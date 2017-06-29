Cristiano Ronaldo shares snap of newborn twins

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has shared the first photograph of his newborn twins.

Ronaldo will miss the third-place play-off at the Confederations Cup after leaving international duty with Portugal to be with the babies.

Portugal exited the tournament with a 3-0 penalty shoot-out loss to Chile after a 0-0 draw in Russia on Wednesday but Ronaldo was able to cheer himself up by spending time with the new additions to his family.

"So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life," Ronaldo wrote on Twitter alongside the photograph of the babies.

Ronaldo's first son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, celebrated his seventh birthday earlier this month, and the 32-year-old has not yet revealed the names given to the twins.

It has been reported by media outlets in Portugal that the twins are a boy and a girl.