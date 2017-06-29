Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has appeared to confirm reports Bayern Munich have dropped their interest in Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez by saying the club would be wrong to sign experienced players for €100million.
Sanchez only has one year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium and has been heavily linked with the German champions, along with Manchester City.
But after claims Bayern had ended their pursuit over concerns about the transfer fee and wages involved, Hoeness seemed to back that stance by suggesting his side's focus was on signing and developing younger talent.
"We are all talking about a reconstruction and about planning Bayern Munich's future," Hoeness said to Kicker.
"Then we do that, signing young players between 20 and 22 - and there are critics again. But you cannot reconstruct a team by signing 29 or 30-year-old players for €100m. That is no policy.
"Either we go all the way with all these young lads, and then they need to have the chance to play, or we don't go it.
"I fully support what has been done so far, it is highly satisfactory and makes sense. Niklas Sule, Sebastian Rudy, Serge Gnabry and Corentin Tolisso are players with huge potential for the future."
Hoeness believes the criticism of Renato Sanches, who started only six league games in his first season after joining from Benfica for €35m, in a deal that could reach €80m, from Benfica, proves his point.
"We should try it one more year, we need to stay calm," he said.
"This lad wasn't able to play three or four games without pressure.
"You need to trust young players more, even if we are only Bundesliga champions the next two years and have to see what is possible internationally.
"But afterwards we will make the crossover and lead Bayern into the future."
|Brilliant Balotelli and demolishing Brazil - Germany´s semi-finals under Low
|Bayern Munich out of Alexis Sanchez race: You cannot pay €100m for older players
|Shocking penalty shoot-out stat highlights Claudio Bravo´s Man City woe
|Brazilian striker given 15-game ban for spitting at opponent
|Griezmann vital to Atletico Madrid´s global ambitions – Garcia
|Kalac: Totti would find it difficult in A-League
|Mexico 1 Ghana 0: Hernandez sinks African visitors
|De Boer: I binge-watched Netflix after Inter sacking
|Mexico 1 Ghana 0: Hernandez sinks African visitors
|Ronaldo confirms birth of two sons
|Saul won´t be leaving Atletico as Cerezo confirms talks with Ibrahimovic´s family
|The symbol of Sweden – Ibrahimovic offers sneak peek of statue
|Portugal penalty flops are still heroes - Santos
|Chapecoense to play Barcelona in Joan Gamper Trophy on August 7
|Chile triumph down to Bravo penalty preparations - Pizzi
|Chile penalty hero Bravo: I was injured!
|Bravo the shootout hero as Sanchez, Ronaldo scrap fails to inspire
|Portugal 0 Chile 0 (aet, 0-3 pens): Bravo the hero in shoot-out victory
|Portugal 0 Chile 0 (aet, 0-3 pens): Bravo the hero in shoot-out victory
|Confederations Cup Diary: Mexico´s preparation glitches, howling in Kazan
|Manchester United striker Rashford snapped with ´king´ Ronaldinho
|Boro flop Fischer completes Mainz move
|Karsdorp seals €19m Roma switch
|DFB calls for WADA to take independent control of football drugs testing
|Britton signs new Swansea deal
|Liverpool target Keita wants move to Barcelona, Madrid or City
|Man Utd and Liverpool target Sessegnon signs first professional Fulham deal
|Gomis set for Galatasaray switch
|Difficult to motivate goalkeepers in Neuer´s shadow - Kahn
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Kuranyi prepares Chile for Ronaldo and Bravo remembers how to be a
|Former Chelsea and England midfielder Parker retires
|Carles Alena agrees new Barcelona contract
|Germany cannot rest on laurels - Low cautious over gifted generation
|Martial rejects reports he will leave Man United
|Germany young but experienced - Osorio gets to heart of the matter
|We must teach fans about discrimination before World Cup, says Smertin
|Real Madrid ´meet regularly´ with Chelsea goalkeeper Courtois´ agent
|No solid ground to question Russia, Qatar World Cups – Samoura
|Scorpion kick goalkeeper Higuita joins Atletico Nacional
|FIFA´s Samoura wants to eradicate doping in football
|Modeste move to Tianjin Quanjian off amid Aubameyang speculation
|Bristol City seal club-record signing Famara Diedhiou
|Germany boss Low wants names in Russia World Cup doping row
|Hillsborough: The CPS charges
|Van Dijk and Cedric ´not for sale´, insist Southampton
|Saul Niguez has no intention of swapping Atleti for Barcelona
|David Duckenfield one of six to face Hillsborough charges
|You can practice penalties too much - Low wary over Germany shootout reputation
|Fabio Borini set for medical as AC Milan move nears
|Brazil great Ronaldo ´almost certain´ Cristiano will stay at Real Madrid
|Bony determined to prove his worth at Manchester City
|Neville shocked by Wayne Rooney decision delay
|Ceballos denies Real Madrid deal complete
|Garcia report vindicates bid´s integrity, says Qatar 2022 Committee
|Pele, Puskas and centurion Daei - who is left for Ronaldo to catch?
