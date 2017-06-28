Related

Article

Pele, Puskas and centurion Daei - who is left for Ronaldo to catch?

28 June 2017 10:46

Cristiano Ronaldo moved on to 75 international goals for Portugal when he opened the scoring from the penalty spot in Saturday's 4-0 win over New Zealand at the Confederations Cup.

It means, heading into Wednesday's semi-final against Chile in Kazan, the Real Madrid superstar is only two goals behind the great Pele on the all-time list, as the seventh most prolific international player globally and second in European history.

But who are the players Ronaldo is yet to overhaul and how much of a dent can he make in the list if Portugal go the distance in Russia over the course of this week?

Here, Omnisport presents six of the very best goal-getters the world has known.

ALI DAEI – IRAN (109 goals)

Ronaldo still has some way to go if he wishes to overhaul Iran hero Daei, who played 149 times for his country in an international career spanning 23 years. Between 1993 and 2006, the one-time Hertha Berlin and Bayern Munich striker plundered an astonishing 109 goals for his country. He was on target in a 3-1 Asian Cup qualifying defeat against Kuwait in December 2003 to move to the top of this list but duly kept going, storming into three figures with a four-goal haul in a 7-0 thumping of Laos during a World Cup qualifier the following November. Daei turned his hand to coaching Iran, unsuccessfully, between 2008 and 2009, and was appointed as the boss of former club Saipa last month.

FERENC PUSKAS – HUNGARY (84 goals)

An undisputed Real Madrid great of the club's first golden era, Puskas is the only remaining European player ahead of Ronaldo, after the 32-year-old pulled level with the Hungarian's countryman, ex-Barcelona forward Sandor Kocsis, at the weekend. Before defecting from Communist Hungary and relaunching their careers in western Europe, they helped to established the "Magical Magyars" as one of the most feared and revered international teams of all-time – almost certainly the finest never to lift the World Cup, and one that dazzled a stunned Wembley in 1953 by thumping England 6-3. Puskas scored twice in that game and four times at the 1954 World Cup, where Hungary's controversial loss to West Germany in the final was their only defeat in a six-year period spanning 50 games.

KUNISHIGE KAMAMOTO – JAPAN (80 goals)

Widely considered the finest Japanese player ever, Kamamoto raced to his 80-goal tally in quick time, taking only 84 internationals to run up his total. A one-club man who spent his career with Yanmar Diesel, the prolific striker's highlight with the Samurai Blue came in 1968 when he helped them towards the Olympic bronze medal - netting a hat-trick against Nigeria – although he never graced a World Cup.

HUSSEIN SAEED – IRAQ (78 goals)

A second long-serving Middle Eastern goal-getter, Hussein represented Iraq between 1976 and 1990, notching 78 strikes in 137 appearances. Like Kamamoto, stability at club level appears to have laid a solid foundation, as he remained at Al-Talaba throughout his playing days. With Iraq, Hussein won the Gulf Cup of Nations in 1979 and 1982 and an Asian Games gold medal in 1982.

PELE – BRAZIL (77 goals)

The well of superlatives to describe Edson Arantes do Nascimento has long been exhausted but it is indisputable that none of the other goal hauls on this list have yielded such handsome returns. Pele's contribution came in a career encompassing four World Cups, three of which he won, scoring in two finals. His semi-final hat-trick and final brace in 1958 as a teen sensation serve as the beginning of a global footballing story more celebrated than any other, while his iconic header against Italy in the 1970 final set in motion Brazil's finest hour.

GODFREY CHITALU – ZAMBIA (76 goals)

The next man in Ronaldo's sights and, on current form, probably not for much longer. Alongside his prolific goalscoring exploits, which came in Zambia colours between 1968 and 1980, Chitalu has another more unlikely trait in common with Ronaldo – being the scourge of Lionel Messi. In 2012, when Messi hit 86 goals in a calendar year to beat Gerd Muller's record, the Zambian FA claimed Chitalu had in fact netted 107 times in 1972, the year Bayern Munich and Germany great Muller set his initial best mark. Chitalu went on to coach Zambia but was one of 30 people tragically killed in 1993 when the team's plane crashed en route to a World Cup qualifier in Senegal.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 28 June

11:45 Neville shocked by Wayne Rooney decision delay
11:32 Ceballos denies Real Madrid deal complete
11:05 Garcia report vindicates bid´s integrity, says Qatar 2022 Committee
10:46 Pele, Puskas and centurion Daei - who is left for Ronaldo to catch?
10:05 He is not worth £60m - Liverpool´s potential Van Dijk fee concerns Nicol
09:08 New Real Madrid deal for Zidane is Perez´s first job
06:54 Perez praises James amid transfer talk
04:17 Victory, Sydney to meet in A-League opening round
03:12 Madrid, Man United yet to hold Morata talks – Perez
01:53 Ronaldo is angry but will stay at Madrid, says Perez
01:26 If we buy Mbappe, who comes out? – Perez
00:56 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo strikes a pose, Chile reminisce and mum´s the word
00:45 I didn´t realise we´d won! - Germany U21 hero Pollersbeck
00:45 Confederations Cup Diary: Transfer talk gets Santos laughing and why you should never lose a Mexico

