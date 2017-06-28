You can practice penalties too much - Low wary over Germany shootout reputation

Penalties were high on the agenda ahead of Germany's Confederations Cup semi-final against Mexico, although head coach Joachim Low does not want his players to become fixated on the possibility of a shootout at Fisht Stadium.
On Tuesday, Germany's Under-21 team – with a sense of historic inevitability – overcame England 4-3 on penalties to book a place in the final of the European Championship.
At the world champions' team hotel in Sochi, Low and his players lapped up the spectacle.
"Last night, many of the players, along with the coaching staff and backroom team watched the Under-21 match and we were really supporting them flat out," Low told his pre-match news conference.
"Obviously, we were really happy and joined in cheering them because these are players that we know very well and some of the people here on the team play in clubs with them."
Nevertheless, Low is keen for his squad, which features eight players who themselves would have been eligible to represent the Under-21s in Poland, to get the job done inside the distance against Mexico.
The long-serving coach reminded his players that, despite Germany's traditional prowess in tournament shootouts, they stumbled through a penalty ordeal against Italy in the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, while he is unsure over the merits of repeatedly practicing from 12 yards.
#Löw: "We have incredible team spirit, which is very pleasing. There's a real team out on the pitch." #DieMannschaft #ConfedCup #GERMEX pic.twitter.com/KI5ijsikT2— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 28, 2017
"I don't know if we are going to train for the penalty shootout," he said. "Sometimes some players are doing it after training in their own time.
"We had players at Euro 2016, where I told them that scoring so many penalties after training could leave them with an occasional penalty that would not go into the goal. Then, versus Italy, we were not necessarily the best penalty scorers – you all remember that!
"Sometimes it is not good to train too much on the penalty shootout because everything will be different in the match situation when it occurs.
"You have to see how it goes and see who is still on the pitch, who would be in a position to do it, who is bold and brave enough.
"In the Italy match, they substituted a player just before full-time and thought he was a good scorer," Low added, in reference to Simone Zaza, who missed wildly after taking a bizarrely comedic run-up in Bordeaux.
Jonas Hector netted the decisive kick in that epic contest but, speaking before his boss, the Cologne left-back showed no desire to be the hero once more.
#Hector: "We all watched the U21s together last night and are really happy for them. We want to follow suit tomorrow." #ConfedCup #GERMEX pic.twitter.com/W6OUW7tHEu— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 28, 2017
"I was never really a great penalty scorer. At the time there were others who had taken precedence," he said.
"I didn't quite expect for that penalty shootout to take so long. We'll see how it goes and what happens if I'm the one to approach the mark or not."
|David Duckenfield one of six to face Hillsborough charges
|You can practice penalties too much - Low wary over Germany shootout reputation
|Fabio Borini set for medical as AC Milan move nears
|Brazil great Ronaldo ´almost certain´ Cristiano will stay at Real Madrid
|Bony determined to prove his worth at Manchester City
|Neville shocked by Wayne Rooney decision delay
|Ceballos denies Real Madrid deal complete
|Garcia report vindicates bid´s integrity, says Qatar 2022 Committee
|Pele, Puskas and centurion Daei - who is left for Ronaldo to catch?
|He is not worth £60m - Liverpool´s potential Van Dijk fee concerns Nicol
|New Real Madrid deal for Zidane is Perez´s first job
|Perez praises James amid transfer talk
|Victory, Sydney to meet in A-League opening round
|Madrid, Man United yet to hold Morata talks – Perez
|Ronaldo is angry but will stay at Madrid, says Perez
|If we buy Mbappe, who comes out? – Perez
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo strikes a pose, Chile reminisce and mum´s the word
|I didn´t realise we´d won! - Germany U21 hero Pollersbeck
|Confederations Cup Diary: Transfer talk gets Santos laughing and why you should never lose a Mexico
|Better Call Saul - Atletico star hits hat-trick to send Spain into U21 Euro final
|Garcia Report: Barcelona and Madrid´s Qatar dealings not linked to World Cup vote
|Sevilla announce agreement for Banega return
|I don´t play for money - Alves says farewell to Juve as Man City move looms
|Lucas Lima denies Barcelona offer as he weighs up Santos renewal
|Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Qatar 2022 bid
|Pollersbeck the shoot-out hero as Germany beat England for U21 Euro final spot
|Maldini beaten in professional tennis debut
|Santos ´will go to the end of the world´ with Portugal stars
|Pirlo taught Vidal how to play - Borghi
|Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Russia 2018 bid
|What is the ´Garcia Report´ and why does it matter?
|Australian goalkeeper Vukovic earns Genk move
|Hernandez returns to Mexico training ahead of Germany showdown
|Sirigu leaves PSG to join Torino
|Guerreiro out, Silva major doubt for Portugal´s semi-final clash
|FIFA releases full ´Garcia Report´ into World Cup bidding process after Bild leak
|Leicester midfielder Mendy wants Bordeaux move
|Ronaldo, Morata and Mbappe futures discussed by Del Bosque
|Banega ´very close´ to Sevilla return, agent reveals
|Mexico about more than Hernandez, warns Mustafi
|Premier League is right for Real Madrid star Ronaldo, says Meireles
|Milan trying to close Biglia deal amid Premier League interest, agent claims
|Germany´s Can not scared of Ronaldo
|Chile are ready to counter Ronaldo – Pizzi
|Ginola advises Mbappe to stay at Monaco
|Calhanoglu waiting for ´final talks´ as AC Milan move nears
|Sanchez not distracted by transfer talk, says Chile coach Pizzi
|Allegri hails ´future Juventus leader´ Bonucci
|Has Morata´s wife dropped a hint of Man Utd move?
|Stats amazing - Can marvels at Liverpool newcomer Salah
|FIFA response expected after Bild reveal Qatar World Cup report ´leak´
|Shanghai Shenhua seek to tie down Guarin and Moreno
|Germany v Mexico: Werner´s eyes on the prize as El Tri aim to start on time
|Asensio praises Donnarumma amid Real Madrid links
|Giggs: Rooney could stay at Manchester United
|WATCH: McCollum guesses Atletico star Griezmann´s NBA impressions
|Suarez wants Arsenal´s Bellerin at Barcelona
|Montella hopeful Donnarumma will stay at Milan
|Confederations Cup Diary: Ronaldo gold for Silva, don´t touch the dial in Chile
|Madrid allow Llorente to leave for La Real
|Anything Drogba can do - Hazard invests in new NASL franchise
|Lyon to keep Lacazette unless replacement bought, says president Aulas
|Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma apologises for social media ´uproar´
|Lyon snap up €10m Chelsea forward Traore
|Van Aanholt excited to learn new ideas from Palace boss De Boer
|FIFA referees chief praises VAR but sees work to be done
|You´re a wizard, Hummels: Bayern defender celebrates Harry Potter anniversary
|Kolarov keen on Lazio return
|Fiorentina put up for sale by Della Valle family
|Russian World Cup chief labels doping claims ´made-up news´
|Like father, like son: Germain hoping to write his own ´beautiful´ Marseille story
|New Nantes coach Ranieri wants to ´forget´ Leicester
|Watford new boy Hughes: Premier League too hard to turn down
|Confederations Cup Social Diary: No rest for Ronaldo, Trapp still smiling and FIFA honours Marc-Vivi
|Parish surprised by Allardyce´s Palace exit but excited by De Boer arrival
|No stepping stone: De Boer hopes to see out three-year Crystal Palace deal
|Dutch courage needed? De Boer follows likes of Van Gaal & Koeman to Premier League
|Frank de Boer appointed new Palace boss
|I´m in love with Italy - Former AC Milan star Pato open to Inter switch
|Portugal v Chile: Pizzi ready for tough challenge as champions of Europe and South America clash
|De Boer waits in the Eagles´ wings: Can the Dutchman improve on Allardyce, Pardew and Pulis?
|Help me score 10 goals! - Guangzhou defender Feng sets out Paulinho´s Barcelona move conditions
|Man Utd must wait a year for Talisca, say Besiktas
|Vettel v Hamilton: Famous sporting squabbles
|Jose Mourinho pays tribute after the death of his father
|Cristiano Ronaldo needs time ´to reflect´ on Real Madrid future
|Draxler, Kimmich and Can lavish praise on ton-up Low
|Kalac: Donnarumma´s head turned by greedy Raiola
|Bayern Munich target Brandt staying at Bayer Leverkusen
|PSG´s Verratti would be perfect fit at Barcelona – Garcia
|Portland Timbers 2 Seattle Sounders 2: Dempsey scores stoppage-time equaliser to deny hosts
|Raiola says Donnarumma will meet with Milan amid confusion
|Cahill: Once I lead, the others follow
|Pogba surprised by Mbappe, Dembele talent
|Donnarumma claims he was hacked over Milan renewal post