s shadow - Kahn
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Kuranyi prepares Chile for Ronaldo and Bravo remembers how to be a
|Former Chelsea and England midfielder Parker retires
|Carles Alena agrees new Barcelona contract
|Germany cannot rest on laurels - Low cautious over gifted generation
|Martial rejects reports he will leave Man United
|Germany young but experienced - Osorio gets to heart of the matter
|We must teach fans about discrimination before World Cup, says Smertin
|Real Madrid ´meet regularly´ with Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois´ agent
|No solid ground to question Russia, Qatar World Cups – Samoura
|Scorpion kick goalkeeper Higuita joins Atletico Nacional
|FIFA´s Samoura wants to eradicate doping in football
|Modeste move to Tianjin Quanjian off amid Aubameyang speculation
|Bristol City seal club-record signing Famara Diedhiou
|Germany boss Low wants names in Russia World Cup doping row
|Hillsborough: The CPS charges
|Van Dijk and Cedric ´not for sale´, insist Southampton
|Saul Niguez has no intention of swapping Atleti for Barcelona
|David Duckenfield one of six to face Hillsborough charges
|You can practice penalties too much - Low wary over Germany shootout reputation
|Fabio Borini set for medical as AC Milan move nears
|Brazil great Ronaldo ´almost certain´ Cristiano will stay at Real Madrid
|Bony determined to prove his worth at Manchester City
|Neville shocked by Wayne Rooney decision delay
|Ceballos denies Real Madrid deal complete
|Garcia report vindicates bid´s integrity, says Qatar 2022 Committee
|Pele, Puskas and centurion Daei - who is left for Ronaldo to catch?
|He is not worth £60m - Liverpool´s potential Van Dijk fee concerns Nicol
|New Real Madrid deal for Zidane is Perez´s first job
|Perez praises James amid transfer talk
|Victory, Sydney to meet in A-League opening round
|Madrid, Man United yet to hold Morata talks – Perez
|Ronaldo is angry but will stay at Madrid, says Perez
|If we buy Mbappe, who comes out? – Perez
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo strikes a pose, Chile reminisce and mum´s the word
|I didn´t realise we´d won! - Germany U21 hero Pollersbeck
|Confederations Cup Diary: Transfer talk gets Santos laughing and why you should never lose a Mexico
|Better Call Saul - Atletico star hits hat-trick to send Spain into U21 Euro final
|Garcia Report: Barcelona and Madrid´s Qatar dealings not linked to World Cup vote
|Sevilla announce agreement for Banega return
|I don´t play for money - Alves says farewell to Juve as Man City move looms
|Lucas Lima denies Barcelona offer as he weighs up Santos renewal
|Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Qatar 2022 bid
|Pollersbeck the shoot-out hero as Germany beat England for U21 Euro final spot
|Maldini beaten in professional tennis debut
|Santos ´will go to the end of the world´ with Portugal stars
|Pirlo taught Vidal how to play - Borghi
|Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Russia 2018 bid
|What is the ´Garcia Report´ and why does it matter?
|Australian goalkeeper Vukovic earns Genk move
|Hernandez returns to Mexico training ahead of Germany showdown
|Sirigu leaves PSG to join Torino
|Guerreiro out, Silva major doubt for Portugal´s semi-final clash
|FIFA releases full ´Garcia Report´ into World Cup bidding process after Bild leak
|Leicester midfielder Mendy wants Bordeaux move
|Ronaldo, Morata and Mbappe futures discussed by Del Bosque
|Banega ´very close´ to Sevilla return, agent reveals
|Mexico about more than Hernandez, warns Mustafi
|Premier League is right for Real Madrid star Ronaldo, says Meireles
|Milan trying to close Biglia deal amid Premier League interest, agent claims
|Germany´s Can not scared of Ronaldo
|Chile are ready to counter Ronaldo – Pizzi
|Ginola advises Mbappe to stay at Monaco
|Calhanoglu waiting for ´final talks´ as AC Milan move nears
|Sanchez not distracted by transfer talk, says Chile coach Pizzi
|Allegri hails ´future Juventus leader´ Bonucci
|Has Morata´s wife dropped a hint of Man Utd move?
|Stats amazing - Can marvels at Liverpool newcomer Salah
|FIFA response expected after Bild reveal Qatar World Cup report ´leak´
|Shanghai Shenhua seek to tie down Guarin and Moreno
|Germany v Mexico: Werner´s eyes on the prize as El Tri aim to start on time
|Asensio praises Donnarumma amid Real Madrid links
|Giggs: Rooney could stay at Manchester United
|WATCH: McCollum guesses Atletico star Griezmann´s NBA impressions
|Suarez wants Arsenal´s Bellerin at Barcelona
|Montella hopeful Donnarumma will stay at Milan