Tuesday 27 June

23:14 Better Call Saul - Atletico star hits hat-trick to send Spain into U21 Euro final
22:54 Garcia Report: Barcelona and Madrid´s Qatar dealings not linked to World Cup vote
22:42 Sevilla announce agreement for Banega return
22:02 I don´t play for money - Alves says farewell to Juve as Man City move looms
21:52 Lucas Lima denies Barcelona offer as he weighs up Santos renewal
21:42 Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Qatar 2022 bid
21:17 Pollersbeck the shoot-out hero as Germany beat England for U21 Euro final spot
21:17 Maldini beaten in professional tennis debut
20:09 Santos ´will go to the end of the world´ with Portugal stars
19:52 Pirlo taught Vidal how to play - Borghi
19:25 Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Russia 2018 bid
19:02 What is the ´Garcia Report´ and why does it matter?
18:56 Australian goalkeeper Vukovic earns Genk move
18:37 Hernandez returns to Mexico training ahead of Germany showdown
18:28 Sirigu leaves PSG to join Torino
18:26 Guerreiro out, Silva major doubt for Portugal´s semi-final clash
17:05 FIFA releases full ´Garcia Report´ into World Cup bidding process after Bild leak
16:56 Leicester midfielder Mendy wants Bordeaux move
16:12 Ronaldo, Morata and Mbappe futures discussed by Del Bosque
15:57 Banega ´very close´ to Sevilla return, agent reveals
15:02 Mexico about more than Hernandez, warns Mustafi
14:47 Premier League is right for Real Madrid star Ronaldo, says Meireles
14:33 Milan trying to close Biglia deal amid Premier League interest, agent claims
14:13 Germany´s Can not scared of Ronaldo
13:50 Chile are ready to counter Ronaldo – Pizzi
13:48 Ginola advises Mbappe to stay at Monaco
13:25 Calhanoglu waiting for ´final talks´ as AC Milan move nears
13:00 Sanchez not distracted by transfer talk, says Chile coach Pizzi
12:59 Allegri hails ´future Juventus leader´ Bonucci
12:41 Has Morata´s wife dropped a hint of Man Utd move?
12:24 Stats amazing - Can marvels at Liverpool newcomer Salah
11:43 FIFA response expected after Bild reveal Qatar World Cup report ´leak´
11:37 Shanghai Shenhua seek to tie down Guarin and Moreno
08:41 Germany v Mexico: Werner´s eyes on the prize as El Tri aim to start on time
08:14 Asensio praises Donnarumma amid Real Madrid links
05:07 Giggs: Rooney could stay at Manchester United
04:32 WATCH: McCollum guesses Atletico star Griezmann´s NBA impressions
03:27 Suarez wants Arsenal´s Bellerin at Barcelona
01:25 Montella hopeful Donnarumma will stay at Milan

Monday 26 June

22:31 Confederations Cup Diary: Ronaldo gold for Silva, don´t touch the dial in Chile
22:24 Madrid allow Llorente to leave for La Real
21:44 Anything Drogba can do - Hazard invests in new NASL franchise
21:34 Lyon to keep Lacazette unless replacement bought, says president Aulas
21:14 Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma apologises for social media ´uproar´
20:57 Lyon snap up €10m Chelsea forward Traore
20:07 Van Aanholt excited to learn new ideas from Palace boss De Boer
19:12 FIFA referees chief praises VAR but sees work to be done
19:07 You´re a wizard, Hummels: Bayern defender celebrates Harry Potter anniversary
18:46 Kolarov keen on Lazio return
18:40 Fiorentina put up for sale by Della Valle family
18:27 Russian World Cup chief labels doping claims ´made-up news´
17:51 Like father, like son: Germain hoping to write his own ´beautiful´ Marseille story
17:17 New Nantes coach Ranieri wants to ´forget´ Leicester
16:31 Watford new boy Hughes: Premier League too hard to turn down
16:31 Confederations Cup Social Diary: No rest for Ronaldo, Trapp still smiling and FIFA honours Marc-Vivi
16:13 Parish surprised by Allardyce´s Palace exit but excited by De Boer arrival
15:56 No stepping stone: De Boer hopes to see out three-year Crystal Palace deal
15:19 Dutch courage needed? De Boer follows likes of Van Gaal & Koeman to Premier League
15:02 Frank de Boer appointed new Palace boss
14:58 I´m in love with Italy - Former AC Milan star Pato open to Inter switch
14:57 Portugal v Chile: Pizzi ready for tough challenge as champions of Europe and South America clash
14:22 De Boer waits in the Eagles´ wings: Can the Dutchman improve on Allardyce, Pardew and Pulis?
13:34 Help me score 10 goals! - Guangzhou defender Feng sets out Paulinho´s Barcelona move conditions
12:11 Man Utd must wait a year for Talisca, say Besiktas
11:38 Vettel v Hamilton: Famous sporting squabbles
10:58 Jose Mourinho pays tribute after the death of his father
10:07 Cristiano Ronaldo needs time ´to reflect´ on Real Madrid future
09:37 Draxler, Kimmich and Can lavish praise on ton-up Low
09:17 Kalac: Donnarumma´s head turned by greedy Raiola
09:07 Bayern Munich target Brandt staying at Bayer Leverkusen
08:00 PSG´s Verratti would be perfect fit at Barcelona – Garcia
06:54 Portland Timbers 2 Seattle Sounders 2: Dempsey scores stoppage-time equaliser to deny hosts
01:53 Raiola says Donnarumma will meet with Milan amid confusion
00:38 Cahill: Once I lead, the others follow
00:36 Pogba surprised by Mbappe, Dembele talent
00:23 Donnarumma claims he was hacked over Milan renewal post

Facebook