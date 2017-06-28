Liverpool target Keita wants move to Barcelona, Madrid or City

RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita would love to play for "one of the very big clubs" but has omitted heavily-touted suitors Liverpool from a list of dream destinations that features Premier League rivals Manchester City.

The Guinea star enjoyed a stellar campaign after swapping Red Bull Salzburg for Leipzig in the 2016 close-season, scoring eight goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances having opted against a move to England.

Asked by Welt which clubs showed an interest last year, Keita said: "Arsenal, Southampton, Manchester City and Liverpool, although I did not talk with the coach."

The German news outlet claims Keita did hold talks with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, but it is Liverpool who have been credited with the greatest interest in his signature this time around.

The player himself, however, is eyeing a move elsewhere.

"I hope that I have the level in two or three years and could play for one of the very big clubs," Keita added.

"This includes Barcelona, but it also includes Real Madrid or Manchester City."