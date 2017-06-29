Hahn swaps Gladbach for Hamburg

Andre Hahn has completed a move back to Hamburg, leaving Borussia Monchengladbach after three years at the Bundesliga club.
Former Hamburg youth player Hahn has signed a four-year deal at his old club, having scored 19 goals in 95 games for Gladbach.
The 26-year-old only hit three Bundesliga goals last season after falling out of favour, starting 18 matches in the league as Gladbach finished ninth in the table.
"I had a nice time at Borussia and will always have memories upon which I can fondly look back on," said Hahn.
"However, the time has now come for me to take on a new challenge. I know Hamburg well and I'm really looking forward to what lies ahead."
IT'S OFFICIAL! André #Hahn has joined #HSV from @borussia_en, signing a contract with the Rothosen until 2021 #nurderHSV pic.twitter.com/m7fOMBkzza— Hamburger SV (@HSV_English) June 29, 2017
Hahn has a single cap for Germany, with his only international appearance to date coming against Poland in a May 2014 friendly played at Hamburg's Volksparkstadion.
Hamburg's preparations for the new Bundesliga season have included snapping up Greek defender Kyriakos Papadopoulos, signing United States international striker Bobby Wood to a new contract and allowing goalkeeper Rene Adler to join Mainz.
After three years at #Borussia, André #Hahn has completed a move to @HSV_English. We wish you all the best for the future! #fohlenelf pic.twitter.com/YRvxaXpyV7— Gladbach (@borussia_en) June 29, 2017
