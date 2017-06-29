Related

Article

Chile triumph down to Bravo penalty preparations - Pizzi

29 June 2017 00:30

Coach Juan Antonio Pizzi says Chile have Claudio Bravo's meticulous penalty preparations to thank for their shoot-out victory over Portugal on Wednesday.

Bravo saved all three Portugal spot-kicks to send Chile into the final after the match had ended goalless after 120 minutes.

Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Alexis Sanchez were all on target to fire Chile to a 3-0 shoot-out win, but Bravo was singled out for special praise by Pizzi.

"Fortunately, Claudio was amazing in the penalty shootout, the players who scored were amazing and I think we deserve to be in the final," he told a news conference.

"Nobody wants to be in that situation. You never know what is going to happen. But when Claudio was able to stop the first effort and Arturo scored, we calmed down a little.

"Claudio had analysed his opponents very well, he was very well prepared and that's why we were able to win.

"We needed to consider that penalties might be a possibility. I've had to take penalties as a player and it's not the same in training as in a real semi-final or a final. There are different theories. 

"I think anything goes but normally we try to do what has brought us success in previous competitions. We were successful with our style in the Copa America [in which Chile have won two finals on penalties] and we did the same.

"I'm very proud of this team and the players are very proud to represent Chile in every single tournament. We are very humbled by the big responsibility we carry.

"I hope we'll be able to keep working the way we are and keep having so much success in Chilean football."

Chile were denied a clear penalty in the second period of extra-time and hit the woodwork twice in quick succession through Vidal and Martin Rodriguez soon after.

"I think we could have scored in the 120 minutes but we had to wait for the shootout, and then we did it well," added Pizzi.

"The shoot-out needs players ready to do a good job. It's a very tense situation.

"Our goalkeeper had the virtue of seeing what the player was going to do. So it's true that there was luck but I wouldn't say it was only luck."

Sponsored links

Thursday 29 June

00:52 Portugal penalty flops are still heroes - Santos
00:48 Chapecoense to play Barcelona in Joan Gamper Trophy on August 7
00:30 Chile triumph down to Bravo penalty preparations - Pizzi

Wednesday 28 June

23:45 Chile penalty hero Bravo: I was injured!
23:22 Bravo the shootout hero as Sanchez, Ronaldo scrap fails to inspire
23:04 Portugal 0 Chile 0 (aet, 0-3 pens): Bravo the hero in shoot-out victory
22:04 Portugal 0 Chile 0 (aet, 0-3 pens): Bravo the hero in shoot-out victory
20:25 Confederations Cup Diary: Mexico´s preparation glitches, howling in Kazan
20:07 Manchester United striker Rashford snapped with ´king´ Ronaldinho
19:25 Boro flop Fischer completes Mainz move
19:01 Karsdorp seals €19m Roma switch
18:51 DFB calls for WADA to take independent control of football drugs testing
18:36 Britton signs new Swansea deal
18:28 Liverpool target Keita wants move to Barcelona, Madrid or City
18:15 Man Utd and Liverpool target Sessegnon signs first professional Fulham deal
18:08 Gomis set for Galatasaray switch
17:44 Difficult to motivate goalkeepers in Neuer´s shadow - Kahn
17:27 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Kuranyi prepares Chile for Ronaldo and Bravo remembers how to be a
17:19 Former Chelsea and England midfielder Parker retires
17:15 Carles Alena agrees new Barcelona contract
17:13 Germany cannot rest on laurels - Low cautious over gifted generation
17:11 Martial rejects reports he will leave Man United
16:38 Germany young but experienced - Osorio gets to heart of the matter
16:25 We must teach fans about discrimination before World Cup, says Smertin
16:19 Real Madrid ´meet regularly´ with Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois´ agent
16:02 No solid ground to question Russia, Qatar World Cups – Samoura
15:36 Scorpion kick goalkeeper Higuita joins Atletico Nacional
15:16 FIFA´s Samoura wants to eradicate doping in football
14:58 Modeste move to Tianjin Quanjian off amid Aubameyang speculation
14:55 Bristol City seal club-record signing Famara Diedhiou
14:46 Germany boss Low wants names in Russia World Cup doping row
14:35 Hillsborough: The CPS charges
14:21 Van Dijk and Cedric ´not for sale´, insist Southampton
14:12 Saul Niguez has no intention of swapping Atleti for Barcelona
13:38 David Duckenfield one of six to face Hillsborough charges
13:27 You can practice penalties too much - Low wary over Germany shootout reputation
13:20 Fabio Borini set for medical as AC Milan move nears
12:58 Brazil great Ronaldo ´almost certain´ Cristiano will stay at Real Madrid
12:18 Bony determined to prove his worth at Manchester City
11:45 Neville shocked by Wayne Rooney decision delay
11:32 Ceballos denies Real Madrid deal complete
11:05 Garcia report vindicates bid´s integrity, says Qatar 2022 Committee
10:46 Pele, Puskas and centurion Daei - who is left for Ronaldo to catch?
10:05 He is not worth £60m - Liverpool´s potential Van Dijk fee concerns Nicol
09:08 New Real Madrid deal for Zidane is Perez´s first job
06:54 Perez praises James amid transfer talk
04:17 Victory, Sydney to meet in A-League opening round
03:12 Madrid, Man United yet to hold Morata talks – Perez
01:53 Ronaldo is angry but will stay at Madrid, says Perez
01:26 If we buy Mbappe, who comes out? – Perez
00:56 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo strikes a pose, Chile reminisce and mum´s the word
00:45 I didn´t realise we´d won! - Germany U21 hero Pollersbeck
00:45 Confederations Cup Diary: Transfer talk gets Santos laughing and why you should never lose a Mexico

Tuesday 27 June

23:14 Better Call Saul - Atletico star hits hat-trick to send Spain into U21 Euro final
22:54 Garcia Report: Barcelona and Madrid´s Qatar dealings not linked to World Cup vote
22:42 Sevilla announce agreement for Banega return
22:02 I don´t play for money - Alves says farewell to Juve as Man City move looms
21:52 Lucas Lima denies Barcelona offer as he weighs up Santos renewal
21:42 Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Qatar 2022 bid
21:17 Pollersbeck the shoot-out hero as Germany beat England for U21 Euro final spot
21:17 Maldini beaten in professional tennis debut
20:09 Santos ´will go to the end of the world´ with Portugal stars
19:52 Pirlo taught Vidal how to play - Borghi
19:25 Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Russia 2018 bid
19:02 What is the ´Garcia Report´ and why does it matter?
18:56 Australian goalkeeper Vukovic earns Genk move
18:37 Hernandez returns to Mexico training ahead of Germany showdown
18:28 Sirigu leaves PSG to join Torino
18:26 Guerreiro out, Silva major doubt for Portugal´s semi-final clash
17:05 FIFA releases full ´Garcia Report´ into World Cup bidding process after Bild leak
16:56 Leicester midfielder Mendy wants Bordeaux move
16:12 Ronaldo, Morata and Mbappe futures discussed by Del Bosque
15:57 Banega ´very close´ to Sevilla return, agent reveals
15:02 Mexico about more than Hernandez, warns Mustafi
14:47 Premier League is right for Real Madrid star Ronaldo, says Meireles
14:33 Milan trying to close Biglia deal amid Premier League interest, agent claims
14:13 Germany´s Can not scared of Ronaldo
13:50 Chile are ready to counter Ronaldo – Pizzi
13:48 Ginola advises Mbappe to stay at Monaco
13:25 Calhanoglu waiting for ´final talks´ as AC Milan move nears
13:00 Sanchez not distracted by transfer talk, says Chile coach Pizzi
12:59 Allegri hails ´future Juventus leader´ Bonucci
12:41 Has Morata´s wife dropped a hint of Man Utd move?
12:24 Stats amazing - Can marvels at Liverpool newcomer Salah
11:43 FIFA response expected after Bild reveal Qatar World Cup report ´leak´
11:37 Shanghai Shenhua seek to tie down Guarin and Moreno
08:41 Germany v Mexico: Werner´s eyes on the prize as El Tri aim to start on time
08:14 Asensio praises Donnarumma amid Real Madrid links
05:07 Giggs: Rooney could stay at Manchester United
04:32 WATCH: McCollum guesses Atletico star Griezmann´s NBA impressions
03:27 Suarez wants Arsenal´s Bellerin at Barcelona
01:25 Montella hopeful Donnarumma will stay at Milan

Facebook