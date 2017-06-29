Bundesliga fixtures: Borussia Dortmund face tricky dates with Bayern Munich

Peter Bosz will begin his Borussia Dortmund reign on the road at Wolfsburg in 2017-18, with their two Bundesliga clashes with Bayern Munich coming at potentially crucial stages of the season.

Dortmund host the champions for the first Klassiker in week 11 of the campaign just days after the fourth matchday of the Champions League group stage - a distraction Bosz will have no doubt not wanted as he looks to bring success at home and in Europe.

Their trip to the Allianz Arena comes in late March or early April following an international break, however they go to Munich ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals, a round both sides will hope to be involved in.

Bosz's first home game in front of the famous Signal Iduna Park crowd comes against Hertha Berlin in the second round of fixtures, while RB Leipzig – second last season – travel to Dortmund on matchday eight.

The first Revierderby with Schalke takes place in late November with Dortmund at home, while they travel to Gelsenkirchen in mid-April.

A trip to Julian Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim finishes off the campaign as Bosz looks to improve on the third-place finish under Thomas Tuchel last season.

Borussia Dortmund's 2017-18 Bundesliga fixtures in full

Matchday 1: Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 2: Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin

Matchday 3: Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Cologne

Matchday 5: Hamburg v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 6: Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Monchengladbach

Matchday 7: Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 8: Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig

Matchday 9: Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 10: Hannover v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 11: Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich

Matchday 12: Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 13: Borussia Dortmund v Schalke

Matchday 14: Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 15: Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen

Matchday 16: Mainz v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 17: Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim

Matchday 18: Borussia Dortmund v Wolfsburg

Matchday 19: Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 20: Borussia Dortmund v Freiburg

Matchday 21: Cologne v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 22: Borussia Dortmund v Hamburg

Matchday 23: Borussia Monchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 24: Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg

Matchday 25: RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 26: Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt

Matchday 27: Borussia Dortmund v Hannover

Matchday 28: Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 29: Borussia Dortmund v Stuttgart

Matchday 30: Schalke v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 31: Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen

Matchday 32: Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund

Matchday 33: Borussia Dortmund v Mainz



Matchday 34: Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund