Alves free to join Man City after Juventus release

Juventus have released Dani Alves, freeing the Brazilian full-back to complete his anticipated switch to Manchester City.

The 34-year-old moved to Turin in similar circumstances 12 months ago, cutting ties with Barcelona after eight glittering seasons at Camp Nou.

In a year at Juventus Stadium, Alves won Serie A and the Coppa Italia, but he could not add the Champions League crown as Juve were thrashed 4-1 by a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Real Madrid in Cardiff.

Alves is expected to face competition at right-back from another new signing, with Tottenham's Kyle Walker reportedly top of Pep Guardiola's wishlist, while Benjamin Mendy of Monaco is expected to be drafted in at left-back.

Full-backs Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna were all released in an end-of-season clear out at the Etihad Stadium.

City have already splashed out for Monaco playmaker Bernardo Silva and Benfica goalkeeper Ederson as Guardiola plots a response to his first trophyless campaign as a manager.