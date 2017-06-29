Bundesliga fixtures: Borussia Dortmund face tricky dates with Bayern Munich

Peter Bosz will begin his Borussia Dortmund reign on the road at Wolfsburg in 2017-18, with their two Bundesliga clashes with Bayern Munich coming at potentially crucial stages of the season.
Dortmund host the champions for the first Klassiker in week 11 of the campaign just days after the fourth matchday of the Champions League group stage - a distraction Bosz will have no doubt not wanted as he looks to bring success at home and in Europe.
Their trip to the Allianz Arena comes in late March or early April following an international break, however they go to Munich ahead of the Champions League quarter-finals, a round both sides will hope to be involved in.
Bosz's first home game in front of the famous Signal Iduna Park crowd comes against Hertha Berlin in the second round of fixtures, while RB Leipzig – second last season – travel to Dortmund on matchday eight.
The first Revierderby with Schalke takes place in late November with Dortmund at home, while they travel to Gelsenkirchen in mid-April.
A trip to Julian Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim finishes off the campaign as Bosz looks to improve on the third-place finish under Thomas Tuchel last season.
Borussia Dortmund's 2017-18 Bundesliga fixtures in full
Matchday 1: Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 2: Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin
Matchday 3: Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 4: Borussia Dortmund v Cologne
Matchday 5: Hamburg v Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 6: Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Monchengladbach
Matchday 7: Augsburg v Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 8: Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig
Matchday 9: Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 10: Hannover v Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 11: Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich
Matchday 12: Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 13: Borussia Dortmund v Schalke
Matchday 14: Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 15: Borussia Dortmund v Werder Bremen
Matchday 16: Mainz v Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 17: Borussia Dortmund v Hoffenheim
Matchday 18: Borussia Dortmund v Wolfsburg
Matchday 19: Hertha Berlin v Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 20: Borussia Dortmund v Freiburg
Matchday 21: Cologne v Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 22: Borussia Dortmund v Hamburg
Matchday 23: Borussia Monchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 24: Borussia Dortmund v Augsburg
Matchday 25: RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 26: Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt
Matchday 27: Borussia Dortmund v Hannover
Matchday 28: Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 29: Borussia Dortmund v Stuttgart
Matchday 30: Schalke v Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 31: Borussia Dortmund v Bayer Leverkusen
Matchday 32: Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund
Matchday 33: Borussia Dortmund v Mainz
Matchday 34: Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund
