Bayern Munich out of Alexis Sanchez race: You cannot pay €100m for older players

Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has appeared to confirm reports Bayern Munich have dropped their interest in Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez by saying the club would be wrong to sign experienced players for €100million.

Sanchez only has one year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium and has been heavily linked with the German champions, along with Manchester City.

But after claims Bayern had ended their pursuit over concerns about the transfer fee and wages involved, Hoeness seemed to back that stance by suggesting his side's focus was on signing and developing younger talent.

"We are all talking about a reconstruction and about planning Bayern Munich's future," Hoeness said to Kicker.

"Then we do that, signing young players between 20 and 22 - and there are critics again. But you cannot reconstruct a team by signing 29 or 30-year-old players for €100m. That is no policy.

"Either we go all the way with all these young lads, and then they need to have the chance to play, or we don't go it.

"I fully support what has been done so far, it is highly satisfactory and makes sense. Niklas Sule, Sebastian Rudy, Serge Gnabry and Corentin Tolisso are players with huge potential for the future."

Hoeness believes the criticism of Renato Sanches, who started only six league games in his first season after joining from Benfica for €35m, in a deal that could reach €80m, from Benfica, proves his point.

"We should try it one more year, we need to stay calm," he said.

"This lad wasn't able to play three or four games without pressure.

"You need to trust young players more, even if we are only Bundesliga champions the next two years and have to see what is possible internationally.

"But afterwards we will make the crossover and lead Bayern into the future."