Martial rejects reports he will leave Man United

Anthony Martial has taken to social media to deny reports he wants to leave Manchester United.

The 21-year-old forward joined the club two years ago for £36 million, but has been linked with a move to Arsenal should United sign Alvaro Morata and Ivan Perisic.

However, Martial posted on Twitter: "The rumours are false."

Martial scored 17 goals during his debut campaign in England under Louis van Gaal, but the signing of Zlatan Ibrahimovic last season saw his playing time drop significantly.

While the Frenchman still made 42 appearances last season, scoring eight goals, he only started 18 Premier League matches with Jose Mourinho at the helm.