Llorente breaks arm in freak off-season accident

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente has suffered a broken arm while on his off-season holidays.

The Spanish striker was injured while cycling with his family, with initial reports prompting fears that Llorente could miss the start of the Premier League season as a result.

However, the Swans "remain optimistic that he will be available for selection" when they travel to Southampton on the opening day of the season in August.

A statement added: "Despite it not being a serious break that requires an operation, it does mean the club will have to tailor his pre-season training accordingly."

Llorente scored 15 goals in his maiden Premier League season, inspiring a fine run in the second half of the campaign that secured safety under Paul Clement.

Swansea are reportedly planning to draft in Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on loan to complement Llorente next term, having made their first move in the transfer window on Thursday by signing Dutch goalkeeper Erwin Mulder.