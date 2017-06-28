Related

Article

If we buy Mbappe, who comes out? – Perez

28 June 2017 01:26

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez questioned if the European champions had room for Kylian Mbappe, asking who the teenager would replace.

Madrid are heavily linked with a move for the 18-year-old forward, who scored 26 goals in all competitions during a brilliant 2016-17 season.

Stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have all been linked with exits from the LaLiga champions.

Perez compared the situation to Paul Pogba last off-season, with the midfielder eventually joining Manchester United, as he questioned where Mbappe would fit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"We cannot forget what happened to Pogba. They also said we had to sign him," he told esRadio on Tuesday.

"But we can't forget that the squad has 24 players and only 11 play. At this moment, we have the best squad in the world."

He added: "[Zinedine] Zidane has been following the player for several years, as he did with [Raphael] Varane.

"But at the age of 18, few play for Real Madrid. We must have patience. If we buy Mbappe, who comes out?"

A four-time France international, Mbappe is linked with numerous clubs, including United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 28 June

01:53 Ronaldo is angry but will stay at Madrid, says Perez
01:26 If we buy Mbappe, who comes out? – Perez
00:56 Confederations Cup Social Diary: Ronaldo strikes a pose, Chile reminisce and mum´s the word
00:45 Confederations Cup Diary: Transfer talk gets Santos laughing and why you should never lose a Mexico
00:45 I didn´t realise we´d won! - Germany U21 hero Pollersbeck

Tuesday 27 June

23:14 Better Call Saul - Atletico star hits hat-trick to send Spain into U21 Euro final
22:54 Garcia Report: Barcelona and Madrid´s Qatar dealings not linked to World Cup vote
22:42 Sevilla announce agreement for Banega return
22:02 I don´t play for money - Alves says farewell to Juve as Man City move looms
21:52 Lucas Lima denies Barcelona offer as he weighs up Santos renewal
21:42 Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Qatar 2022 bid
21:17 Pollersbeck the shoot-out hero as Germany beat England for U21 Euro final spot
21:17 Maldini beaten in professional tennis debut
20:09 Santos ´will go to the end of the world´ with Portugal stars
19:52 Pirlo taught Vidal how to play - Borghi
19:25 Garcia Report: Conclusions of investigation into Russia 2018 bid
19:02 What is the ´Garcia Report´ and why does it matter?
18:56 Australian goalkeeper Vukovic earns Genk move
18:37 Hernandez returns to Mexico training ahead of Germany showdown
18:28 Sirigu leaves PSG to join Torino
18:26 Guerreiro out, Silva major doubt for Portugal´s semi-final clash
17:05 FIFA releases full ´Garcia Report´ into World Cup bidding process after Bild leak
16:56 Leicester midfielder Mendy wants Bordeaux move
16:12 Ronaldo, Morata and Mbappe futures discussed by Del Bosque
15:57 Banega ´very close´ to Sevilla return, agent reveals
15:02 Mexico about more than Hernandez, warns Mustafi
14:47 Premier League is right for Real Madrid star Ronaldo, says Meireles
14:33 Milan trying to close Biglia deal amid Premier League interest, agent claims
14:13 Germany´s Can not scared of Ronaldo
13:50 Chile are ready to counter Ronaldo – Pizzi
13:48 Ginola advises Mbappe to stay at Monaco
13:25 Calhanoglu waiting for ´final talks´ as AC Milan move nears
13:00 Sanchez not distracted by transfer talk, says Chile coach Pizzi
12:59 Allegri hails ´future Juventus leader´ Bonucci
12:41 Has Morata´s wife dropped a hint of Man Utd move?
12:24 Stats amazing - Can marvels at Liverpool newcomer Salah
11:43 FIFA response expected after Bild reveal Qatar World Cup report ´leak´
11:37 Shanghai Shenhua seek to tie down Guarin and Moreno
08:41 Germany v Mexico: Werner´s eyes on the prize as El Tri aim to start on time
08:14 Asensio praises Donnarumma amid Real Madrid links
05:07 Giggs: Rooney could stay at Manchester United
04:32 WATCH: McCollum guesses Atletico star Griezmann´s NBA impressions
03:27 Suarez wants Arsenal´s Bellerin at Barcelona
01:25 Montella hopeful Donnarumma will stay at Milan

Monday 26 June

22:31 Confederations Cup Diary: Ronaldo gold for Silva, don´t touch the dial in Chile
22:24 Madrid allow Llorente to leave for La Real
21:44 Anything Drogba can do - Hazard invests in new NASL franchise
21:34 Lyon to keep Lacazette unless replacement bought, says president Aulas
21:14 Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma apologises for social media ´uproar´
20:57 Lyon snap up €10m Chelsea forward Traore
20:07 Van Aanholt excited to learn new ideas from Palace boss De Boer
19:12 FIFA referees chief praises VAR but sees work to be done
19:07 You´re a wizard, Hummels: Bayern defender celebrates Harry Potter anniversary
18:46 Kolarov keen on Lazio return
18:40 Fiorentina put up for sale by Della Valle family
18:27 Russian World Cup chief labels doping claims ´made-up news´
17:51 Like father, like son: Germain hoping to write his own ´beautiful´ Marseille story
17:17 New Nantes coach Ranieri wants to ´forget´ Leicester
16:31 Watford new boy Hughes: Premier League too hard to turn down
16:31 Confederations Cup Social Diary: No rest for Ronaldo, Trapp still smiling and FIFA honours Marc-Vivi
16:13 Parish surprised by Allardyce´s Palace exit but excited by De Boer arrival
15:56 No stepping stone: De Boer hopes to see out three-year Crystal Palace deal
15:19 Dutch courage needed? De Boer follows likes of Van Gaal & Koeman to Premier League
15:02 Frank de Boer appointed new Palace boss
14:58 I´m in love with Italy - Former AC Milan star Pato open to Inter switch
14:57 Portugal v Chile: Pizzi ready for tough challenge as champions of Europe and South America clash
14:22 De Boer waits in the Eagles´ wings: Can the Dutchman improve on Allardyce, Pardew and Pulis?
13:34 Help me score 10 goals! - Guangzhou defender Feng sets out Paulinho´s Barcelona move conditions
12:11 Man Utd must wait a year for Talisca, say Besiktas
11:38 Vettel v Hamilton: Famous sporting squabbles
10:58 Jose Mourinho pays tribute after the death of his father
10:07 Cristiano Ronaldo needs time ´to reflect´ on Real Madrid future
09:37 Draxler, Kimmich and Can lavish praise on ton-up Low
09:17 Kalac: Donnarumma´s head turned by greedy Raiola
09:07 Bayern Munich target Brandt staying at Bayer Leverkusen
08:00 PSG´s Verratti would be perfect fit at Barcelona – Garcia
06:54 Portland Timbers 2 Seattle Sounders 2: Dempsey scores stoppage-time equaliser to deny hosts
01:53 Raiola says Donnarumma will meet with Milan amid confusion
00:38 Cahill: Once I lead, the others follow
00:36 Pogba surprised by Mbappe, Dembele talent
00:23 Donnarumma claims he was hacked over Milan renewal post

Facebook