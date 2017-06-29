Related

Article

Hahn swaps Gladbach for Hamburg

29 June 2017 19:18

Andre Hahn has completed a move back to Hamburg, leaving Borussia Monchengladbach after three years at the Bundesliga club.

Former Hamburg youth player Hahn has signed a four-year deal at his old club, having scored 19 goals in 95 games for Gladbach.

The 26-year-old only hit three Bundesliga goals last season after falling out of favour, starting 18 matches in the league as Gladbach finished ninth in the table.

"I had a nice time at Borussia and will always have memories upon which I can fondly look back on," said Hahn. 

"However, the time has now come for me to take on a new challenge. I know Hamburg well and I'm really looking forward to what lies ahead."

Hahn has a single cap for Germany, with his only international appearance to date coming against Poland in a May 2014 friendly played at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion.

Hamburg's preparations for the new Bundesliga season have included snapping up Greek defender Kyriakos Papadopoulos, signing United States international striker Bobby Wood to a new contract and allowing goalkeeper Rene Adler to join Mainz.

Tuesday 27 June

23:14 Better Call Saul - Atletico star hits hat-trick to send Spain into U21 Euro final
22:54 Garcia Report: Barcelona and Madrid´s Qatar dealings not linked to World Cup vote
22:42 Sevilla announce agreement for Banega return
22:02 I don´t play for money - Alves says farewell to Juve as Man City move looms
21:52 Lucas Lima denies Barcelona offer as he weighs up Santos renewal
21:42 Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Qatar 2022 bid
21:17 Pollersbeck the shoot-out hero as Germany beat England for U21 Euro final spot
21:17 Maldini beaten in professional tennis debut
20:09 Santos ´will go to the end of the world´ with Portugal stars
19:52 Pirlo taught Vidal how to play - Borghi
19:25 Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Russia 2018 bid
19:02 What is the ´Garcia Report´ and why does it matter?
18:56 Australian goalkeeper Vukovic earns Genk move
18:37 Hernandez returns to Mexico training ahead of Germany showdown
18:28 Sirigu leaves PSG to join Torino
18:26 Guerreiro out, Silva major doubt for Portugal´s semi-final clash
17:05 FIFA releases full ´Garcia Report´ into World Cup bidding process after Bild leak
16:56 Leicester midfielder Mendy wants Bordeaux move
16:12 Ronaldo, Morata and Mbappe futures discussed by Del Bosque
15:57 Banega ´very close´ to Sevilla return, agent reveals
15:02 Mexico about more than Hernandez, warns Mustafi
14:47 Premier League is right for Real Madrid star Ronaldo, says Meireles
14:33 Milan trying to close Biglia deal amid Premier League interest, agent claims
14:13 Germany´s Can not scared of Ronaldo
13:50 Chile are ready to counter Ronaldo – Pizzi
13:48 Ginola advises Mbappe to stay at Monaco
13:25 Calhanoglu waiting for ´final talks´ as AC Milan move nears
13:00 Sanchez not distracted by transfer talk, says Chile coach Pizzi
12:59 Allegri hails ´future Juventus leader´ Bonucci
12:41 Has Morata´s wife dropped a hint of Man Utd move?
12:24 Stats amazing - Can marvels at Liverpool newcomer Salah
11:43 FIFA response expected after Bild reveal Qatar World Cup report ´leak´
11:37 Shanghai Shenhua seek to tie down Guarin and Moreno
08:41 Germany v Mexico: Werner´s eyes on the prize as El Tri aim to start on time
08:14 Asensio praises Donnarumma amid Real Madrid links
05:07 Giggs: Rooney could stay at Manchester United
04:32 WATCH: McCollum guesses Atletico star Griezmann´s NBA impressions
03:27 Suarez wants Arsenal´s Bellerin at Barcelona
01:25 Montella hopeful Donnarumma will stay at Milan

