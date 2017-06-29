Kalac: Totti would find it difficult in A-League

Zeljko Kalac dismissed the possibility of Roma great Francesco Totti playing for Western Sydney Wanderers as he highlighted the physical demands of the A-League.

After 25 years with Roma's first team, 786 appearances, 307 goals and the Scudetto in 2000-01, Totti farewelled the Italian capital club in May.

The 40-year-old free agent – who made an emotional final appearance for boyhood club Roma in front of a sell-out crowd at the Stadio Olimpico last month – has since been linked with moves to MLS and Asia.

But the Wanderers are not interested in the ageing Totti, according to goalkeeping coach Kalac, who pointed to the end of Alessandro Del Piero's career at Sydney FC in 2014.

"He is a great player. He was a great player," Kalac said in an interview with Omnisport.

"I think we all saw what Del Piero was like in his second year in Sydney. It's a hard league. It's a running league. Yeah, he has quality, a massive amount of quality. But his legs won't take him far.

"The kind of figures these guys are asking, it's difficult to satisfy their needs as well."

The Wanderers – who finished sixth last season and lost in the elimination final – have foreign spots available following the departures of Dimas, Nicolas Martinez and Bruno Pinatares.

But whether the Wanderers are able to attract a high-profile foreigner – like they did with former Japan international Shinji Ono in 2012 – remains to be seen as they struggle to compete with lucrative clubs in the Chinese Super League and MLS.

"What's a marquee player? A marquee player is someone who makes a difference to your team," Kalac continued. "If we want marquee as in name to put bums on seats, that's a different proposition.

"It depends on what way you look at it. It's not easy because even normal visa players and bringing them to Australia, they almost fall under the bracket of marquee players. They are very, very difficult players to get. Compared to what they get in Europe to bring them here, it's difficult and the clubs struggle to bring them here."

The Wanderers have already been busy in the transfer market despite the new season not getting underway until October, bringing in former Ajax midfielder Roly Bonevacia from Wellington Phoenix, Australia international and Perth Glory star Josh Risdon and Michael Thwaite.

"When you have players who have played at this level, know the league and have matches under their belt, you cannot beat experience," the 44-year-old former Socceroos and AC Milan goalkeeper said. "They're experienced players, who are still young enough to add a lot value to our team.

"In Australia, it is what it is. Pre-season is long. But it does help for a lot of new players coming in. Foreign players coming in, they need time to adjust. It's a different league to what they are used to, it's a different pre-season. Everything is different.

"It's frustrating as coaches because once the season is finished, if you don't win something, you want to get back onto the training ground as soon as possible."