|He is not worth £60m - Liverpool´s potential Van Dijk fee concerns Nicol
|New Real Madrid deal for Zidane is Perez´s first job
|Perez praises James amid transfer talk
|Victory, Sydney to meet in A-League opening round
|Madrid, Man United yet to hold Morata talks – Perez
|Ronaldo is angry but will stay at Madrid, says Perez
|If we buy Mbappe, who comes out? – Perez
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo strikes a pose, Chile reminisce and mum´s the word
|I didn´t realise we´d won! - Germany U21 hero Pollersbeck
|Confederations Cup Diary: Transfer talk gets Santos laughing and why you should never lose a Mexico
|Better Call Saul - Atletico star hits hat-trick to send Spain into U21 Euro final
|Garcia Report: Barcelona and Madrid´s Qatar dealings not linked to World Cup vote
|Sevilla announce agreement for Banega return
|I don´t play for money - Alves says farewell to Juve as Man City move looms
|Lucas Lima denies Barcelona offer as he weighs up Santos renewal
|Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Qatar 2022 bid
|Pollersbeck the shoot-out hero as Germany beat England for U21 Euro final spot
|Maldini beaten in professional tennis debut
|Santos ´will go to the end of the world´ with Portugal stars
|Pirlo taught Vidal how to play - Borghi
|Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Russia 2018 bid
|What is the ´Garcia Report´ and why does it matter?
|Australian goalkeeper Vukovic earns Genk move
|Hernandez returns to Mexico training ahead of Germany showdown
|Sirigu leaves PSG to join Torino
|Guerreiro out, Silva major doubt for Portugal´s semi-final clash
|FIFA releases full ´Garcia Report´ into World Cup bidding process after Bild leak
|Leicester midfielder Mendy wants Bordeaux move
|Ronaldo, Morata and Mbappe futures discussed by Del Bosque
|Banega ´very close´ to Sevilla return, agent reveals
|Mexico about more than Hernandez, warns Mustafi
|Premier League is right for Real Madrid star Ronaldo, says Meireles
|Milan trying to close Biglia deal amid Premier League interest, agent claims
|Germany´s Can not scared of Ronaldo
|Chile are ready to counter Ronaldo – Pizzi
|Ginola advises Mbappe to stay at Monaco
|Calhanoglu waiting for ´final talks´ as AC Milan move nears
|Sanchez not distracted by transfer talk, says Chile coach Pizzi
|Allegri hails ´future Juventus leader´ Bonucci
|Has Morata´s wife dropped a hint of Man Utd move?
|Stats amazing - Can marvels at Liverpool newcomer Salah
|FIFA response expected after Bild reveal Qatar World Cup report ´leak´
|Shanghai Shenhua seek to tie down Guarin and Moreno
|Germany v Mexico: Werner´s eyes on the prize as El Tri aim to start on time
|Asensio praises Donnarumma amid Real Madrid links
|Giggs: Rooney could stay at Manchester United
|WATCH: McCollum guesses Atletico star Griezmann´s NBA impressions
|Suarez wants Arsenal´s Bellerin at Barcelona
|Montella hopeful Donnarumma will stay at Milan