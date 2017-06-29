Low braced for Chile challenge

Joachim Low says Germany must apply more pressure to Chile in the Confederations Cup final if they are to beat "the most powerful opponent in the tournament".
Low's young side overcame Mexico 4-1 in the second semi-final in Sochi on Thursday to book a St Petersburg decider against the Copa America holders, who got past Portugal on penalties a day earlier.
Germany and Chile played out an evenly matched 1-1 draw in the group stage earlier this month, giving Low and his opposite number Juan Antonio Pizzi plenty to consider ahead of a re-match on Sunday with silverware on the line.
"There's no doubt at all that Chile is the most powerful opponent in this tournament," Low told a news conference at Fisht Stadium.
"We know the Chileans pretty well. And I'm pretty sure they're going to go for it at full power.
"Both teams before the first match have also done a lot of analysis and investigation into how we play and we did the same to them.
Congrats, @DFB_Team_EN!— #ConfedCup (@FIFAcom) June 29, 2017
through to #ConfedCup final where they will face Chile! #GERMEX pic.twitter.com/HdgsxsR0Zc
"We know the Chileans are very flexible in their game organisation. They have been pursuing their own style for many years now, a very good and positive development.
"We know that, we're going to be aware of that, of course. It's going to be a game of attrition I'm sure. There's going to be a lot of work on the defensive side.
"We must apply more pressure up field to create more difficulties for them. In terms of the line-up, you cannot expect any major surprises. The same goes for Chile."
Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio felt the scoreline was somewhat harsh on his team, who were punished by the "efficiency" of Germany.
"We knew it was going to be a difficult match," he said.
"The fact is that the way they attacked we couldn't stop them.
"On the other hand, I would say we deserved a better result. We have shown that we can get to the goal of our opponents but they are very, very efficient.
| NOTA | Conferencia de prensa con Juan Carlos Osorio.— Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) June 29, 2017
Aquí sus palabras: https://t.co/yAsPcC10J8#SomosMéxico pic.twitter.com/5W6wpfNqye
"Every time they got to our side they had a great opportunity to score. They played good transitions but we offered them too many spaces and too many opportunities to score.
"Our way of playing is very aggressive. We try to get forward all the time and we paid for that.
"They are fair winners but the scoreline would seem to suggest they were way better and I don't think that was the case."
|Goretzka: Germany have point to prove against Chile
|Low braced for Chile challenge
|Masterful Goretzka evokes Ballack and Effenberg in downing Mexico
|Germany 4 Mexico 1: Low´s rampant rookies book Chile final showdown
|Sunderland confirm Grayson appointment
|Germany 4 Mexico 1: Low's rampant rookies book Chile final showdown
|Montpellier president Louis Nicollin dies
|Confederations Cup Diary: A lengthy supermarket trip, Sochi mimes and pouting Portuguese
|Schalke snap up defender Insua
|Cristiano Ronaldo shares snap of newborn twins
|Celta Vigo keen on Nolito return
|Hahn swaps Gladbach for Hamburg
|Llorente breaks arm in freak off-season accident
|Valbuena relishing Van Persie link up at Fenerbahce
|Private security, Aguero´s popstar partner and the Queen of Spain´s dress designer: Everything you n
|Ronaldo can´t get better than ´best in the world´ Real Madrid - Arbeloa
|Lyon sign Mendy but Ghezzal and Gonalons to depart
|Alves free to join Man City after Juventus release
|Defoe backs Sunderland revival in heartfelt farewell
|Galatasaray wrap up Gomis deal and confirm Belhanda talks
|Betis president denies Madrid Ceballos contact
|Arsenal riches make Sanchez swoop hard for Bayern - Kahn
|Ex-Man Utd star backs Mourinho to turn Old Trafford draws into wins
|England striker Defoe completes return to Bournemouth
|Priceless: Has Monaco star Kylian Mbappe sent a warning to Real Madrid and Arsenal?
|Sunderland turn to Grayson, as Short pledges to stay
|West Ham desperate to sign strikers to supplement injury-prone Carroll - Gold
|Bundesliga fixtures: Bayern´s one-two punch vs Dortmund & Leipzig and Champions League headache
|Bundesliga fixtures: Borussia Dortmund face tricky dates with Bayern Munich
|Unrepentant Warner says World Cup favours won´t stop
|Bundesliga fixtures: Champions Bayern Munich start against Leverkusen
|De Laurentiis expects Reina to stay
|Brilliant Balotelli and demolishing Brazil - Germany´s semi-finals under Low
|Bayern Munich out of Alexis Sanchez race: You cannot pay €100m for older players
|Shocking penalty shoot-out stat highlights Claudio Bravo´s Man City woe
|Brazilian striker given 15-game ban for spitting at opponent
|Griezmann vital to Atletico Madrid´s global ambitions – Garcia
|Kalac: Totti would find it difficult in A-League
|Mexico 1 Ghana 0: Hernandez sinks African visitors
|De Boer: I binge-watched Netflix after Inter sacking
|Mexico 1 Ghana 0: Hernandez sinks African visitors
|Ronaldo confirms birth of two children
|Saul won´t be leaving Atletico as Cerezo confirms talks with Ibrahimovic´s family
|The symbol of Sweden – Ibrahimovic offers sneak peek of statue
|Portugal penalty flops are still heroes - Santos
|Chapecoense to play Barcelona in Joan Gamper Trophy on August 7
|Chile triumph down to Bravo penalty preparations - Pizzi
|Chile penalty hero Bravo: I was injured!
|Bravo the shootout hero as Sanchez, Ronaldo scrap fails to inspire
|Portugal 0 Chile 0 (aet, 0-3 pens): Bravo the hero in shoot-out victory
|Portugal 0 Chile 0 (aet, 0-3 pens): Bravo the hero in shoot-out victory
|Confederations Cup Diary: Mexico´s preparation glitches, howling in Kazan
|Manchester United striker Rashford snapped with ´king´ Ronaldinho
|Boro flop Fischer completes Mainz move
|Karsdorp seals €19m Roma switch
|DFB calls for WADA to take independent control of football drugs testing
|Britton signs new Swansea deal
|Liverpool target Keita wants move to Barcelona, Madrid or City
|Man Utd and Liverpool target Sessegnon signs first professional Fulham deal
|Gomis set for Galatasaray switch
|Difficult to motivate goalkeepers in Neuer´s shadow - Kahn
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Kuranyi prepares Chile for Ronaldo and Bravo remembers how to be a
|Former Chelsea and England midfielder Parker retires
|Carles Alena agrees new Barcelona contract
|Germany cannot rest on laurels - Low cautious over gifted generation
|Martial rejects reports he will leave Man United
|Germany young but experienced - Osorio gets to heart of the matter
|We must teach fans about discrimination before World Cup, says Smertin
|Real Madrid ´meet regularly´ with Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois´ agent
|No solid ground to question Russia, Qatar World Cups – Samoura
|Scorpion kick goalkeeper Higuita joins Atletico Nacional
|FIFA´s Samoura wants to eradicate doping in football
|Modeste move to Tianjin Quanjian off amid Aubameyang speculation
|Bristol City seal club-record signing Famara Diedhiou
|Germany boss Low wants names in Russia World Cup doping row
|Hillsborough: The CPS charges
|Van Dijk and Cedric ´not for sale´, insist Southampton
|Saul Niguez has no intention of swapping Atleti for Barcelona
|David Duckenfield one of six to face Hillsborough charges
|You can practice penalties too much - Low wary over Germany shootout reputation
|Fabio Borini set for medical as AC Milan move nears
|Brazil great Ronaldo ´almost certain´ Cristiano will stay at Real Madrid
|Bony determined to prove his worth at Manchester City
|Neville shocked by Wayne Rooney decision delay
|Ceballos denies Real Madrid deal complete
|Garcia report vindicates bid´s integrity, says Qatar 2022 Committee
|Pele, Puskas and centurion Daei - who is left for Ronaldo to catch?
|He is not worth £60m - Liverpool´s potential Van Dijk fee concerns Nicol
|New Real Madrid deal for Zidane is Perez´s first job
|Perez praises James amid transfer talk
|Victory, Sydney to meet in A-League opening round
|Madrid, Man United yet to hold Morata talks – Perez
|Ronaldo is angry but will stay at Madrid, says Perez
|If we buy Mbappe, who comes out? – Perez
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo strikes a pose, Chile reminisce and mum´s the word
|I didn´t realise we´d won! - Germany U21 hero Pollersbeck
|Confederations Cup Diary: Transfer talk gets Santos laughing and why you should never lose a Mexico